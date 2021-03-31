‘We have lost a legend.’ Longtime Charlotte high school football coach died Wednesday

(Center) Former Charlotte Catholic head coach Jim Oddo is hugged by (left/right) offensive guard/defensive tackle Nick Bruno (74) as tight end Jack Fassler (87) looks on prior to the team’s game vs Charlotte Country Day in the Cook Cup at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, September 5, 2014.

Jim Oddo, the man who built the Charlotte Catholic football dynasty, died Wednesday morning. He had been put into hospice care earlier in the week.

Funeral arrangements are not yet available.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

We have lost a legend with the passing of Jim Oddo. My thought and prayers go out to his family. As a young Coach I learned so much from just watching him and his passion for coaching young people. I never played for him but I always called him Coach. #rip — Mike King (@TheCoachKing) March 31, 2021