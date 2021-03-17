High School Sports
Charlotte-area high school football standings, schedules
I-Meck 4A
Conference
All
Hough
3-0
68
15
3-0-0
68
15
Vance
3-0
140
21
3-0-0
140
21
Lake Norman
2-1
78
56
2-1-0
78
56
North Mecklenburg
1-1
32
40
1-1-0
32
40
Mallard Creek
1-2
71
74
1-2-0
71
74
West Charlotte
1-2
50
92
1-2-0
50
92
Mooresville
0-2
20
79
0-2-0
20
79
Hopewell
0-3
16
98
0-3-0
16
98
Friday’s games
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
Lake Norman at Mooresville
North Mecklenburg at Hough
West Charlotte at Vance
SoMeck 7 4A
Conference
All
Ardrey Kell
3-0
120
21
3-0-0
120
21
Olmypic
3-0
127
27
3-0-0
123
27
Providence
3-0
87
13
3-0-0
87
13
Berry Academy
0-2
31
73
1-2-0
62
86
Harding
0-2
0
97
0-3-0
6
141
South Mecklenburg
0-3
23
85
0-3-0
23
85
West Mecklenburg
0-3
7
75
0-3-0
7
75
Friday’s games
West Mecklenburg at Berry Academy
Providence at Central Cabarrus (nonconference)
Saturday’s games
Ardrey Kell at Olympic
South Mecklenburg at Harding\u0009
Southwestern 4A
Conference
All
Hickory Ridge
3-0
94
26
3-0-0
94
26
Myers Park
3-0
108
30
3-0-0
108
30
Butler
2-1
105
45
2-1-0
105
45
Porter Ridge
2-1
83
55
2-1-0
83
55
East Mecklenburg
1-2
36
62
1-2-0
36
62
Independence
1-2
27
37
1-2-0
27
37
Garinger
0-3
6
115
0-3-0
6
115
Rocky River
0-3
29
118
0-3-0
29
118
Friday’s games
Garinger at Porter Ridge
Independence at Butler
Myers Park at Hickory Ridge
Rocky River at East Mecklenburg
Sandhills 4A
Conference
All
Scotland County
2-0
83
7
2-0-0
83
7
Fayetteville Britt
1-0
14
0
1-0-0
14
0
Richmond Senior
1-0
42
35
1-0-0
42
35
Pinecrest
2-1
87
68
2-1-0
87
68
Lumberton
1-1
92
48
1-1-0
92
48
Fayetteville 71st
1-2
56
62
1-2-0
56
62
Hoke County
1-2
41
72
1-2-0
41
72
Purnell Swett
0-3
6
134
0-3-0
6
134
Friday’s games
Pinecrest at Lumberton
Purnell Swett at Jack Britt
Hoke County at Richmond Senior
Scotland County at Seventy-First
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference
All
Watauga (3A)
2-0
44
13
2-0-0
44
13
South Caldwell (4A)
1-0
50
0
1-1-0
68
27
Freedom (3A)
2-1
58
83
2-1-0
58
83
McDowell (4A)
2-1
42
75
2-1-0
42
75
Alexander Central (3A)
1-1
60
33
1-2-0
62
40
St. Stephens (3A)
0-2
32
39
1-2-0
62
39
Hickory (3A)
0-3
29
72
0-3-0
29
72
Friday’s games
Alexander Central at McDowell
St. Stephens at Watauga
Saturday’s game
Hickory vs. Forestview, at Stuart Cramer High
Postponed/canceled
South Caldwell at Freedom
Big South 3A
Conference
All
Crest
3-0
141
43
3-0-0
141
43
Kings Mountain
2-0
78
7
2-0-0
78
7
Hunter Huss
1-1
24
35
1-1-0
24
35
Ashbrook
1-1
15
55
1-2-0
28
86
North Gaston
0-1
0
24
0-1-0
0
24
Forestview
0-2
20
47
0-2-0
20
47
Stuart Cramer
0-2
31
98
0-3-0
55
140
Friday’s games
Crest at Hunter Huss
Kings Mountain at Ashbrook
Stuart Cramer at North Gaston
Saturday’s game
Hickory vs. Forestview, at Stuart Cramer High
North Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Jesse Carson
1-0
38
10
2-1-0
90
37
Statesville
1-0
27
10
2-1-0
61
42
West Rowan
1-0
27
21
1-2-0
34
92
South Iredell
0-1
10
27
1-2-0
33
73
North Iredell
0-1
10
38
0-2-0
17
57
East Rowan
0-1
21
27
0-3-0
41
68
Friday’s games
East Rowan at Jesse Carson
Statesville at North Iredell
West Rowan at South Iredell
South Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
A.L. Brown
3-0
116
76
3-0-0
116
76
Jay M. Robinson
2-0
72
21
3-0-0
116
27
Central Cabarrus
2-1
72
66
2-1-0
72
66
West Cabarrus
1-1
30
27
1-1-0
30
27
Concord
0-1
22
23
1-1-0
63
30
Cox Mill
0-2
28
51
0-3-0
28
78
Northwest Cabarrus
0-3
40
116
0-3-0
40
116
Friday’s games
Concord at Northwest Cabarrus
Jay M. Robinson at Cox Mill
West Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
Providence at Central Cabarrus (nonconference)
\u0009\u0009
Southern Carolina 3A
Conference
All
Weddington
2-0
50
5
2-0-0
50
5
Charlotte Catholic
2-1
81
14
2-1-0
81
14
Cuthbertson
2-1
100
57
2-1-0
100
57
Marvin Ridge
2-1
60
41
2-1-0
60
41
Monroe
2-1
72
71
2-1-0
72
71
Parkwood
1-2
52
85
1-2-0
52
85
Piedmont
0-2
10
50
0-2-0
10
50
Sun Valley
0-3
28
130
0-3-0
28
130
Friday’s games
Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont
Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge
Monroe at Sun Valley
Weddington at Parkwood\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009
Rocky River 2A-3A
Conference
All
Mount Pleasant (2A)
1-0
49
0
3-0-0
96
35
West Stanly (2A)
1-0
21
0
1-0-0
21
0
Anson County (2A)
1-0
28
12
1-2-0
62
66
Montgomery Central (3A)
0-1
12
28
1-1-0
36
28
Forest Hills (2A)
0-1
0
21
1-2-0
20
59
Central Academy (2A)
0-1
0
49
0-2-0
7
90
Friday’s games
Montgomery Central at Forest Hills
Mount Pleasant at Anson County
West Stanly at Central Academy
Central Carolina 2A
Conference
All
Central Davidson
2-0
114
22
3-0-0
140
28
North Davidson
2-0
59
30
2-1-0
68
42
Oak Grove
2-0
68
13
2-1-0
89
57
Ledford
1-1
57
49
2-1-0
118
55
Salisbury
1-1
64
20
2-1-0
100
20
Thomasville
1-1
42
48
1-1-0
42
48
East Davidson
1-1
18
55
1-2-0
27
55
South Rowan
1-1
31
39
1-2-0
31
70
Lexington
0-2
7
117
0-3-0
14
167
West Davidson
0-2
14
81
0-3-0
14
90
Friday’s games
Central Davidson at Oak Grove
Lexington at East Davidson
North Davidson at Salisbury
Thomasville at Ledford
West Davidson at South Rowan
Foothills 2A
Conference
All
East Burke
3-0
98
25
3-0-0
98
25
Hibriten
2-0
112
19
3-0-0
155
19
Bunker Hill
2-1
89
63
2-1-0
89
63
Draughn
2-1
59
68
2-1-0
59
68
Fred T. Foard
1-1
35
38
1-1-0
35
38
West Caldwell
1-2
66
94
1-2-0
66
94
Patton
0-3
33
104
0-3-0
33
104
West Iredell
0-3
23
104
0-3-0
23
104
Friday’s games
Draughn at Hibriten
East Burke at Bunker Hill
West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard
West Iredell at Patton
South Fork 2A
Conference
All
East Lincoln
2-0
81
30
3-0-0
109
57
Maiden
2-0
42
27
2-0-0
42
27
North Lincoln
1-1
40
46
2-1-0
74
46
Bandys
1-2
73
61
1-2-0
73
61
Lincolnton
1-2
35
106
1-2-0
35
106
Newton-Conover
1-2
64
68
1-2-0
64
68
West Lincoln
1-2
53
50
1-2-0
53
50
(a) Lake Norman Charter
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not playing football this spring
Friday’s games
East Lincoln at Bandys
North Lincoln at Maiden
West Lincoln at Lincolnton
(Newton-Conover, bye)\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009
Southwestern 2A
Conference
All
Burns
3-0
96
34
3-0-0
96
34
Shelby
3-0
131
69
3-0-0
131
69
R-S Central
2-1
125
65
2-1-0
125
65
South Point
1-1
71
34
2-1-0
113
58
Chase
0-2
41
61
1-2-0
97
70
East Rutherford
0-2
7
101
0-3-0
21
150
East Gaston
0-3
39
146
0-3-0
39
146
Friday’s games
East Gaston at Chase
Shelby at Burns
South Point at East Rutherford
R-S Central at Mountain Island Charter (nonconference)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Conference
All
Ashe County (2A)
3-0
107
28
3-0-0
107
28
Elkin (1A)
2-1
64
63
2-1-0
64
63
Starmount (1A)
2-1
34
43
2-1-0
34
43
Wilkes Central (2A)
2-1
106
35
2-1-0
106
35
Alleghany (1A)
1-2
32
49
1-2-0
32
49
East Wilkes (1A)
1-2
40
35
1-2-0
40
35
West Wilkes (2A)
1-2
34
103
1-2-0
34
103
North Wilkes (2A)
0-3
22
83
0-3-0
22
83
Friday’s games
East Wilkes at Alleghany
North Wilkes at Elkin
West Wilkes at Starmount
Wilkes Central at Ashe County
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Conference
All
Mitchell County (1A)
1-0
42
14
3-0-0
82
35
Polk County (1A)
1-0
53
7
2-1-0
129
56
Mountain Heritage (2A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
48
33
Avery County (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
42
20
C.D. Owen (2A)
0-1
14
42
2-1-0
99
56
Madison County (1A)
0-1
7
53
0-3-0
41
155
Friday’s games
C.D. Owen at Polk County
Madison County at Avery County
Mountain Heritage at Mitchell County
Southern Piedmont 1A
Conference
All
Pine Lake Prep
3-0
162
27
3-0-0
162
27
Thomas Jefferson Acad.
2-0
50
30
3-0-0
71
36
Comm. School of Davidson
1-1
51
25
2-1-0
86
31
Bessemer City
1-1
26
58
1-2-0
26
88
Cherryville
1-1
40
58
1-2-0
49
114
Mtn. Island Charter
1-1
79
25
1-2-0
106
53
Christ the King
1-2
36
142
1-2-0
36
142
Highland Tech
0-1
12
33
0-1-0
12
33
Union Academy
0-3
26
84
0-3-0
26
84
Friday’s games
Community School of Davidson at Cherryville
Highland Tech at Bessemer City
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Christ the King
Union Academy at Pine Lake Prep
R-S Central at Mountain Island Charter (nonconference)
Yadkin Valley 1A
Conference
All
North Stanly
2-0
75
15
2-0-0
75
15
North Rowan
2-0
80
18
2-1-0
80
65
Chatham Central
1-0
6
0
1-0-0
6
0
North Moore
1-2
65
60
1-2-0
65
60
South Stanly
1-2
65
106
1-2-0
65
106
Albemarle
0-1
0
6
0-1-0
0
6
South Davidson
0-2
12
109
0-3-0
18
130
Friday’s games
North Moore at South Davidson
North Rowan at Chatham Central
North Stanly at Albemarle
(South Stanly, bye)
