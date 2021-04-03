Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week (4.9.21)

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week.

Readers may vote as often as they like until Friday, around noon, when a winner will be announced.

Michael Catlin, West Mecklenburg: in a win over Harding, Catlin had a 67-yard touchdown catch, a 7-yard touchdown run and a 88-yard kickoff return for a score.

Amarion Craig, Maiden: 34-yard kick return plus 26 carries for 102 yards and two scores in Friday’s 29-14 win over Newton-Conover.

Ryheem Craig, Alexander Central: seven carries for 118 yards and seven tackles in a 48-0 win over Hickory.

Blane Fulbright, East Burke: 32 carries, 172 yards, three touchdowns in a 30-14 win over Fred T. Foard.

Ja-zien Harrison-Connor, Statesville: junior running back had 24 carries for 212 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-17 win over East Rowan.

Tyler Hoff, Hough: in a 35-14 win over Mallard Creek, Hoff caught four passes for 133 yards and two scores.

Vance Honeycutt, Salisbury: ran for four touchdowns and threw for another in a 42-6 win over Ledford Thursday. A UNC baseball recruit, Honeycutt threw for 121 yards and ran for 146.

Tekhi Moss, South Mecklenburg: two interceptions, two pass breakups and five tackles in a 35-7 win over Berry Thursday.

Kyle Parsons, Weddington: 135 yards rushing, three touchdowns in Friday’s 45-14 win over Monroe.

Avery Raynor, South Caldwell: in a 44-14 win over Hickory, Raynor ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

Tyson Riley, South Point: 29 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday’s 28-16 upset over Shelby. South Point handed Shelby, the reigning 2AA state champion, a second straight loss and its first in Southwestern 2A competition in for years.

Ryan Tyson, Mount Pleasant: completed 13-of-15 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Montgomery Central Thursday.

