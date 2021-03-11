NCHSAA responds to lawmakers concerns about role as a governing body to public schools

The N.C. High School Athletic Association planned to host a webinar with the media Thursday morning to discuss concerns raised by several N.C. lawmakers about the organization’s role as a non-profit running sports for public schools.

There have also been concerned raised about having four non-boarding parochial private schools in the membership, crowd sizes at games and the dominance of charter schools at the 1A level.

We’ll have updates from the meeting here.

Board president Jerry Simmons said “over the past several days, it’s been infuriating to hear comments” from lawmakers. He said they range from “being ill informed to just plain wrong.”

He said the association is audited once per year and “is not lining the pockets of staff and board members.”

He said the NCHSAA has already distributed more than $2.4 million of a $4 million allotment from its endowment to schools to help offset revenues lost due to coronavirus.

Commissioner Que Tucker strongly denied allegations that the NCHSAA has charged student-athletes to play and taken resources from member schools.

“The NCHSAA has never charged individual student fees for regular-season and postseason competition,” Tucker said. “The NCHSAA does take gate money away from its member schools and it does not impact its poorest members by stripping of them of their resources.”

Tucker said the NCHSAA does not receive gate money from member schools during the regular-season except with a voluntary extra regular-season game where the association takes 25 percent of revenue.