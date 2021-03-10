Talking Preps: The Basketball Wrap-Up Show

Talking Preps Basketball

On the final Talking Preps of the basketball season, we recap the high school basketball season.

We’ll recap the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship games, which included Millbrook’s furious rally to beat Ardrey Kell, and the Vance High girls beating Garner in 4A.

Rick Lewis will talk about the top freshmen in the state.

And Lewis and Randall Clark will announce their all-state teams:

The ten best boys and girls basketball players in North Carolina.