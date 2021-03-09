High School Sports

Here are the 2020-21 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools all-conference basketball teams

Here are the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools all-conference basketball teams, as voted on by the league’s coaches.

I-MECK 4A

GIRLS

School

Name

Coach of the Year

McKenzie Graham

Lake Norman

Hopewell

Neveah Caldwell

Player of the Year

Amhyia Moreland

Vance

Hopewell

Madison Gibson-Blackwell







Hough

Caroline Swartz







Lake Norman

Kristen Lewis-Williams







Lake Norman

Madison Saunders







Lake Norman

Aly Wadkovsky







Mallard Creek

Samyha Suffern







Mallard Creek

Kennedy Simpson







Mooresville

Grizz Callejas







North Mecklenburg

Neveah Farmer







North Mecklenburg

Zoe Henderson







Vance

Tanajah Hayes







Vance

Leah Barringer







West Charlotte

Halle Chaffin







BOYS

School

Name

Coach of the Year

Jason Grube

Hough

Hopewell

Jordan McPhatter

Player of the Year

Daniel Sanford

Vance

Hough

Nick Shryock







Hough

Graham Worland







Lake Norman

Seth Aeschliman







Mallard Creek

Austin Johnson







Mooresville

K.C. Shaw







North Mecklenburg

Davion Cunningham







North Mecklenburg

Chris Ford







North Mecklenburg

Jeremy Gregory







North Mecklenburg

Jordan Crawford







Vance

Corey Gaines







Vance

Mario Hanson







West Charlotte

Chancellor Morrow







West Charlotte

Josiah Dow







West Charlotte

Ollie Alford







Southwestern 4A

COY 2020-21Preston DavisIHSBoys
COY 2020-21Jupiter WilsonHRHSGirls








POY 2020-21Elijah StongMyers ParkBoys


Jessica TimmonsIndependenceGirls








ALL Conference 20-21







GIRLS





Kennedy CalhounHRHS



Alyssa LewisHRHS



Jyana SaltonPRHS



Cheyla ScottButler



Jordan DurantButler



Braylin MiltonIndy



Kaylee CarsonIndy



Nia NelsonMPHS



Miz XerrasMPHS



Betsy BurnettGaringer











BOYS





Dallas GardnerMPHS



Isaiah WilliamsPRHS



Jala HintonIHS



Jordan MarshHRHS



Stephon RichardsRRHS



Camden JerniganGHS



Calik ThomasRRHS



Jesse TaylorBHS



Landin KingIHS



Jordon NevillEMHS

So-MECK 7

GIRLS

Conference Player of the Year:

Conference Coach of the Year:

BOYS

Conference Player of the Year:

Conference Coach of the Year:

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service