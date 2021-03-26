Butler High blasts Hickory Ridge, behind big night from QB Parish Metzger

Butler High School’s football team made a big statement Friday night.

Playing at Hickory Ridge, one of the region’s top teams, the Bulldogs looked very much like a group that could win a N.C. 4AA state championship.

Butler scored 52 points in the first half, including 31 in the second quarter, in a dominating 52-14 win. And the Bulldogs (4-1) remained in second place in the Southwestern 4A, behind Myers Park.

Myers Park beat Butler 24-21 March 12 in a close game.

Since then, the Bulldogs have made a few adjustments and have just been rolling.

Butler beat arch rival Independence 42-0 last week and then just overwhelmed Hickory Ridge (3-2), dominating both lines of scrimmage. Butler had more than 400 yards of offense in the first half.

The Bulldogs scored on their first possession and blocked two Hickory Ridge punts in the first half. Butler scored on one of the blocks and got the ball at the Hickory Ridge 6 on the second. Isiah Trent scored on the next play.

Hickory Ridge, playing without star receiver Christian Hamilton, seemed dazed, like a boxer, and never really could get steady.

In the first half, Butler QB Parish Metzger threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He didn’t play in the second half.

Butler 21 31 0

Hickory Ridge 7 0 7

B: Isiah Trent 4 run (Elijah Swett kick)

B: Punt blocked , Isaiah Lawson recovers in end zone (Swett kick)

HR: Jordan Marsh 48 pass from Alex Bentley (Riley Stubbs kick)

B: Jake Snapp 84 pass from Parish Metzger (Swett kick)

B: FG Swett 28

B: Davion Nelson 33 run (Swett kick)

B: Jake Snapp 53 pass from Metzger (Swett kick)

B: Isiah Trent 6 run (Swett kick)

B: Ty Moore 95 pass from Metzger (Swett kick)

HR: Sabin McLaughlin 26 pass from Alex Bentley (Stubbs kick)