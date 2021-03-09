High School Sports

Charlotte-area high school football standings, Friday’s schedule.

I-Meck 4A



Conference

All

Hough

2-0

44

6



2-0-0

44

6

Lake Norman

2-0

69

32



2-0-0

69

32

Vance

2-0

98

7



2-0-0

98

7

West Charlotte

1-1

32

52



1-1-0

32

52

Mooresville

0-1

6

37



0-1-0

6

37

North Mecklenburg

0-1

12

24



0-1-0

12

24

Hopewell

0-2

0

78



0-2-0

0

78

Mallard Creek

0-2

31

56



0-2-0

31

56

Friday’s games

Hopewell at North Mecklenburg

Hough at Lake Norman

Mallard Creek vs. West Charlotte, at Waddell field

Mooresville at Vance

SoMeck 7 4A



Conference

All

Olympic

2-0

77

3



2-0-0

77

3

Providence

2-0

60

7



2-0-0

60

7

Ardrey Kell

1-0

30

14



1-0-0

30

14

Berry Academy

0-1

7

27



1-1-0

38

40

Harding

0-1

0

49



0-1-0

0

49

South Mecklenburg

0-2

17

58



0-2-0

17

58

West Mecklenburg

0-2

0

67



0-2-0

0

67

Friday’s games

Berry Academy at Olympic

South Mecklenburg at Providence

West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Harding at Robinson, non-conference

Tuesday’s game

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Southwestern 4A



Conference

All

Butler

2-0

84

21



2-0-0

84

21

Hickory Ridge

2-0

53

6



2-0-0

53

6

Myers Park

2-0

84

9



2-0-0

84

9

Independence

1-1

21

16



2-2-0

21

16

Porter Ridge

1-1

62

49



1-1-0

62

49

East Mecklenburg

0-2

16

56



0-2-0

16

56

Garinger

0-2

38

96



0-2-0

38

96

Rocky River

0-2

9

77



0-2-0

9

77

Friday’s games

East Mecklenburg at Garinger

Hickory Ridge at Rocky River

Myers Park at Butler

Porter Ridge at Independence

Sandhills 4A



Conference

All

Fayetteville Britt

1-0

14

0



1-0-0

14

0

Richmond Senior

1-0

42

35



1-0-0

42

35

Scotland County

1-0

41

0



1-0-0

42

0

Hoke County

1-1

34

30



1-1-0

34

30

Pinecrest

1-1

57

62



1-1-0

57

62

Purnell Swett

1-1

62

54



1-1-0

62

54

Lumberton

0-1

13

62



0-1-0

13

62

Fayetteville 71st

0-2-0

8

23



0-2-0

8

23

Friday’s games

Jack Britt at Richmond Senior

Pinecrest at Purnell Swett

Scotland County at Hoke County

Seventy-First at Lumberton

Northwestern 3A-4A



Conference

All

Freedom (3A)

2-0

46

30



2-0-0

46

30

McDowell (4A)

2-0

42

25



2-0-0

42

25

Watauga (3A)

1-0

21

7



1-0-0

21

7

Alexander Central (3A)

0-1

7

21



0-1-0

7

21

Hickory (3A)

0-2

23

49



0-2-0

23

49

St. Stephens (3A)

0-2

32

39



0-2-0

32

39

South Caldwell (4A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

18

27

Friday’s games

Freedom at Alexander Central

McDowell at South Caldwell

Watauga at Hickory

Bessemer City at St. Stephens (nonconference)

Big South 3A



Conference

All

Crest

2-0

93

37



2-0-0

93

37

Hunter Huss

1-0

24

0



1-0-0

24

0

Kings Mountain

1-0

43

7



1-0-0

43

7

Ashbrook

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

13

31

Forestview

0-1

13

38



0-1-0

13

38

North Gaston

0-1

0

24



0-1-0

0

24

Stuart Cramer

0-2

31

98



0-2-0

31

98

Friday’s games

Ashbrook at Crest

Hunters Huss at Kings Mountain

South Point at Stuart Cramer (nonconference)

Postponed/canceled

North Gaston at Forestview

North Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Jesse Carson

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

52

27

South Iredell

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

23

46

Statesville

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

34

32

North Iredell

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

19

East Rowan

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

20

41

West Rowan

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

7

71

Friday’s games

East Rowan at West Rowan

Jesse Carson at North Iredell

South Iredell at Statesville

South Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

A.L. Brown

2-0

81

48



2-0-0

81

48

Jay M. Robinson

2-0

72

21



2-0-0

72

21

Central Cabarrus

1-1

62

52



1-1-0

62

52

West Cabarrus

1-1

30

27



1-1-0

30

27

Concord

0-1

22

23



1-1-0

63

30

Cox Mill

0-1

0

16



0-2-0

0

43

Northwest Cabarrus

0-2

26

96



0-2-0

26

96

Friday’s games

Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

Concord at West Cabarrus

Cox Mill at A.L. Brown

Harding at Jay M. Robinson (nonconference)

Southern Carolina 3A



Conference

All

Cuthbertson

2-0

73

18



2-0-0

73

18

Weddington

2-0

50

5



2-0-0

50

5

Charlotte Catholic

1-1

30

7



1-1-0

30

7

Marvin Ridge

1-1

36

33



1-1-0

36

33

Monroe

1-1

33

44



1-1-0

33

44

Parkwood

1-1

44

61



1-1-0

44

61

Piedmont

0-2

10

50



0-2-0

10

50

Sun Valley

0-2

21

79



0-2-0

21

79

Friday’s games

Monroe at Cuthbertson

Parkwood at Marvin Ridge

Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic

Canceled/postponed

Piedmont at Weddington

Rocky River 2A-3A



Conference

All

Mount Pleasant (2A)

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

47

35

Montgomery Central (3A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

24

0

Forest Hills (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

20

38

Central Academy (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

41

Anson County (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

34

54

West Stanly (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Anson County at Montgomery Central

Central Academy at Mount Pleasant

Forest Hills at West Stanly

Central Carolina 2A



Conference

All

Central Davidson

1-0

66

7



2-0-0

92

13

Ledford

1-0

33

14



2-0-0

94

20

North Davidson

1-0

24

6



1-1-0

33

18

Oak Grove

1-0

20

13



1-1-0

41

57

South Rowan

1-0

7

3



1-1-0

7

44

East Davidson

0-1

3

7



1-1-0

12

7

Salisbury

0-1

13

20



1-1-0

49

20

Thomasville

0-1

6

24



0-1-0

6

24

Lexington

0-1

7

66



0-2-0

14

116

West Davidson

0-1

14

42



0-2-0

14

51

Friday’s games

East Davidson at Central Davidson

Ledford at North Davidson

Salisbury at Lexington

Thomasville at South Rowan

West Davidson at Oak Grove

Foothills 2A



Conference

All

Draughn

2-0

53

24



2-0-0

53

24

East Burke

2-0

61

19



2-0-0

61

19

Hibriten

2-0

112

19



2-0-0

112

19

Bunker Hill

1-1

45

57



1-1-0

45

57

Fred T. Foard

1-1

35

38



1-1-0

35

38

Patton

0-2

27

67



0-2-0

27

67

West Caldwell

0-2

19

80



0-2-0

19

80

West Iredell

0-2

9

57



0-2-0

9

57

Friday’s games

Bunker Hill at Draughn

Patton at East Burke

West Iredell at West Caldwell

Hibriten at North Rowan (nonconference)

Canceled/postponed

Hibriten at Fred T. Foard

South Fork 2A



Conference

All

Maiden

2-0

42

27



2-0-0

42

27

East Lincoln

1-0

41

0



2-0-0

69

27

North Lincoln

1-0

10

6



2-0-0

44

6

Lincolnton

1-1

27

54



1-1-0

27

54

Newton-Conover

1-1

45

41



1-1-0

45

41

Bandys

0-2

21

95



0-2-0

21

95

West Lincoln

0-2

26

31



0-2-0

26

31

(a) Lake Norman Charter

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

  1. – not playing football this spring

Friday’s games

Lincolnton at Bandys

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln

North Lincoln at East Lincoln

(Maiden, bye)

Southwestern 2A



Conference

All

Burns

2-0

42

27



2-0-0

42

27

Shelby

2-0

84

28



2-0-0

84

28

R-S Central

1-1

69

38



1-1-0

69

38

South Point

1-1

71

34



1-1-0

71

34

Chase

0-1

0

14



1-1-0

50

23

East Rutherford

0-1

0

47



0-2-0

14

96

East Gaston

0-2

12

90



0-2-0

12

90

Friday’s games

Chase at Shelby

East Rutherford at Burns

R-S Central at East Gaston

South Point at Stuart Cramer (nonconference)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A



Conference

All

Ashe County (2A)

2-0

71

13



2-0-0

71

13

Wilkes Central (2A)

2-0

92

13



2-0-0

92

13

East Wilkes (1A)

1-1

33

21



1-1-0

33

21

Elkin (1A)

1-1

42

49



1-1-0

42

49

Starmount (1A)

1-1

20

36



1-1-0

20

36

West Wilkes (2A)

1-1

27

78



1-1-0

27

78

Alleghany (1A)

0-2

7

42



0-2-0

7

42

North Wilkes (2A)

0-2

7

47



0-2-0

7

47

Friday’s games

Ashe County at North Wilkes

Starmount at East Wilkes

West Wilkes at Alleghany

Wilkes Central at Elkin

Western Highlands 1A-2A



Conference

All

C.D. Owen (2A)

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

75

14

Mitchell County (1A)

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

40

21

Mountain Heritage (2A)

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

48

33

Avery County (1A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

42

20

Polk County (1A)

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

76

49

Madison County (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

34

102

Friday’s games

C.D. Owen at Mitchell County

Polk County at Madison County

Canceled/postponed

Avery County at Mountain Heritage

Southern Piedmont 1A



Conference

All

Pine Lake Prep

2-0

98

15



2-0-0

98

15

Thomas Jefferson Acad.

1-0

25

9



2-0-0

46

15

Mtn. Island Charter

1-0

58

0



1-1-0

85

28

Bessemer City

1-1

26

58



1-1-0

26

58

Christ the King

1-1

24

78



1-1-0

24

78

Comm. School of Davidson

0-1

9

25



1-1-0

44

31

Cherryville

0-1

7

46



0-2-0

16

102

Union Academy

0-2

26

42



0-2-0

26

42

Highland Tech

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Cherryville at Highland Tech

Community School of Davidson at Union Academy

Pine Lake Prep at Christ the King

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Mountain Island Charter

Bessemer City at St. Stephens (nonconference)

Yadkin Valley 1A



Conference

All

North Rowan

2-0

80

18



2-0-0

80

18

Chatham Central

1-0

6

0



1-0-0

6

0

North Stanly

1-0

24

15



1-0-0

24

15

South Stanly

1-1

76

56



1-1-0

76

56

Albemarle

0-1

0

6



0-1-0

0

6

South Davidson

0-1

12

58



0-1-0

12

58

North Moore

0-2

15

60



0-2-0

15

60

Friday’s games

South Davidson at North Stanly

South Stanly at North Moore

Chatham Central at Wheatmore (nonconference)

Hibriten at North Rowan (nonconference)

Canceled/postponed

Albemarle at North Rowan

