The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released brackets for its upcoming boys and girls lacrosse and boys soccer playoffs.

Boys soccer playoffs begin Tuesday, with the second round Thursday and third round Saturday. The regionals are March 23 and the state finals are March 27.

Lacrosse begins Monday with second round Wednesday. The third round is March 22, regionals March 24 and state finals March 27.

Boys lacrosse pairings

Girls lacrosse pairings

Boys soccer pairings