High School Sports

Talking Preps: The Basketball Wrap-Up Show

Talking Preps Basketball
Talking Preps Basketball Observer File

On the final Talking Preps of the basketball season, we recap the high school basketball season.

We’ll recap the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship games, which included Millbrook’s furious rally to beat Ardrey Kell, and the Vance High girls beating Garner in 4A.

Rick Lewis will talk about the top freshmen in the state.

And Lewis and Randall Clark will announce their all-state teams:

The ten best boys and girls basketball players in North Carolina.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service