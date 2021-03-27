Cardinal Gibbons wins 7th NCHSAA boys soccer title, denies Myers Park a second

The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders and the Myers Park Mustangs met in the NCHSAA 4A Boys Soccer Championship game in Cary N.C. on March 27, 2020 newsobserver.com

Cardinal Gibbons won its seventh N.C. High School Athletic Association boys state soccer championship Saturday.

Myers Park, in the finals for the eighth time, lost a chance to win its first championship in 13 years.

Gibbons won 3-0 after scoring two quick goals right after halftime.

The Crusaders (14-2-1) had a goal wiped away due to an off-sides penalty late in the first half but Gibbons started the second half with the aforementioned scoring blitz.

Gibbons scratched with just under five minutes into the second half, when sophomore Luke Lillis scored the first goal on Myers Park since March 8.

Another goal followed less than a minute later, when Gibbons’ forward Brendan Peeples had a 1-on-1 fast break and won the duel, scoring for a 2-0 lead.

With just over 4 minutes left, Gibbons senior Dean Mercer completed the scoring on a penalty kick.

Gibbons made its ninth state finals appearance and won its first title since 2017. Myers Park (12-1-1) was making its eighth appearance. The Mustangs have won one state title.