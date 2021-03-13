High School Sports
Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week (3.19.21)
Here are this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week.
Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday, when a winner will be named.
Marquise Adams, Shelby: got an interception on Chase’s final possession Friday, preserving a 47-41 win. Shelby rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit and prevented Chase from being the Golden Lions for the first time ever. After his interception, Adams had a pair of first down runs to seal the game -- and prevent Chase from getting the ball back.
Win Byerley, Myers Park: had game-winning field goal in Friday’s 24-21 win over Butler. Byerley made all three of his point-after-touchdown attempts and had several punts that pinned Butler deep on its side of the field.
Blane Fulbright, East Burke: Ran 35 times for a school-record 291 yards and one touchdown in a 37-6 win over Patton.
DJ Fuller, Crest: Three touchdown passes in a 48-6 win over Ashbrook. Fuller also ran for a 13-yard touchdown as Crest improved to 3-0.
Colby Lane, Pine Lake Prep: 12 carries for 170 yards and four touchdowns in Friday’s 64-12 win over Christ The King.
Elijah McWilliams, Hough: 20 carries for 146 yards, touchdown, in a 24-9 win over Lake Norman.
Chance Morrow, West Charlotte: The Lions lost 40-18 to Mallard Creek Friday, but Morrow had 175 receiving yards and three touchdowns against the Mavericks.
Jamar Price, Providence: 25 carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-6 win over South Mecklenburg.
Cameron Smith, Olympic: ran 15 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns in a 46-24 win over Berry. He caught two passes for 50 yards and a score.
Chadz Stevenson, Bunker HIll: nine tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a safety in a 44-6 win over Draughn.
