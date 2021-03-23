High School Sports

Talking Preps 03.23: Cleveland Co. rivals, Lake Norman, Vance, Grice’s Gems, Fresh Faces

We’ve got a new Talking Preps on deck Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Topics include:

How good is high school football in Cleveland County?

Is Lake Norman becoming a power? Can it upset Vance Friday?

Should fans return to high school games in the fall?

We introduce new Sweet 16 polls in Raleigh and Charlotte, and Grice and Chris have the “Mallard Creek argument.”

Mountain Island Charter speedster Trae Nickelson is on “Kenzie Time”

We’ve got 6 new Grices Gems (Christian McDonald, Berry; Vic Garrido, Pine Lake Prep; Bryson Stewart, JM Robinson; Khalil Archie, Rocky River; Bibby Heron, Green Hope; and Omari Odom, Panther Creek).

Vance High lineman Justin Blue joins the show to take on coach Greiner on “The Game Show”

And we’ve got 7 new Fresh Faces (Dmitri Kelly, Myers Park); Xavion Brower, Mallard Creek; Jevon McIver, Rocky River; Evan Bernard, Cuthbertson; Jalen Alexander, South Meck; Braeden McAlister, Porter Ridge; and Kelay Lindsay, Richmond Senior).

Join us live at 8 for all the zany.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service