Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week (3.26.21)

It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday around noon, when the poll will close and a winner determined.

Here are this week’s nominees.

Javarius Brown, Monroe: led the Redhawks to their first shutout of the season Friday against Sun Valley. he ha 13 tackles, nine solo. Of those, he had three tackles for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Zay Davis, North Rowan: had a interception return for a touchdown and two rushing touchdowns in a 56-8 win over Chatham Central.

Curtis Goins, West Lincoln: eight tackles, three assists, sack in a 21-0 win over Lincolnton Saturday.

Jacob Newman, Myers Park: career-high 29 carries for a career-high 192 yards in Friday’s 14-7 win over Hickory Ridge in a battle of teams ranked in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

Cash Norman, East Burke: 11 tackles, forced fumble during Saturday’s game with Bunker Hill.

Jalil Quick, Berry: threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-27 win over West Mecklenburg.

Jack Riley, Ardrey Kell: senior linebacker had three sacks and two tackles for a loss against Olympic Saturday.

Luke Shaver, North Stanly: Threw for 184 yards to eight different receivers in a 43-7 win over Albemarle. North Stanly, which lost 20 games in a row to Albemarle from 1994-2013, won its seventh straight in the series.

Cameron Smith, Olympic: senior running back ran 32 times for 152 yards in 28-27 win over Ardrey Kell. His touchdown with less than a minute left in regulation gave the Trojans their first lead after being down 14-0. His second touchdown in overtime proved to be the game-winner.

TJ Spokas, JM Robinson: sophomore kicker had a 43-yard field goal, a season-best, in a come-from-behind 26-14 win over Cox Mill. He also a 27-yard field goal and two PAT kicks.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here