Cardinal Gibbons stuns Hough in NCHSAA 4A boys lacrosse state final

After a tight-checking opening quarter, Cardinal Gibbons put some distance between itself and Hough before the half, and then turned up the jets to full speed after the break, capping an unbeaten season with a state championship.

The Crusaders went on a tear late in the third and into the fourth quarter Friday, pulling away from Hough for a 14-5 win in the NCHSAA 4A boys state lacrosse final, their second consecutive victory in a state final.

Playing on its home turf, Cardinal Gibbons won its fifth overall title, its third in Division 4A after two in the small school division. The Crusaders won 4A titles in 2016 and 2019. There was no championship last season due to COVID-19.

Bryce Wojnovich led the Crusaders’ charge with five goals Friday, including three big ones in the second quarter to help Cardinal Gibbons stretch the lead into halftime.

On Friday, the match against Hough began as a tight affair. Ryan Scanlon opened the scoring for Hough just 23 seconds into the contest, and it took a few minutes for Gibbons to respond. But it did on a Griffin Cooling fast-break strike.

The second quarter was the Wojnovich show. The Gibbons’ sniper scored three times in the frame to open up a 6-3 halftime advantage for the Crusaders. Peyton Turner had a pair for Hough to keep his team in the game. Turner finished with four in the loss.

Hough battled back and pulled to within two early in the second half, but Gibbons pushed right back, extending its lead to 9-4 with 12 minutes to play.

That’s when the final quarter onslaught began, as Cardinal Gibbons began to close in on a championship The Crusaders scored five times in the final frame while allowing just one more to earn the win.