High School Sports

Charlotte-area high school football standings, schedules

I-Meck 4A



Conference

All

Hough

3-0

68

15



3-0-0

68

15

Vance

3-0

140

21



3-0-0

140

21

Lake Norman

2-1

78

56



2-1-0

78

56

North Mecklenburg

1-1

32

40



1-1-0

32

40

Mallard Creek

1-2

71

74



1-2-0

71

74

West Charlotte

1-2

50

92



1-2-0

50

92

Mooresville

0-2

20

79



0-2-0

20

79

Hopewell

0-3

16

98



0-3-0

16

98

Friday’s games

Hopewell at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman at Mooresville

North Mecklenburg at Hough

West Charlotte at Vance

SoMeck 7 4A



Conference

All

Ardrey Kell

3-0

120

21



3-0-0

120

21

Olmypic

3-0

127

27



3-0-0

123

27

Providence

3-0

87

13



3-0-0

87

13

Berry Academy

0-2

31

73



1-2-0

62

86

Harding

0-2

0

97



0-3-0

6

141

South Mecklenburg

0-3

23

85



0-3-0

23

85

West Mecklenburg

0-3

7

75



0-3-0

7

75

Friday’s games

West Mecklenburg at Berry Academy

Providence at Central Cabarrus (nonconference)

Saturday’s games

Ardrey Kell at Olympic

South Mecklenburg at Harding\u0009

Southwestern 4A



Conference

All

Hickory Ridge

3-0

94

26



3-0-0

94

26

Myers Park

3-0

108

30



3-0-0

108

30

Butler

2-1

105

45



2-1-0

105

45

Porter Ridge

2-1

83

55



2-1-0

83

55

East Mecklenburg

1-2

36

62



1-2-0

36

62

Independence

1-2

27

37



1-2-0

27

37

Garinger

0-3

6

115



0-3-0

6

115

Rocky River

0-3

29

118



0-3-0

29

118

Friday’s games

Garinger at Porter Ridge

Independence at Butler

Myers Park at Hickory Ridge

Rocky River at East Mecklenburg

Sandhills 4A



Conference

All

Scotland County

2-0

83

7



2-0-0

83

7

Fayetteville Britt

1-0

14

0



1-0-0

14

0

Richmond Senior

1-0

42

35



1-0-0

42

35

Pinecrest

2-1

87

68



2-1-0

87

68

Lumberton

1-1

92

48



1-1-0

92

48

Fayetteville 71st

1-2

56

62



1-2-0

56

62

Hoke County

1-2

41

72



1-2-0

41

72

Purnell Swett

0-3

6

134



0-3-0

6

134

Friday’s games

Pinecrest at Lumberton

Purnell Swett at Jack Britt

Hoke County at Richmond Senior

Scotland County at Seventy-First

Northwestern 3A-4A



Conference

All

Watauga (3A)

2-0

44

13



2-0-0

44

13

South Caldwell (4A)

1-0

50

0



1-1-0

68

27

Freedom (3A)

2-1

58

83



2-1-0

58

83

McDowell (4A)

2-1

42

75



2-1-0

42

75

Alexander Central (3A)

1-1

60

33



1-2-0

62

40

St. Stephens (3A)

0-2

32

39



1-2-0

62

39

Hickory (3A)

0-3

29

72



0-3-0

29

72

Friday’s games

Alexander Central at McDowell

St. Stephens at Watauga

Saturday’s game

Hickory vs. Forestview, at Stuart Cramer High

Postponed/canceled

South Caldwell at Freedom

Big South 3A



Conference

All

Crest

3-0

141

43



3-0-0

141

43

Kings Mountain

2-0

78

7



2-0-0

78

7

Hunter Huss

1-1

24

35



1-1-0

24

35

Ashbrook

1-1

15

55



1-2-0

28

86

North Gaston

0-1

0

24



0-1-0

0

24

Forestview

0-2

20

47



0-2-0

20

47

Stuart Cramer

0-2

31

98



0-3-0

55

140

Friday’s games

Crest at Hunter Huss

Kings Mountain at Ashbrook

Stuart Cramer at North Gaston

Saturday’s game

Hickory vs. Forestview, at Stuart Cramer High

North Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Jesse Carson

1-0

38

10



2-1-0

90

37

Statesville

1-0

27

10



2-1-0

61

42

West Rowan

1-0

27

21



1-2-0

34

92

South Iredell

0-1

10

27



1-2-0

33

73

North Iredell

0-1

10

38



0-2-0

17

57

East Rowan

0-1

21

27



0-3-0

41

68

Friday’s games

East Rowan at Jesse Carson

Statesville at North Iredell

West Rowan at South Iredell

South Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

A.L. Brown

3-0

116

76



3-0-0

116

76

Jay M. Robinson

2-0

72

21



3-0-0

116

27

Central Cabarrus

2-1

72

66



2-1-0

72

66

West Cabarrus

1-1

30

27



1-1-0

30

27

Concord

0-1

22

23



1-1-0

63

30

Cox Mill

0-2

28

51



0-3-0

28

78

Northwest Cabarrus

0-3

40

116

0-3-0

40

116

Friday’s games

Concord at Northwest Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at Cox Mill

West Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

Providence at Central Cabarrus (nonconference)

\u0009\u0009

Southern Carolina 3A



Conference

All

Weddington

2-0

50

5



2-0-0

50

5

Charlotte Catholic

2-1

81

14



2-1-0

81

14

Cuthbertson

2-1

100

57



2-1-0

100

57

Marvin Ridge

2-1

60

41



2-1-0

60

41

Monroe

2-1

72

71



2-1-0

72

71

Parkwood

1-2

52

85



1-2-0

52

85

Piedmont

0-2

10

50



0-2-0

10

50

Sun Valley

0-3

28

130



0-3-0

28

130

Friday’s games

Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont

Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge

Monroe at Sun Valley

Weddington at Parkwood\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009

\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009

Rocky River 2A-3A



Conference

All

Mount Pleasant (2A)

1-0

49

0



3-0-0

96

35

West Stanly (2A)

1-0

21

0



1-0-0

21

0

Anson County (2A)

1-0

28

12



1-2-0

62

66

Montgomery Central (3A)

0-1

12

28



1-1-0

36

28

Forest Hills (2A)

0-1

0

21



1-2-0

20

59

Central Academy (2A)

0-1

0

49



0-2-0

7

90

Friday’s games

Montgomery Central at Forest Hills

Mount Pleasant at Anson County

West Stanly at Central Academy

Central Carolina 2A



Conference

All

Central Davidson

2-0

114

22



3-0-0

140

28

North Davidson

2-0

59

30



2-1-0

68

42

Oak Grove

2-0

68

13



2-1-0

89

57

Ledford

1-1

57

49



2-1-0

118

55

Salisbury

1-1

64

20



2-1-0

100

20

Thomasville

1-1

42

48



1-1-0

42

48

East Davidson

1-1

18

55



1-2-0

27

55

South Rowan

1-1

31

39



1-2-0

31

70

Lexington

0-2

7

117



0-3-0

14

167

West Davidson

0-2

14

81



0-3-0

14

90

Friday’s games

Central Davidson at Oak Grove

Lexington at East Davidson

North Davidson at Salisbury

Thomasville at Ledford

West Davidson at South Rowan

Foothills 2A



Conference

All

East Burke

3-0

98

25



3-0-0

98

25

Hibriten

2-0

112

19



3-0-0

155

19

Bunker Hill

2-1

89

63



2-1-0

89

63

Draughn

2-1

59

68



2-1-0

59

68

Fred T. Foard

1-1

35

38



1-1-0

35

38

West Caldwell

1-2

66

94



1-2-0

66

94

Patton

0-3

33

104



0-3-0

33

104

West Iredell

0-3

23

104



0-3-0

23

104

Friday’s games

Draughn at Hibriten

East Burke at Bunker Hill

West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard

West Iredell at Patton

South Fork 2A



Conference

All

East Lincoln

2-0

81

30



3-0-0

109

57

Maiden

2-0

42

27



2-0-0

42

27

North Lincoln

1-1

40

46



2-1-0

74

46

Bandys

1-2

73

61



1-2-0

73

61

Lincolnton

1-2

35

106



1-2-0

35

106

Newton-Conover

1-2

64

68



1-2-0

64

68

West Lincoln

1-2

53

50



1-2-0

53

50

(a) Lake Norman Charter

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

  1. – not playing football this spring

Friday’s games

East Lincoln at Bandys

North Lincoln at Maiden

West Lincoln at Lincolnton

(Newton-Conover, bye)\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009

Southwestern 2A



Conference

All

Burns

3-0

96

34



3-0-0

96

34

Shelby

3-0

131

69



3-0-0

131

69

R-S Central

2-1

125

65



2-1-0

125

65

South Point

1-1

71

34



2-1-0

113

58

Chase

0-2

41

61



1-2-0

97

70

East Rutherford

0-2

7

101



0-3-0

21

150

East Gaston

0-3

39

146



0-3-0

39

146

Friday’s games

East Gaston at Chase

Shelby at Burns

South Point at East Rutherford

R-S Central at Mountain Island Charter (nonconference)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A



Conference

All

Ashe County (2A)

3-0

107

28



3-0-0

107

28

Elkin (1A)

2-1

64

63



2-1-0

64

63

Starmount (1A)

2-1

34

43



2-1-0

34

43

Wilkes Central (2A)

2-1

106

35



2-1-0

106

35

Alleghany (1A)

1-2

32

49



1-2-0

32

49

East Wilkes (1A)

1-2

40

35



1-2-0

40

35

West Wilkes (2A)

1-2

34

103



1-2-0

34

103

North Wilkes (2A)

0-3

22

83



0-3-0

22

83

Friday’s games

East Wilkes at Alleghany

North Wilkes at Elkin

West Wilkes at Starmount

Wilkes Central at Ashe County

Western Highlands 1A-2A



Conference

All

Mitchell County (1A)

1-0

42

14



3-0-0

82

35

Polk County (1A)

1-0

53

7



2-1-0

129

56

Mountain Heritage (2A)

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

48

33

Avery County (1A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

42

20

C.D. Owen (2A)

0-1

14

42



2-1-0

99

56

Madison County (1A)

0-1

7

53



0-3-0

41

155

Friday’s games

C.D. Owen at Polk County

Madison County at Avery County

Mountain Heritage at Mitchell County

Southern Piedmont 1A



Conference

All

Pine Lake Prep

3-0

162

27



3-0-0

162

27

Thomas Jefferson Acad.

2-0

50

30



3-0-0

71

36

Comm. School of Davidson

1-1

51

25



2-1-0

86

31

Bessemer City

1-1

26

58



1-2-0

26

88

Cherryville

1-1

40

58



1-2-0

49

114

Mtn. Island Charter

1-1

79

25



1-2-0

106

53

Christ the King

1-2

36

142



1-2-0

36

142

Highland Tech

0-1

12

33



0-1-0

12

33

Union Academy

0-3

26

84



0-3-0

26

84

Friday’s games

Community School of Davidson at Cherryville

Highland Tech at Bessemer City

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Christ the King

Union Academy at Pine Lake Prep

R-S Central at Mountain Island Charter (nonconference)

Yadkin Valley 1A



Conference

All

North Stanly

2-0

75

15



2-0-0

75

15

North Rowan

2-0

80

18



2-1-0

80

65

Chatham Central

1-0

6

0



1-0-0

6

0

North Moore

1-2

65

60



1-2-0

65

60

South Stanly

1-2

65

106



1-2-0

65

106

Albemarle

0-1

0

6



0-1-0

0

6

South Davidson

0-2

12

109



0-3-0

18

130

Friday’s games

North Moore at South Davidson

North Rowan at Chatham Central

North Stanly at Albemarle

(South Stanly, bye)

