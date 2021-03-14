Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (3.19.21)

Meet this week’s nominees for the Observer’s high school athlete of the week.

You can vote as often as you like. The poll will close Friday, when a winner will be announced.

Jaylen Brooks, Vance Soccer: The Cougars’ senior midfielder/forward scored a goal to spark his Vance team to a 3-0 overtime win at North Mecklenburg, March 8.

Vance also lost 8-1 at Hough, March 10.

Brooks has five goals for Vance (3-3-2) in his first eight games.

Ryan Curry, Ardrey Kell Lacrosse: The Knights’ junior midfielder had three goals and one assists to help Ardrey Kell to a 21-12 win over Providence to clinch the Conference 18 title March 9.

Two days later, Curry poured in five goals in a 10-9 victory at Fort Mill, including the game-winning goal with less than a minute to play.

Curry had 17 goals and eight assists for Ardrey Kell (10-1, through Sunday).

M.C. Eaton, Charlotte Christian Softball: The Knights’ junior catcher hit .875 with four home runs, two doubles, two triples and nine RBI to lead Charlotte Christian to wins over Hickory Grove, Langtree Charter and Metrolina Christian.

Eaton had a double, triple, home run and two RBI in a 12-0 win at Hickory Grove March 8.

She came back with two home runs and a triple in a 21-0 victory over Langtree Charter March 11.

The next day, Eaton, a University of Virginia commit, had a home run and a double in a 6-2 win over Metrolina Christian.

Charlotte Christian is 3-0 through Sunday.

Jack Gervasini, Christ the King Lacrosse: The Crusaders’ junior goalkeeper had 66 saves in two games this week as Christ the King beat Community School of Davidson before losing to Lake Norman Charter in the Conference 15 tournament.

Gervasini had 33 saves in a 10-7 win over Community School of Davidson to give the Crusaders their first conference tournament victory in school history March 8.

He came back with 33 more saves in a 11-4 loss at Lake Norman Charter March 11.

Gervasini has 173 saves for Christ the King (7-6, through Sunday).

Mary Gale Godwin, Charlotte Latin Soccer: The Hawks’ senior had five goals in two games this week as Charlotte Latin beat both Greensboro Day and North Raleigh Christian.

Godwin had a hat trick (three goals) in a 6-0 win at Greensboro Day March 10.

The next day, she added two more goals, including the game-deciding score in a 5-2 victory over North Raleigh Christian.

Godwin has six goals and two assists for Charlotte Latin (3-0, through Sunday).

Landon Howard, Covenant Day Baseball: The Covenant Day senior third baseman had two home runs and four RBI to lead the Lions to a 15-14 win over Wesleyan Christian March 9.

Howard is an East Carolina commit.

Covenant Day also won road games at Greensboro Day (8-2 on March 11) and at SouthLake Christian (12-9, March 13) this week.

Covenant Day is 4-1 through Sunday.

Cole Jessey, Providence Day Lacrosse: The Chargers’ senior attacker had 10 goals and one assist to lead Providence Day to wins over Lake Norman and North Cross (VA).

Jessey had two goals in an 11-8 win over Lake Norman March 9.

Jessey had a school-record eight goals to go with one assist in a 14-11 victory over North Cross.

Jessey has 23 goals and six assists for Providence Day (5-1, through Sunday).

Mallory Jarka, Myers Park Lacrosse: The Mustangs’ had nine goals, and won 14 draw controls combined in wins over Charlotte Latin and Fort Mill.

Jarka had four goals, one assists, two groundballs, forced two turnovers, and had six draw controls in a 13-8 win at Fort Mill, March 10.

The next day, Jarka had five goals, one groundball, forced two turnovers and had eight draw controls in a 14-10 victory at Charlotte Latin.

Jarka leads Myers Park (11-1) with 40 goals through Sunday.

Will Melvin, Carmel Christian Golf: The Cougars’ junior shot an even par 36, including one birdie, to earn medalist honors in a loss to Metrolina Christian at Cedarwood Country Club March 8.

Melvin also shot a four-over par, 40, to help lead Carmel Christian to a victory over Gaston Christian at Gaston Country Club March 11.

Chris Peal, Providence Day Track: The Chargers’ junior ran a new, personal-best 11.15 to win the 100-meter dash at Charlotte Country Day, March 10.

Peal also won the 200-meter dash (22.67) and the long jump (20-6.5) at the same event.

Teri Pridgen, Cannon School Track: The Cougars’ freshman rewrote the Cannon School record books for the second week in a row.

Pridgen set new personal and school records in winning the 100-meter dash (12.54), the 200-meter dash (25.80) and the 4 X 100-meter relay (51.37) in a home meet with Charlotte Latin, March 10.

She also won the long jump (15-11) at the same meet, just six inches off the school-record jump.

Kaia Putnam, Charlotte Country Day Track: The Buccaneers’ senior sprinter won the 100, 200-meter dash and long jump in a home meet with Providence Day, March 10.

Putnam posted a personal-record, 16-9, to win the long jump, while running a 12.28 to win the 100-meter dash and a 25.62 to claim the 200-meter dash victory.

** Information published today includes statistics through March 13.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

