Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week (4.2.21)

Charlotte Observer player of the week banner

Meet this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week.

You can vote as often as you like until Friday, around noon, will the poll will close and a winner will be determined.

Marquis Adams, Shelby: A 5-10, 165-pound wide receiver and defensive back, Adams caught a 76-yard pass for a touchdown in Saturday’s 36-35 loss to Kings Mountain and later returned a fumble 58 yards for a score.

Ayden Burkey, Myers Park: scored three touchdowns in Friday’s 58-0 win over East Meck: two receiving and a 65-yard punt return.

Jahlani Biddersingh, North Mecklenburg: six catches, 130 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s game against Mallard Creek.

Ronnell Garrett, Independence: linebacker had seven tackles in a 31-0 win over Garinger. He also had a fumble recovery he returned for a 47-yard score.

Noah Loeblein, West Rowan: tied an 11-year-old school record with five touchdown passes in a 44-0 win over North Iredell.

Dalton Miller, Mount Pleasant: 19 carries, 218 yards, three touchdowns in a 39-12 win over Forest Hills.

Marcus Odums, Kings Mountain: A 6-0, 170-pound senior defensive back, Odums ran 74 yards with a blocked field goal for a first-quarter touchdown in Saturday’s 36-35 win over Shelby, then had a third-quarter interception to stop a Shelby drive.

Dorien Starnes, Burns: In a 49-6 win over East Gaston, Starnes, a senior defensive end, had 15 total tackles, including three sacks and seven tackles for a loss.

Xavier Toms, R-S Central: 15 carries for 155 yards and a score in a 21-19 win over South Point.

Stephen Zayachkowsky, Porter Ridge: In Friday’s 30-16 win over Porter Ridge, Zayachkowsky had a safety, a touchdown, a pass breakup plus six tackles and five rushes for 55 yards.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here