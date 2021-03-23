High School Sports
Talking Preps 03.23: Cleveland Co. rivals, Lake Norman, Vance, Grice’s Gems, Fresh Faces
We’ve got a new Talking Preps on deck Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Topics include:
▪ How good is high school football in Cleveland County?
▪ Is Lake Norman becoming a power? Can it upset Vance Friday?
▪ Should fans return to high school games in the fall?
▪ We introduce new Sweet 16 polls in Raleigh and Charlotte, and Grice and Chris have the “Mallard Creek argument.”
▪ Mountain Island Charter speedster Trae Nickelson is on “Kenzie Time”
▪ We’ve got 6 new Grices Gems (Christian McDonald, Berry; Vic Garrido, Pine Lake Prep; Bryson Stewart, JM Robinson; Khalil Archie, Rocky River; Bibby Heron, Green Hope; and Omari Odom, Panther Creek).
▪ Vance High lineman Justin Blue joins the show to take on coach Greiner on “The Game Show”
▪ And we’ve got 7 new Fresh Faces (Dmitri Kelly, Myers Park); Xavion Brower, Mallard Creek; Jevon McIver, Rocky River; Evan Bernard, Cuthbertson; Jalen Alexander, South Meck; Braeden McAlister, Porter Ridge; and Kelay Lindsay, Richmond Senior).
Join us live at 8 for all the zany.
Comments