Charlotte-area high school football previews, Friday and Saturday schedule

(Observer Sweet 16 rankings are listed)

No. 16 Ardrey Kell (3-0, 3-0 SoMeck 7 4A) at No. 15 Olympic (3-0, 3-0), 6 p.m. Saturday – Two of the conference unbeatens (Providence is the third) meet under some unusual circumstances, with the visiting Knights playing for the third time in eight days. This game features two of the area’s top junior QB’s, in Ardrey Kell’s Jack Curtis and Olympic’s Sean Bowles.

No. 8 Charlotte Catholic (2-1, 2-1 Southern Carolina 3A) at Piedmont (0-2, 0-2), 7 p.m. – The Cougars rebounded nicely last week from their March 5 loss to Weddington, with a 51-7 rout of Sun Valley. This is not a good spot for a young Piedmont team that is having problems moving the ball.

Community School of Davidson (2-1, 1-1 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Cherryville (1-2, 1-1), 7 p.m. – The visiting Spartans feature an exciting passing attack, led by QB Davis Pharr, , who has thrown for 787 yards and seven touchdowns.

Garinger (0-3, 0-3 Southwestern 4A) at Porter Ridge (2-1, 2-1), 7 p.m. – Pirate RB Omarion Taylor (100 yards per game) and a tough defense will be a tough task for coach Greg Fowler’s inexperienced Garinger team.

Hopewell (0-3, 0-3 I-Meck 4A) at Mallard Creek (1-2, 1-2), 7 p.m. – The visiting Titans have played well at times, but there are no weak links in the I-Meck 4A schedule. This week, they must slow down a Mallard Creek offense, led by QB Xavion Browner Jr., that is getting better every week.

Independence (1-2, 1-2 Southwestern 4A) at No. 6 Butler (2-1, 2-1), 7 p.m. – The host Bulldogs can’t afford another loss, if they hope to gain a playoff berth. They’ll need to rebound from last week’s tough loss to Myers Park against an Independence team that has played solid defense this season (12 points per game allowed) but is having problems scoring (9 points a contest).

No. 5 Myers Park (3-0, 3-0 Southwestern 4A) at No. 11 Hickory Ridge (3-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. – The Mustangs, fresh off a last-minute 24-21 victory over Butler, face the conference’s other power this week. The host Ragin’ Bulls have a pair of strong RB’s in Randall Fisher and Aaron Carey. Myers Park’s passing attack seems in good hands with QB Lucas Lenhoff.

North Mecklenburg (1-1, 1-1 I-Meck 4A) at No. 4 Hough (3-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Vikings must slow down an efficient and strong Hough attack, led by sophomore QB Tad Hudson and RB Elijah McWilliams.

Providence (3-0) at Central Cabarrus (2-1), 6 p.m. – The Panthers get a week off from their SoMeck 7 4A title chase, but it won’t be a vacation week. Central Cabarrus pushed powerful A.L. Brown to the limit in an overtime loss two weeks ago. Providence is averaging nearly 30 points a game.

South Mecklenburg (0-3, 0-3 SoMeck 7 4A) at Harding (0-3, 0-2), 1 p.m. Saturday – South Mecklenburg has opened with the conference’s three playoff contenders, and now the Sabres face a Harding team which is playing for the third time in eight days. Both teams feature physical defenses. Note that this is a Saturday matinee game.

Thomas Jefferson Academy (3-0, 2-0 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Christ the King (1-2, 1-2), 7 p.m. – Christ the King will hope to keep its offense on the field, to stop the visiting Gryphons’ explosive ground game. RB Isiah McMullens is averaging nearly 100 rushing yards a game.

West Charlotte (1-2, 1-2 I-Meck 4A) at No. 1 Vance (3-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. – Vance has overwhelmed its three opponents this season, outscoring them 140-21. West Charlotte has solid defenders in LB Sheandel Shade and DB Tony Harris.

West Mecklenburg (0-3, 0-3 SoMeck 7 4A) at Berry Academy (1-2, 0-2), 7 p.m. – With most of its offense graduating last year, the visiting Hawks have scored only seven points this season. Berry Academy has an excellent receiving corps and can score points in bunches.

Outside Mecklenburg

No. 12 Burns (3-0, 3-0 Southwestern 2A) at No. 7 Shelby (3-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. – It’s a big Cleveland County showdown of teams that were scared by Chase the past two weeks. Burns RB Lemont Wilson has rushed for nearly 400 yards this season. The Golden Lions counter with a strong passing game, led by QB Isaiah Bess. Shelby is defending 2AA state champion, and either of these teams could reach the finals this spring.

No. 3 Weddington (2-0, 2-0 Southern Carolina 3A) at Parkwood (1-2, 1-2), 7 p.m. – Idle last Friday after knocking off Charlotte Catholic two weeks ago, the Warriors return to action against a pesky Parkwood team. The host Wolfpack have a developing standout in sophomore QB Cameron Enos (180 passing yards per game).

This week’s schedule

Thursday

Nonconference

South Stanly at Eastern Randolph, 7

Friday

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell at Mallard Creek, 7

Lake Norman at Mooresville, 7

North Mecklenburg at Hough, 7

West Charlotte at Vance, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

West Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7

Southwestern 4A

Garinger at Porter Ridge, 7

Independence at Butler, 7

Myers Park at Hickory Ridge, 7

Rocky River at East Mecklenburg, 7

Sandhills 4A

Purnell Swett at Jack Britt, 6

Hoke County at Richmond Senior, 6

Scotland County at Seventy-First, 6

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at McDowell, 7

St. Stephens at Watauga, 7

Big South 3A

Crest at Hunter Huss, 7

Kings Mountain at Ashbrook, 7

Stuart Cramer at North Gaston, 7

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at Jesse Carson, 6:30

Statesville at North Iredell, 6:30

West Rowan at South Iredell, 6:30

South Piedmont 3A

Jay M. Robinson at Cox Mill, 6

Concord at Northwest Cabarrus, 6

West Cabarrus at A.L. Brown, 6

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont, 7

Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge, 7

Monroe at Sun Valley, 7

Weddington at Parkwood, 7

Rocky River 2A-3A

Montgomery Central at Forest Hills, 6:30

West Stanly at Central Academy, 6:30

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at Oak Grove, 6:30

Lexington at East Davidson, 6:30

North Davidson at Salisbury, 6

Thomasville at Ledford, 6:30

West Davidson at South Rowan, 6:30

Foothills 2A

Draughn at Hibriten, 7

East Burke at Bunker Hill, 7

West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard, 7

West Iredell at Patton, 7

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at Bandys, 7

West Lincoln at Lincolnton, 7

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston at Chase, 7

Shelby at Burns, 7

South Point at East Rutherford, 7

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

East Wilkes at Alleghany, 6:30

North Wilkes at Elkin, 6:30

West Wilkes at Starmount, 6:30

Wilkes Central at Ashe County, 6:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A

C.D. Owen at Polk County, 7

Mountain Heritage at Mitchell County, 7

Southern Piedmont 1A

Community School of Davidson at Cherryville, 6:30

Highland Tech at Bessemer City, 6:30

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Christ the King, 6:30

Union Academy at Pine Lake Prep, 6:30

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Moore at South Davidson, 6:30

North Rowan at Chatham Central, 6:30

North Stanly at Albemarle, 6:30

Nonconference

Providence at Central Cabarrus, 6

R-S Central at Mountain Island Charter, 6:30

Postponed/Canceled

South Caldwell at Freedom

Saturday

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at Olympic, 6

South Mecklenburg at Harding, 1

Sandhills 4A

Pinecrest at Lumberton, 2

Rocky River 2A-3A

Mount Pleasant vs. Anson County, at Central Cabarrus High, 5

South Fork 2A

North Lincoln vs. Maiden, at Maiden Middle School, 3

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Madison County at Avery County, 6

Nonconference

Hickory vs. Forestview, at Stuart Cramer High, 2