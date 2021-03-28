Meet the nominees for Charlotte Observer athlete of the week (4.2.21)

Charlotte Observer athlete of the week slide

Meet the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday, when the poll will close around noon.

Jaysen Anderson, East Mecklenburg Golf: The Eagles’ junior hit a hole-in-one on the par 3 No. 4 at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation March 23.

Anderson aced hole No. 4 with an eight-iron from 162 yards out as a part of his 48 (nine holes) as East Mecklenburg lost to Butler.

Aidan Browning, Providence Golf: The Panthers’ junior shot a 4-under par 32, with four birdies to earn medalist honors as Providence beat Weddington by six shots at Raintree Country Club March 22.

The next day, Browning had five birdies, shooting a 1-over par 37, to help Providence beat Charlotte Catholic by one stroke at Ballantyne Country Club.

Bree Burris, Cox Mill Softball: The Chargers’ freshman led Cox Mill to a perfect 2-0 start in the first two starts of her high school softball career.

Burris had seven strikeouts to lead Cox Mill to a 9-1 win over West Cabarrus March 23.

She also pitched all eight innings with eight strikeouts in a 2-1 victory over A.L. Brown March 25.

Emma Chopko, Mooresville Softball: The Blue Devils’ senior catcher had a big week at the plate leading Mooresville to road wins at Hough and Vance.

Chopko had a grand slam, home run and six RBI to lead Mooresville to a 10-1 win at Hough March 22.

The next day, Chopko, a Pfeiffer University commit, was 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and two triples.

Ryan Curran, Marvin Ridge Golf: The Mavericks’ freshman carded a 5-under par 31 at Firethorne Country Club to help Marvin Ridge beat Ardrey Kell March 24.

Curran had an eagle and three birdies in his round.

Curran is averaging a 38.2 per nine holes for Marvin Ridge this season.

Jayden Deku, Pine Lake Prep Soccer: The Pride senior forward scored two goals, one in regulation and one in overtime to help Pine Lake Prep win its first 1A state championship in 3-1 win over Franklin Academy at Wake Med Soccer Complex, March 27.

Deku also had the lone goal in a 1-0 victory at Community School of Davidson in the 1A state semifinals, March 23.

Deku finished with 11 goals and three assists for a Pine Lake Prep team (14-2-1) that won their final nine games of the season.

Wynne Gore, Charlotte Christian Softball: The Knights’ junior pitcher had a big week at the plate and on the mound to help Charlotte Christian to wins over Lincoln Charter and Wesleyan Christian.

Gore was 3-for-4 with two doubles at the plate, while tossing a complete-game, three-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a 7-3 win at Lincoln Charter, March 22.

The next day, Gore allowed one hit in five innings of work with nine strikeouts, while going 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run in a 17-0 win over Wesleyan Christian.

Gore, a N.C. State commit, is 5-0 on the mound with 53 strikeouts, while batting .492 for Charlotte Christian.

McKynzie Mauney, Gaston Day Track: The Spartans’ junior had a historic performance setting both school and personal records in winning the discus and shot put at the at Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) meet at Gaston Christian March 23.

Mauney tossed a 39-07 to win the shot put, while also throwing a 140-06 to win the discus, also a Gaston County record and the No. 26 best throw in state history.

Madeline Mosteller, Hickory Soccer: The Red Tornadoes’ junior forward had two goals and one assist to lead Hickory to a 4-0 win at Watauga, March 22.

Two days later, Mosteller had two goals and one assist, including the game-deciding score in a 3-0 win over Alexander Central.

Katerina Peroulas, Providence Day Soccer: The Chargers’ senior scored three goals and had one assist to lead Providence Day to a 7-0 win over Carmel Christian March 25.

Peroulas, a University of Pennsylvania commit, has seven goals and three assists for a Providence Day team (5-0), ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 2 in the country, according to maxpreps.com.

Collin Quinlan, Providence Day Baseball: The Chargers’ senior went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead Providence Day to a 6-2 win over Charlotte Latin March 23.

He also went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in a 12-3 win at Charlotte Latin March 26.

Quinlan is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI for Providence Day (4-3, through Sunday).

Zoey Walker, Hibriten Softball: The Panthers’ sophomore second baseman was a perfect 8-for-8 at the plate in wins over East Burke and West Caldwell.

Walker hit for the cycle in a 20-0 win at East Burke, March 24, with a home run in his first at bat, a double in second plate appearance, a single in his third at bat, ripping a triple in his final trip to the plate.

Walker was also 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles in a 10-0 win at West Caldwell, March 23.

Walker is batting .733 with one home run, four doubles and eight RBI for Hibriten (4-0, through Sunday).

** Information published today includes statistics through March 27.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

