NCHSAA announces new conferences for member schools, playoff plans

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released its final realignment plan Thursday and Mecklenburg County schools will remain in the same conferences as in the previous proposals.

In Wake County, most teams were placed into one of four conferences.

The association concluded a special meeting Thursday to finalize the realignment plan, which begins in the fall and runs to the end of the 2024-25 school year.

The Board also changed playoff qualification and seeding procedures, by implementing a new formula to determine playoff eligibility beginning this fall.

The RPI formula will be used for all team bracketed playoffs. It will consist of 30 percent of a team’s winning percentage, 40 percent of that team’s opponents’ winning percentage and 30 percent of the winning percentage of the opponents of a team’s opponents.

The East and West regions are predetermined and will be seeded independently of each other using the RPI rating of each school. Conference champions will be seeded before other qualifying teams, based on RPI.

The NCHSAA uploaded a Q&A about the new rules

Mecklenburg County conferences

Conference 59

Butler

Charlotte Catholic

East Mecklenburg

Garinger

Independence

Providence

Rocky River

Conference 49

Ardrey Kell

Berry

Harding

Myers Park

Olympic

South Mecklenburg

Conference 60

Hopewell

Hough

Mallard Creek

North Mecklenburg

Vance (Chambers)

West Charlotte (3A)

West Mecklenburg (3A)

Wake County Conferences

Conference 26

Corinth Holders

Clayton

Cleveland

Fuquay-Varina

Garner

South Garner

Southeast Raleigh

Willow Spring

Conference 27

Heritage

Knightdale

Millbrook

Rolesville

Wake Forest

Wakefield

Conference 28

Athens Drive

Broughton

Cardinal Gibbons

Enloe

Leesville Road

Sanderson

Conference 29

Apex

Apex Friendship

Cary

Green Hope

Green Level

Holly Springs

Middle Creek

Panther Creek

