Talking Preps 3.15: Previewing big games, Grice’s Gems, Fresh Faces and the Game Show

A new Talking Preps airs tonight at 8 p.m.

On tap

Discussion of Myers Park’s rise under new coach Mark Harman; North Meck wins its first game for new coach Damon McKee; is Mallard Creek back?; and what might stop a Vance-Richmond Senior state finals meeting?

Chris talks about the biggest surprises so far this season and we have a special message for the Shelby football team.

We debut new Sweet 16s in Charlotte and Raleigh, plus the second Sweet 16 in Charlotte.

New Grice’s Gems: Cameron Smith, Olympic; Ricardo Brown, Monroe; Tate Carney, Davie County; Ben Gilbert, Broughton

7 New Fresh Faces: Clevonte Watson, Smithfield Selma; Connor Drake, Providence; Bryan Stewart, Robinson; Dmitri Kelly, Myers Park; John Balas, Providence; Malcolm Reid, Cardinal Gibbons; Brock Fowler, East Meck.

Hickory Ridge star Alyssa Lewis faces off with Sam on The Game Show.

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He's covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer "Charlotte," when you ask, "What city are you from."
