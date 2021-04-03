Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (4.9.21)

Meet the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as the want until Friday, around noon, will the poll closes and a winner is named.

Kadie Becker, South Caldwell Softball: The Spartans’ sophomore pitcher tossed a complete game five-hitter to lead South Caldwell to an 8-1 win over Alexander Central March 29.

Becker was also 3-for-3 with a double at the plate in the same game.

Becker is 3-0 on the mound with 33 strikeouts in 20 innings of work, while batting .615 with one home run and one double for South Caldwell (5-0, through Saturday).

Will Conway, Weddington Golf: The Warriors’ senior shot a 3-under par 69, to win the Union County High School Golf Tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club in Monroe March 29.

Conway also led his Weddington team to a victory in the same tournament.

Michaela Deas, Community School of Davidson Soccer: The Spartans’ junior forward had six goals and three assists to help Community School of Davidson to wins over Mountain Island Charter and Pine Lake Prep.

Deas started her week by accounting for all four goals, with two scores and two assists, in a 4-1 win over previously unbeaten Pine Lake Prep March 29.

Two days later, Deas had four goals and one assist in a 10-1 win at Mountain Island Charter.

Deas has 11 goals and five assists for Community School of Davidson (5-0, through Saturday).

Kara Lingvai, Pine Lake Prep Softball: The Pride senior pitcher tossed three complete games, including two no-hitters, as Pine Lake Prep beat Bradford Prep (twice) and Langtree Charter.

Lingvai had seven strikeouts in a three-inning, no-hitter to lead Pine Lake Prep to a 21-0 win at Langtree Charter, March 29.

She had another no-hitter the next day as Pine Lake Prep blanked Bradford Prep, 12-0.

Lingvai finished the week with a five-strikeout, five-inning, three hitter to help the Pride to a 18-3 win at Bradford Prep on April 1.

Lingvai was also 2-for-8 at the plate with a home and five RBI.

Lingvai is 3-0 with 19 strikeouts and 1.75 ERA on the mound, while batting .278 with 11 RBI for Pine Lake Prep (5-1, through Saturday).

Wills Melvin, Carmel Christian Golf: The Cougars’ junior shot a 35 to earn medalist honors as Carmel Christian lost to University Christian at Rock Barn Country Club in Hickory March 29.

Two days later, Melvin shot a 36 (medalist) and a 38 to lead Carmel Christian to two wins over University Christian at Cedarwood Country Club.

The Carmel Christian golf team is 4-8 through Sunday.

Carly Montgomery, Ardrey Kell Soccer: The Knights’ sophomore center back “split open her head, got bandaged and continued to play,” in a 3-0 loss to Charlotte Latin March 26, according to Ardrey Kell soccer coach Kim Montgomery.

With six staples in her head, Montgomery led Ardrey Kell to two conference shutouts of Berry, 9-0 March 29, and Olympic, 6-0 on March 30.

The Ardrey Kell (3-1-1) defense has allowed only three goals in five games to start the season.

Colin Salema, Providence Golf: The Panthers’ freshman shot a 1-under par 35, to help Providence to a one-shot team victory (148 to 149) against Marvin Ridge at Firethorne Country Club, March 31.

Salema is averaging a 35.3 per nine holes for Providence (3-0) this season.

Sayge Strange, Burns Softball: The Bulldogs’ sophomore pitcher went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, a two-run home run, and four RBI to help lead Burns to a 10-2 win at East Gaston.

Strange was the winning pitcher in the same game, striking out nine batters, while allowing only four hits.

Strange is 5-0 on the mound with 63 strikeouts, while boasting a 1.51 earned-run average (ERA) while batting .625 for Burns (5-0, through Saturday).

Huck Wathan, Charlotte Country Day Baseball: The Buccaneers’ senior catcher had a big week at the plate going 4-for-7 with a home run and four RBI to lead Charlotte Country Day to a two-game sweep of Charlotte Latin.

Wathan went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a 7-0 win at Charlotte Latin, March 30.

He followed that up, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and a RBI in an 8-7 win over Charlotte Latin, April 1.

Wathan is batting .333 with six RBI for Charlotte Country Day (6-4, through Sunday).

Brevin Wilson, Cannon School Lacrosse: The Cougars’ freshman attacker exploded for seven goals and seven assists as Cannon School beat Charlotte Country Day and Charlotte Latin.

Wilson had four goals and two assists in a 12-3 win at Charlotte Latin, March 30.

He also had three goals and five assists in a 13-1 victory over Charlotte Country Day April 1.

Wilson has 23 goals and 14 assists for Cannon School (3-5, through Sunday).

Claudia Winterburg, Hickory Ridge Golf: The Ragin’ Bulls’ senior shot a two-under par 34, to earn medalist honors, while leading Hickory Ridge to a 61-shot victory over Central Cabarrus at Rocky River Golf Club March 30.

Winterburg had three birdies in her round.

Winterburg is averaging a 38.0 (per nine holes) for Hickory Ridge (2-0, through Sunday).

** Information published today includes statistics through April 3.

