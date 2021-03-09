High School Sports
Here are the 2020-21 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools all-conference basketball teams
Here are the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools all-conference basketball teams, as voted on by the league’s coaches.
I-MECK 4A
GIRLS
School
Name
Coach of the Year
McKenzie Graham
Lake Norman
Hopewell
Neveah Caldwell
Player of the Year
Amhyia Moreland
Vance
Hopewell
Madison Gibson-Blackwell
Hough
Caroline Swartz
Lake Norman
Kristen Lewis-Williams
Lake Norman
Madison Saunders
Lake Norman
Aly Wadkovsky
Mallard Creek
Samyha Suffern
Mallard Creek
Kennedy Simpson
Mooresville
Grizz Callejas
North Mecklenburg
Neveah Farmer
North Mecklenburg
Zoe Henderson
Vance
Tanajah Hayes
Vance
Leah Barringer
West Charlotte
Halle Chaffin
BOYS
School
Name
Coach of the Year
Jason Grube
Hough
Hopewell
Jordan McPhatter
Player of the Year
Daniel Sanford
Vance
Hough
Nick Shryock
Hough
Graham Worland
Lake Norman
Seth Aeschliman
Mallard Creek
Austin Johnson
Mooresville
K.C. Shaw
North Mecklenburg
Davion Cunningham
North Mecklenburg
Chris Ford
North Mecklenburg
Jeremy Gregory
North Mecklenburg
Jordan Crawford
Vance
Corey Gaines
Vance
Mario Hanson
West Charlotte
Chancellor Morrow
West Charlotte
Josiah Dow
West Charlotte
Ollie Alford
Southwestern 4A
|COY 2020-21
|Preston Davis
|IHS
|Boys
|COY 2020-21
|Jupiter Wilson
|HRHS
|Girls
|POY 2020-21
|Elijah Stong
|Myers Park
|Boys
|Jessica Timmons
|Independence
|Girls
|ALL Conference 20-21
|GIRLS
|Kennedy Calhoun
|HRHS
|Alyssa Lewis
|HRHS
|Jyana Salton
|PRHS
|Cheyla Scott
|Butler
|Jordan Durant
|Butler
|Braylin Milton
|Indy
|Kaylee Carson
|Indy
|Nia Nelson
|MPHS
|Miz Xerras
|MPHS
|Betsy Burnett
|Garinger
|BOYS
|Dallas Gardner
|MPHS
|Isaiah Williams
|PRHS
|Jala Hinton
|IHS
|Jordan Marsh
|HRHS
|Stephon Richards
|RRHS
|Camden Jernigan
|GHS
|Calik Thomas
|RRHS
|Jesse Taylor
|BHS
|Landin King
|IHS
|Jordon Nevill
|EMHS
So-MECK 7
GIRLS
Nyla McGill (Providence)
Eva Butler (Providence)
Delanie Hill (Providence)
Madison Skinner (Providence)
Anastasia Sinclair (South Meck)
Evie Miller (South Meck)
Reece Johnston (South Meck)
Aniyah Scales (Olympic)
Cydney Harris (Olympic)
Lucy Vanderbeck (Ardrey Kell)
Amaia Parkins(Berry)
Jailun Brimmer (Harding)
Conference Player of the Year:
Nyla McGill (Providence)
Conference Coach of the Year:
Jennifer Bean (Providence)
BOYS
Knoah Carver (Ardrey Kell)
Peyton Gerald (Ardrey Kell)
Evan Smith (Ardrey Kell)
Logan Blair (Harding)
Chance Bryson (Harding)
Jaleb Grant (Harding)
Joseph Ferrante (South Meck)
Bryson Nesbit (South Meck)
Jemez Herd (Olympic)
Daeron Smith (West Meck)
Lucas Thillet (Providence)
Josh Stevenson (Berry)
Conference Player of the Year:
Logan Blair (Harding)
Conference Coach of the Year:
LJ Johnson (Harding)
Comments