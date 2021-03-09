High School Sports
Charlotte-area high school football standings, Friday’s schedule.
I-Meck 4A
Conference
All
Hough
2-0
44
6
2-0-0
44
6
Lake Norman
2-0
69
32
2-0-0
69
32
Vance
2-0
98
7
2-0-0
98
7
West Charlotte
1-1
32
52
1-1-0
32
52
Mooresville
0-1
6
37
0-1-0
6
37
North Mecklenburg
0-1
12
24
0-1-0
12
24
Hopewell
0-2
0
78
0-2-0
0
78
Mallard Creek
0-2
31
56
0-2-0
31
56
Friday’s games
Hopewell at North Mecklenburg
Hough at Lake Norman
Mallard Creek vs. West Charlotte, at Waddell field
Mooresville at Vance
SoMeck 7 4A
Conference
All
Olympic
2-0
77
3
2-0-0
77
3
Providence
2-0
60
7
2-0-0
60
7
Ardrey Kell
1-0
30
14
1-0-0
30
14
Berry Academy
0-1
7
27
1-1-0
38
40
Harding
0-1
0
49
0-1-0
0
49
South Mecklenburg
0-2
17
58
0-2-0
17
58
West Mecklenburg
0-2
0
67
0-2-0
0
67
Friday’s games
Berry Academy at Olympic
South Mecklenburg at Providence
West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Harding at Robinson, non-conference
Tuesday’s game
Ardrey Kell at Harding
Southwestern 4A
Conference
All
Butler
2-0
84
21
2-0-0
84
21
Hickory Ridge
2-0
53
6
2-0-0
53
6
Myers Park
2-0
84
9
2-0-0
84
9
Independence
1-1
21
16
2-2-0
21
16
Porter Ridge
1-1
62
49
1-1-0
62
49
East Mecklenburg
0-2
16
56
0-2-0
16
56
Garinger
0-2
38
96
0-2-0
38
96
Rocky River
0-2
9
77
0-2-0
9
77
Friday’s games
East Mecklenburg at Garinger
Hickory Ridge at Rocky River
Myers Park at Butler
Porter Ridge at Independence
Sandhills 4A
Conference
All
Fayetteville Britt
1-0
14
0
1-0-0
14
0
Richmond Senior
1-0
42
35
1-0-0
42
35
Scotland County
1-0
41
0
1-0-0
42
0
Hoke County
1-1
34
30
1-1-0
34
30
Pinecrest
1-1
57
62
1-1-0
57
62
Purnell Swett
1-1
62
54
1-1-0
62
54
Lumberton
0-1
13
62
0-1-0
13
62
Fayetteville 71st
0-2-0
8
23
0-2-0
8
23
Friday’s games
Jack Britt at Richmond Senior
Pinecrest at Purnell Swett
Scotland County at Hoke County
Seventy-First at Lumberton
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference
All
Freedom (3A)
2-0
46
30
2-0-0
46
30
McDowell (4A)
2-0
42
25
2-0-0
42
25
Watauga (3A)
1-0
21
7
1-0-0
21
7
Alexander Central (3A)
0-1
7
21
0-1-0
7
21
Hickory (3A)
0-2
23
49
0-2-0
23
49
St. Stephens (3A)
0-2
32
39
0-2-0
32
39
South Caldwell (4A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
18
27
Friday’s games
Freedom at Alexander Central
McDowell at South Caldwell
Watauga at Hickory
Bessemer City at St. Stephens (nonconference)
Big South 3A
Conference
All
Crest
2-0
93
37
2-0-0
93
37
Hunter Huss
1-0
24
0
1-0-0
24
0
Kings Mountain
1-0
43
7
1-0-0
43
7
Ashbrook
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
13
31
Forestview
0-1
13
38
0-1-0
13
38
North Gaston
0-1
0
24
0-1-0
0
24
Stuart Cramer
0-2
31
98
0-2-0
31
98
Friday’s games
Ashbrook at Crest
Hunters Huss at Kings Mountain
South Point at Stuart Cramer (nonconference)
Postponed/canceled
North Gaston at Forestview
North Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Jesse Carson
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
52
27
South Iredell
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
23
46
Statesville
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
34
32
North Iredell
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
19
East Rowan
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
20
41
West Rowan
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
7
71
Friday’s games
East Rowan at West Rowan
Jesse Carson at North Iredell
South Iredell at Statesville
South Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
A.L. Brown
2-0
81
48
2-0-0
81
48
Jay M. Robinson
2-0
72
21
2-0-0
72
21
Central Cabarrus
1-1
62
52
1-1-0
62
52
West Cabarrus
1-1
30
27
1-1-0
30
27
Concord
0-1
22
23
1-1-0
63
30
Cox Mill
0-1
0
16
0-2-0
0
43
Northwest Cabarrus
0-2
26
96
0-2-0
26
96
Friday’s games
Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
Concord at West Cabarrus
Cox Mill at A.L. Brown
Harding at Jay M. Robinson (nonconference)
Southern Carolina 3A
Conference
All
Cuthbertson
2-0
73
18
2-0-0
73
18
Weddington
2-0
50
5
2-0-0
50
5
Charlotte Catholic
1-1
30
7
1-1-0
30
7
Marvin Ridge
1-1
36
33
1-1-0
36
33
Monroe
1-1
33
44
1-1-0
33
44
Parkwood
1-1
44
61
1-1-0
44
61
Piedmont
0-2
10
50
0-2-0
10
50
Sun Valley
0-2
21
79
0-2-0
21
79
Friday’s games
Monroe at Cuthbertson
Parkwood at Marvin Ridge
Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic
Canceled/postponed
Piedmont at Weddington
\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009
Rocky River 2A-3A
Conference
All
Mount Pleasant (2A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
47
35
Montgomery Central (3A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
24
0
Forest Hills (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
20
38
Central Academy (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
41
Anson County (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
34
54
West Stanly (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Anson County at Montgomery Central
Central Academy at Mount Pleasant
Forest Hills at West Stanly
Central Carolina 2A
Conference
All
Central Davidson
1-0
66
7
2-0-0
92
13
Ledford
1-0
33
14
2-0-0
94
20
North Davidson
1-0
24
6
1-1-0
33
18
Oak Grove
1-0
20
13
1-1-0
41
57
South Rowan
1-0
7
3
1-1-0
7
44
East Davidson
0-1
3
7
1-1-0
12
7
Salisbury
0-1
13
20
1-1-0
49
20
Thomasville
0-1
6
24
0-1-0
6
24
Lexington
0-1
7
66
0-2-0
14
116
West Davidson
0-1
14
42
0-2-0
14
51
Friday’s games
East Davidson at Central Davidson
Ledford at North Davidson
Salisbury at Lexington
Thomasville at South Rowan
West Davidson at Oak Grove
Foothills 2A
Conference
All
Draughn
2-0
53
24
2-0-0
53
24
East Burke
2-0
61
19
2-0-0
61
19
Hibriten
2-0
112
19
2-0-0
112
19
Bunker Hill
1-1
45
57
1-1-0
45
57
Fred T. Foard
1-1
35
38
1-1-0
35
38
Patton
0-2
27
67
0-2-0
27
67
West Caldwell
0-2
19
80
0-2-0
19
80
West Iredell
0-2
9
57
0-2-0
9
57
Friday’s games
Bunker Hill at Draughn
Patton at East Burke
West Iredell at West Caldwell
Hibriten at North Rowan (nonconference)
Canceled/postponed
Hibriten at Fred T. Foard
South Fork 2A
Conference
All
Maiden
2-0
42
27
2-0-0
42
27
East Lincoln
1-0
41
0
2-0-0
69
27
North Lincoln
1-0
10
6
2-0-0
44
6
Lincolnton
1-1
27
54
1-1-0
27
54
Newton-Conover
1-1
45
41
1-1-0
45
41
Bandys
0-2
21
95
0-2-0
21
95
West Lincoln
0-2
26
31
0-2-0
26
31
(a) Lake Norman Charter
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not playing football this spring
Friday’s games
Lincolnton at Bandys
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln
North Lincoln at East Lincoln
(Maiden, bye)
Southwestern 2A
Conference
All
Burns
2-0
42
27
2-0-0
42
27
Shelby
2-0
84
28
2-0-0
84
28
R-S Central
1-1
69
38
1-1-0
69
38
South Point
1-1
71
34
1-1-0
71
34
Chase
0-1
0
14
1-1-0
50
23
East Rutherford
0-1
0
47
0-2-0
14
96
East Gaston
0-2
12
90
0-2-0
12
90
Friday’s games
Chase at Shelby
East Rutherford at Burns
R-S Central at East Gaston
South Point at Stuart Cramer (nonconference)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Conference
All
Ashe County (2A)
2-0
71
13
2-0-0
71
13
Wilkes Central (2A)
2-0
92
13
2-0-0
92
13
East Wilkes (1A)
1-1
33
21
1-1-0
33
21
Elkin (1A)
1-1
42
49
1-1-0
42
49
Starmount (1A)
1-1
20
36
1-1-0
20
36
West Wilkes (2A)
1-1
27
78
1-1-0
27
78
Alleghany (1A)
0-2
7
42
0-2-0
7
42
North Wilkes (2A)
0-2
7
47
0-2-0
7
47
Friday’s games
Ashe County at North Wilkes
Starmount at East Wilkes
West Wilkes at Alleghany
Wilkes Central at Elkin
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Conference
All
C.D. Owen (2A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
75
14
Mitchell County (1A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
40
21
Mountain Heritage (2A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
48
33
Avery County (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
42
20
Polk County (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
76
49
Madison County (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
34
102
Friday’s games
C.D. Owen at Mitchell County
Polk County at Madison County
Canceled/postponed
Avery County at Mountain Heritage
Southern Piedmont 1A
Conference
All
Pine Lake Prep
2-0
98
15
2-0-0
98
15
Thomas Jefferson Acad.
1-0
25
9
2-0-0
46
15
Mtn. Island Charter
1-0
58
0
1-1-0
85
28
Bessemer City
1-1
26
58
1-1-0
26
58
Christ the King
1-1
24
78
1-1-0
24
78
Comm. School of Davidson
0-1
9
25
1-1-0
44
31
Cherryville
0-1
7
46
0-2-0
16
102
Union Academy
0-2
26
42
0-2-0
26
42
Highland Tech
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Cherryville at Highland Tech
Community School of Davidson at Union Academy
Pine Lake Prep at Christ the King
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Mountain Island Charter
Bessemer City at St. Stephens (nonconference)
Yadkin Valley 1A
Conference
All
North Rowan
2-0
80
18
2-0-0
80
18
Chatham Central
1-0
6
0
1-0-0
6
0
North Stanly
1-0
24
15
1-0-0
24
15
South Stanly
1-1
76
56
1-1-0
76
56
Albemarle
0-1
0
6
0-1-0
0
6
South Davidson
0-1
12
58
0-1-0
12
58
North Moore
0-2
15
60
0-2-0
15
60
Friday’s games
South Davidson at North Stanly
South Stanly at North Moore
Chatham Central at Wheatmore (nonconference)
Hibriten at North Rowan (nonconference)
Canceled/postponed
Albemarle at North Rowan
