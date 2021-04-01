No fooling. HS football is Thursday this week. We’ve got your game previews, schedules

Berry Academy (2-3, 1-3 SoMeck 7 4A) at South Mecklenburg (2-3, 1-3), 7 p.m. – Berry Academy tries to rebound from a lopsided loss last week at Ardrey Kell, but they face a Sabre team with a tough defense. That defense stifled A.L. Brown’s explosive offense in the Sabres’ 17-14 upset victory last week.

Butler (4-1, 4-1 Southwestern 4A) at Garinger (0-5, 0-5), 7 p.m. – The Bulldogs are coming off an impressive rout of Hickory Ridge and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory here.

Community School of Davidson (4-1, 3-1 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Mountain Island Charter (1-4, 1-2), 6:30 p.m. – The visiting Spartans will take a big step toward a playoff berth with a victory here. Raptor QB Dylan Bisson has completed 71 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns this season.

Hickory Ridge (3-2, 3-2 Southwestern 4A) at East Mecklenburg (1-4, 1-4), 7 p.m. – QB Alex Bentley and the strong Hickory Ridge offense must forget last week’s blowout loss to Butler and keep aim at a playoff berth. East Mecklenburg’s offense has been erratic but has put together a couple strong performances this season.

Lake Norman (3-2, 3-2 I-Meck 4A) at Hopewell (1-4, 1-4), 7 p.m. – Fun fact: Lake Norman has thrown 12 passes this season and run the ball 136 times. If the ground game gets going with RB Caleb Douthit, Hopewell’s offense might not get on the field much.

Mallard Creek (3-2, 3-2 I-Meck 4A) at Hough (5-0, 5-0), 7 p.m. – Have the Mavericks returned to power? We get an answer in this game, as the visitors put their three-game winning streak up against the Huskies. Hough RB Elijah McWilliams is approaching 100 rushing yards per game.

Myers Park (5-0, 5-0 Southwestern 4A) at Porter Ridge (4-1, 4-1), 7 p.m. – To beat the explosive Mustangs, led by QB Lucas Lenhoff, you must keep their offense off the field. Porter Ridge has a strong ground game, featuring RB Stephan Zayachkowsky, that can eat up yardage and time.

North Mecklenburg (1-3, 1-3 I-Meck 4A) at Vance (5-0, 5-0), 7 p.m. – The Cougars are big favorites here and will be hoping to stay unbeaten and remain healthy, in advance of next week’s showdown with Hough.

Olympic (5-0, 5-0 SoMeck 7 4A) at Providence (5-0, 4-0), 7 p.m. – Olympic QB Sean Bowles is a powerful runner, but he threw for two touchdowns last week. Providence counters with QB Holland Stallings, who threw for four touchdowns and ran for another last week. It’s the highlight game of the Easter weekend in the Charlotte region.

Rocky River (1-4, 1-4 Southwestern 4A) at Independence (2-3, 2-3), 7 p.m. – Rocky River has suffered a couple of close losses. Its defense must stop Patriot QB Arnold Taylor, who can run or throw successfully.

West Charlotte (1-4, 1-4 I-Meck 4A) at Mooresville (0-4, 0-4), 7 p.m. – The Patriots hope to get their second victory under coach Sam Greiner, facing a young Mooresville team that is averaging only 10 points per game.

West Mecklenburg (0-5, 0-5 SoMeck 7 4A) at Harding (0-5, 0-4), 7 p.m. – Someone escapes the cellar in this game. West Mecklenburg QB Zaire Kenney is averaging about 150 passing yards per game.

OUTSIDE MECKLENBURG

A.L. Brown (4-1, 4-0 South Piedmont 3A) at Jay M. Robinson (4-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. – The Wonders were stunned in a nonconference loss to South Mecklenburg last week, but they must regroup in a hurry. The host Bulldogs have outscored their last three opponents 119-20. A.L. Brown RB Jamison Flowe has eight rushing touchdowns this season.

Monroe (4-1, 4-1 Southern Carolina 3A) at Weddington (3-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. – This is a challenging spot for Weddington, which was idle last week. The Warriors are playing the first of three games in a nine-day stretch. Monroe has an explosive attack, led by sophomore QB Khamoni Robinson. Weddington has outscored opponents 106-12 this season.

This week’s schedule

Thursday

I-Meck 4A

Lake Norman at Hopewell, 7

Mallard Creek at Hough, 7

North Mecklenburg at Vance, 7

West Charlotte at Mooresville, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Berry Academy at South Mecklenburg, 7

Olympic at Providence, 7

West Mecklenburg at Harding, 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Garinger, 7

Hickory Ridge at East Mecklenburg, 7

Myers Park at Porter Ridge, 7

Rocky River at Independence, 7

Sandhills 4A

Hoke County at Purnell Swett, 6

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom at Watauga, 7

Hickory at Alexander Central, 7

St. Stephens at South Caldwell, 7

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at North Gaston, 7

Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer, 7

Forestview at Kings Mountain, 7

North Piedmont 3A

North Iredell at South Iredell, 6:30

South Piedmont 3A

A.L. Brown at Jay M. Robinson, 6

West Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus, 6

Southern Carolina 3A

Monroe at Weddington, 7

Piedmont at Parkwood, 7

Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge, 7

Rocky River 2A-3A

Forest Hills at Central Academy, 6:30

Mount Pleasant at Montgomery Central, 6:30

Central Carolina 2A

Ledford at Salisbury, 6:30

South Rowan at Central Davidson, 6:30

Thomasville at Oak Grove, 6:30

Foothills 2A

East Burke at Fred T. Foard, 7

Patton at Bunker Hill, 7

West Caldwell at Draughn, 7

West Iredell at Hibriten, 7

Southwestern 2A

East Rutherford at East Gaston, 7

South Point at Shelby, 7

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Ashe County at West Wilkes, 6:30

North Wilkes at Alleghany, 6:30

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy, 6:30

Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter, 6:30

Union Academy at Highland Tech, 6:30

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Moore at North Stanly, 6:30

South Davidson at Chatham Central, 6:30

South Stanly at Albemarle, 6:30

Nonconference

Burns at Crest, 7

Northwest Cabarrus at Providence Grove, 7

Postponed/canceled

Anson County at West Stanly

Richmond Senior at Seventy-First

Friday

Sandhills 4A

Pinecrest at Jack Britt, 7

North Piedmont 3A

Carson at West Rowan, 6:30

Statesville at East Rowan, 6:30

Central Carolina 2A

North Davidson at Lexington, 6:30

West Davidson at East Davidson, 7

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at West Lincoln, 7

Maiden at Newton-Conover, 7

North Lincoln at Lincolnton, 7

Southwestern 2A

Chase at R-S Central, 7

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Elkin at East Wilkes, 6:30

Wilkes Central at Starmount, 6:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at C.D. Owen, 7

Polk County at Mitchell County, 7

Nonconference

Ardrey Kell at A.C. Reynolds, 7

Saturday

Nonconference

Bear Grass Charter at Pine Lake Prep, 1

Monday

Sandhills 4A

Purnell Swett at Lumberton, 6

Big South 3A

North Gaston at Forestview, 7

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson, 6

Piedmont at Weddington, 6

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Madison County at Mountain Heritage, 7

Postponed/canceled

Scotland County at Richmond Senior