Friday’s Charlotte-area high school football previews, schedule.

(Observer Sweet 16 rankings are listed)

Berry Academy (2-2, 1-2 SoMeck 7 4A) at No. 15 Ardrey Kell (3-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. – Junior Antoine Bell leads a talented group of Berry Academy WR’s, as the Cardinals can put points on the board. Ardrey Kell’s strong offense, led by QB Jack Curtis, will attempt to keep the Knights firmly in the race for a playoff berth. This game could produce lots of scoring.

No. 6 Butler (3-1, 3-1 Southwestern 4A) at No. 12 Hickory Ridge (3-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. – OK, so who’s No. 2 in the conference? Myers Park has squeaked past these teams over the last two weeks, but the winner of this game makes a firm move toward a playoff berth. These teams feature two of the strongest defenses in the area, so a takeaway could make the difference.

Christ the King (1-3, 1-3 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Bessemer City (1-3, 1-2), 7 p.m. – After facing the league’s three powers (Mountain Island Charter, Pine Lake Prep and Thomas Jefferson Academy) in consecutive weeks, Christ the King hopes to rebound against a ground-oriented Bessemer City attack.

East Mecklenburg (1-3, 1-3 Southwestern 4A) at No. 5 Myers Park (4-0, 4-0), 7 p.m. – After knocking off Butler and Hickory Ridge in consecutive weeks, the Mustangs face one of the conference’s second-division teams. The visiting Eagles are led by QB Corey Hoke, who has rushed for three touchdowns this season. Receivers Isaac Hill and Theo Grabill give Myers Park an explosive passing attack.

Harding (0-4, 0-3 SoMeck 7 4A) at No. 16 Providence (4-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. – Senior QB Holland Stallings threw three touchdown passes in last week’s nonconference victory over Central Cabarrus, and the host Panthers are aiming to keep pace with Olympic in the conference race.

Highland Tech (1-1, 1-1 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Community School of Davidson (3-1, 2-1), 6:30 p.m. – The host Spartans aim to remain within eyesight of the conference’s three power teams (Mountain Island Charter, Pine Lake Prep and Thomas Jefferson Academy). They face a Rams’ team coming off a convincing 27-8 victory last week over Bessemer City.

No. 2 Hough (4-0, 4-0 I-Meck 4A) vs. West Charlotte (1-3, 1-3), at Waddell field, 7 p.m. – Hough senior RB Elijah McWilliams is averaging about 100 rushing yards per game, providing strong support for sophomore QB Tad Hudson’s passing. West Charlotte is in the midst of a tough stretch in its schedule, having lost to Mallard Creek and Vance the last two weeks.

Independence (1-3, 1-3 Southwestern 4A) at Garinger (0-4, 0-4), 7 p.m. – Senior RB Elijah Puranda gives the visiting Patriots a strong ground game to complement QB Arnold Taylor’s dual-threat offense. Garinger’s young team is battling growing pains.

Mallard Creek (2-2, 2-2 I-Meck 4A) at North Mecklenburg (1-2, 1-2), 7 p.m. – After a rough start, the Mavericks appear to be picking up steam. Senior QB Chauncey Caldwell is averaging nearly 200 passing yards a game. First-year head coach Damon McKee has a solid offense that will hope to control the ball and keep the Mavs’ offense off the field.

Mooresville (0-3, 0-3 I-Meck 4A) at Hopewell (0-4, 0-4), 7 p.m. – There are no “off” weeks in the I-Meck 4A, and these two young teams have been battered in the early going. Mooresville’s solid defense faces a test against a Hopewell team with several outstanding receivers.

No. 11 Olympic (4-0, 4-0 SoMeck 7 4A) at West Mecklenburg (0-4, 0-4), 7 p.m. – West Mecklenburg’s offense came to life last week, producing 27 points. QB Zaire Kenney has passed for more than 600 yards and has several top-notch receivers. That contrasts with Olympic’s punishing ground game, featuring RB Cameron Smith, who dominated the latter stages of last Saturday’s 28-27 victory over Ardrey Kell.

Parkwood (1-3, 1-3 Southern Carolina 3A) at No. 8 Charlotte Catholic (2-1, 2-1), 7 p.m. – The Cougars were off last week, due to COVID-19 protocols with an opponent, and now they pick up quest of a playoff berth. Parkwood sophomore QB Cameron Enos is completing 50 percent of his passes and is getting better each week. But the Cougars counter with a very strong ground game, led by senior RB Paul Neel (307 yards, four touchdowns).

Porter Ridge (3-1, 3-1 Southwestern 4A) at Rocky River (1-3, 1-3), 7 p.m. – Everyone’s talk about Myers Park, Butler and Hickory Ridge in the Southwestern 4A, but there’s another contender. Porter Ridge junior RB Omarion Taylor (328 rushing yards, four touchdowns) leads a punishing ground game. But Rocky River has been getting stronger each week and pummeled East Mecklenburg 40-3 last week.

South Mecklenburg (1-3) at No. 13 A.L. Brown (4-0), 6 p.m. – Fresh off their first victory of the season, the Sabres face a tough task in Kannapolis. A.L. Brown RB Jamison Flowe (seven touchdowns) is part of an explosive offense that is averaging 41 points a game.

No. 1 Vance (4-0, 4-0 I-Meck 4A) at Lake Norman (3-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. – This one is easy to analyze. If Lake Norman can get its ball-control offense going, the Wildcats can stick with the powerful Cougars. QB Anthony Limon and teammates can eat up the clock. If they can’t, Vance, which has outscored opponents 198-21, will keep rolling. Senior LB Jalen Andrews leads the Vance defense.

Outside Mecklenburg

No. 14 Hibriten (4-0, 3-0 Foothills 2A) at East Burke (3-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. – Blane Fulbright (735 rushing yards, six touchdowns) leads an East Burke ground game that will hope to keep the ball away from the Panthers. If not, it’s trouble for the hosts, as Hibriten is averaging more than 50 points a game.

Maiden (3-0, 3-0 South Fork 2A) at East Lincoln (4-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. – It’s the showdown for first place in the conference, It pits Maiden’s balanced attack, led by junior QB Ethan Rhodes (250 passing yards per game), against East Lincoln’s strong ground game (senior RB Paulie Menegay has rushed for nearly 350 yards).

No. 9 Kings Mountain (3-0) at No. 7 Shelby (4-0), 7:30 p.m. Saturday – A huge nonconference Cleveland County showdown. The visiting Mountaineers have allowed only seven points all season. Shelby, the defending 2AA state champion, has looked vulnerable in conference victories over Chase and Burns. Can the Golden Lions, led by senior QB Gabe Huitt (72 percent pass completion ratio), put a dent in that Kings Mountain offense?

-- Steve Lyttle

This week’s schedule

Friday

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

I-Meck 4A

Hough vs. West Charlotte, at Waddell field, 7

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg, 7

Mooresville at Hopewell, 7

Vance at Lake Norman, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Berry Academy at Ardrey Kell, 7

Harding at Providence, 7

Olympic at West Mecklenburg, 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Hickory Ridge, 7

East Mecklenburg at Myers Park, 7

Independence at Garinger, 7

Porter Ridge at Rocky River, 7

Sandhills 4A

Jack Britt at Hoke County, 7

Richmond Senior at Lumberton, 6

Scotland County at Pinecrest, 6

Seventy-First at Purnell Swett, 6

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at St. Stephens, 7

South Caldwell at Hickory, 7

Watauga at McDowell, 7

Big South 3A

Forestview at Hunter Huss, 7

Stuart Cramer at Ashbrook, 7

North Piedmont 3A

Jesse Carson at Statesville, 6:30

North Iredell at West Rowan, 6:30

South Iredell at East Rowan, 6:30

Southern Carolina 3A

Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic, 7

Piedmont at Monroe, 7

Rocky River 2A-3A

Forest Hills at Mount Pleasant, 6:30

Montgomery Central at West Stanly, 6:30

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson at Thomasville, 6:30

Oak Grove at Ledford, 6:30

Salisbury at Central Davidson, 6:30

South Rowan at North Davidson, 7

West Davidson at Lexington, 6:30

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at West Iredell, 7

Fred T. Foard at Draughn, 7

Hibriten at East Burke, 7

Patton at West Caldwell, 7

South Fork 2A

Bandys at West Lincoln, 7

Maiden at East Lincoln, 7

Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 7

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston at Burns, 7

East Rutherford at Chase, 7

R-S Central at South Point, 7

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Alleghany at Wilkes Central, 6:30

Ashe County at East Wilkes, 6:30

Starmount at North Wilkes, 6:30

West Wilkes at Elkin, 7

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Polk County, 7

Mitchell County at Madison County, 7

Mountain Heritage at C.D. Owen, 7

Southern Piedmont 1A

Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy, 6:30

Christ the King at Bessemer City, 6:30

Highland Tech at Community School of Davidson, 6:30

Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep, 6:30

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at South Davidson, 6:30

Chatham Central at South Stanly, 6:30

North Stanly at North Rowan, 6:30

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions at Asheville Christian, 7

Freedom at Asheville, 6

North Moore at Spring Creek, 6:30

South Mecklenburg at A.L. Brown, 6

Postponed/canceled

Cuthbertson at Sun Valley

Marvin Ridge at Weddington

Saturday

Big South 3A

North Gaston at Crest, noon

South Piedmont 3A

Concord at Jay M. Robinson, 7

Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus, 1

Nonconference

Kings Mountain at Shelby, 7:30