NCHSAA announces new conferences for member schools, playoff plans
The N.C. High School Athletic Association released its final realignment plan Thursday and Mecklenburg County schools will remain in the same conferences as in the previous proposals.
In Wake County, most teams were placed into one of four conferences.
The association concluded a special meeting Thursday to finalize the realignment plan, which begins in the fall and runs to the end of the 2024-25 school year.
The Board also changed playoff qualification and seeding procedures, by implementing a new formula to determine playoff eligibility beginning this fall.
The RPI formula will be used for all team bracketed playoffs. It will consist of 30 percent of a team’s winning percentage, 40 percent of that team’s opponents’ winning percentage and 30 percent of the winning percentage of the opponents of a team’s opponents.
The East and West regions are predetermined and will be seeded independently of each other using the RPI rating of each school. Conference champions will be seeded before other qualifying teams, based on RPI.
The NCHSAA uploaded a Q&A about the new rules
Mecklenburg County conferences
Conference 59
Butler
Charlotte Catholic
East Mecklenburg
Garinger
Independence
Providence
Rocky River
Conference 49
Ardrey Kell
Berry
Harding
Myers Park
Olympic
South Mecklenburg
Conference 60
Hopewell
Hough
Mallard Creek
North Mecklenburg
Vance (Chambers)
West Charlotte (3A)
West Mecklenburg (3A)
Wake County Conferences
Conference 26
Corinth Holders
Clayton
Cleveland
Fuquay-Varina
Garner
South Garner
Southeast Raleigh
Willow Spring
Conference 27
Heritage
Knightdale
Millbrook
Rolesville
Wake Forest
Wakefield
Conference 28
Athens Drive
Broughton
Cardinal Gibbons
Enloe
Leesville Road
Sanderson
Conference 29
Apex
Apex Friendship
Cary
Green Hope
Green Level
Holly Springs
Middle Creek
Panther Creek
