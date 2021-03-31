High School Sports

‘We have lost a legend.’ Longtime Charlotte high school football coach died Wednesday

(Center) Former Charlotte Catholic head coach Jim Oddo is hugged by (left/right) offensive guard/defensive tackle Nick Bruno (74) as tight end Jack Fassler (87) looks on prior to the team’s game vs Charlotte Country Day in the Cook Cup at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, September 5, 2014.
Jim Oddo, the man who built the Charlotte Catholic football dynasty, died Wednesday morning. He had been put into hospice care earlier in the week.

Funeral arrangements are not yet available.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
