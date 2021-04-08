High School Sports
Charlotte Prep Football Central: Friday’s previews, schedule, conference standings
(Observer’s Sweet 16 rankings included)
East Mecklenburg (1-5, 1-5 Southwestern 4A) at No. 6 Butler (5-1, 5-1), 7 p.m. – The host Bulldogs have wrapped up the No. 2 playoff berth in the conference and will be hoping to avoid injuries and fine-tune their attack for the postseason. QB Corey Hoke has run for three of East Mecklenburg’s five touchdowns this season.
Garinger (0-6, 0-6 Southwestern 4A) at Rocky River (2-4, 2-4), 7 p.m. – Senior RB Kalib Jennings (575 rushing yards, six touchdowns) leads a strong Rocky River ground game. Garinger has played well at times, but the Wildcats lack depth and have been tiring late in their games.
Harding (0-6, 0-5 SoMeck 7 4A) at Berry Academy (2-4, 1-4), 7 p.m. – Harding is playing mostly freshmen and sophomores this season under new head coach Van Smith. Berry Academy is 2-1 this season against teams with non-winning records.
Hopewell (1-5, 1-5 I-Meck 4A) vs. West Charlotte (1-5, 1-5), at Waddell field, 7 p.m. – Each of these teams has had its moments this season. The visiting Titans lost only 7-0 to Hough, after all. West Charlotte’s defense has sagged down the stretch, and the Lions have given up an average of 47 points over the last four games.
No. 2 Hough (6-0, 6-0 I-Meck 4A) at No. 1 Vance (6-0, 6-0), 7 p.m. – What’s at stake here? Not much, except the area’s No. 1 ranking, a conference championship, and a very high seed in the playoff bracket. Vance is averaging 45 points a game, Hough is scoring 36 a contest. And both defenses are among the area’s best. It’s a game being followed across the state.
Independence (2-4, 2-4 Southwestern 4A) at No. 4 Myers Park (6-0, 6-0), 7 p.m. – Independence QB Anthony Taylor is a running-passing threat, and the Patriots have played well at times this season. Their pass defense faces a stern test from Mustangs’ QB Lucas Lenhoff, who is averaging about 200 passing yards per contest.
No. 15 Lake Norman (4-2, 4-2 I-Meck 4A) at North Mecklenburg (1-5, 1-5), 7 p.m. – The host Vikings know what’s coming. Lake Norman, behind QB Anthony Limon, will try to run the ball and control the game. More often than not, that has worked this season. A victory is vital for the Wildcats’ playoff hopes.
Marvin Ridge (4-1, 4-1 Southern Carolina 3A) at No. 9 Charlotte Catholic (4-1, 4-1), 7 p.m. – The conference’s race for the No. 2 playoff berth is a mess, but Charlotte Catholic coach Mike Brodowicz believes his team must win to get in. Mavericks’ QB Cole Delissio leads an offense that is explosive but also has been hurt at times by turnovers this spring.
Mooresville (2-4, 2-4 I-Meck 4A) at Mallard Creek (3-3, 3-3), 7 p.m. – Mooresville is closing with a flourish, as its young roster has produced two straight victories. The host Mavericks had their three-game winning streak snapped last week against Hough and hope to close with a winning record.
No. 12 Olympic (5-1) at West Cabarrus (3-3), 6 p.m. – The Trojans can’t afford a slip-up here, to guard their playoff hopes. West Cabarrus has done quite well for a first-year program. The Wolverines, who have no seniors on the team, featured three good RB’s, led by Ross Vazquez.
Pine Lake Prep (6-0, 5-0 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Community School of Davidson (5-1, 4-1), 6:30 p.m. – The visiting Pride clinches at least a share of the conference title (with Thomas Jefferson Academy) by winning here. But the Spartans have won five straight since losing 25-9 to Thomas Jefferson Academy in Week 1. Both teams are likely to land playoff berths.
No. 10 Providence (6-0, 5-0 SoMeck 7 4A) at No. 13 Ardrey Kell (5-1, 4-1), 7 p.m. – The conference’s best defense faces its best offense. Providence has allowed only 19 points this season. Ardrey Kell is averaging 40 points a game, and the Knights are coming off a shutout last Friday of mountain power A.C. Reynolds. Playoff seeding is at stake here.
West Mecklenburg (1-5, 1-4 SoMeck 7 4A) at South Mecklenburg (3-3, 2-3), 7 p.m. – the host Sabres aim for their fourth straight victory and a winning season under head coach Joe Evans. The visiting Hawks are extremely young, with freshman RB Beady Waddell IV as their top threat.
Outside Mecklenburg
Burns (4-2, 4-1 Southwestern 2A) at R-S Central (4-2, 3-2), 7 p.m. – Five teams are within a game of the conference lead, but Burns can grab a playoff berth with a victory. If the host Hilltoppers win, the standings could be a mess. Burns sophomore RB Lemont Wilson is averaging nearly 100 rushing yards a game.
No. 7 Crest (6-0, 5-0 Big South 3A) at No. 8 Kings Mountain (6-0, 5-0), 7 p.m. – The conference title and a high seed in the 3A playoffs awaits the winner of this Cleveland County rivalry. RB Timothy Ruff II (798 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns) leads the visiting Chargers. Mountaineers’ QB Ethan Reid has thrown 70 passes this season without an interception.
Porter Ridge (4-2, 4-2 Southwestern 4A) at No. 16 Hickory Ridge (4-2, 4-2), 7 p.m. – The winner is a strong candidate for a 4A playoff berth. It’s the Porter Ridge ground game against the tough Hickory Ridge defense. Both teams have given conference champion Myers Park a scare this season.
West Stanly (3-0, 3-0 Rocky River 2A-3A) at Mount Pleasant (6-0, 4-0), 6:30 p.m. – COVID-19 protocols have cut West Stanly’s schedule this season, but the Colts and perennial rivals Mount Pleasant battle for the conference title. West Stanly is unscored-upon this season. Mount Pleasant is averaging 30 points a game. Something gives.
-- Steve Lyttle
This week’s schedule
Thursday
North Piedmont 3A
West Rowan at Statesville, 6:30
South Fork 2A
Lincolnton at Maiden, 7
Southwestern 2A
Shelby at East Rutherford, 7
Friday
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell vs. West Charlotte, at Waddell field, 7
Hough at Vance, 7
Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg, 7
Mooresville at Mallard Creek, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Harding at Berry Academy, 7
Providence at Ardrey Kell, 7
West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg, 7
Southwestern 4A
East Mecklenburg at Butler, 7
Garinger at Rocky River, 7
Independence at Myers Park, 7
Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge, 7
Sandhills 4A
Jack Britt at Scotland County, 6
Pinecrest at Seventy-First, 7
Northwestern 3A-4A
McDowell at Freedom, 7
St. Stephens at Hickory, 7
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 7
Big South 3A
Hunter Huss at Ashbrook, 7
Crest at Kings Mountain, 7
Forestview at Stuart Cramer, 7
North Piedmont 3A
East Rowan at North Iredell, 6:30
South Iredell at Jesse Carson, 6:30
West Rowan at Statesville, 6:30
South Piedmont 3A
A.L. Brown at Concord, 6
Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus, 6
Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill, 6
Southern Carolina 3A
Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic, 7
Parkwood at Monroe, 7
Sun Valley at Piedmont, 7
Weddington at Cuthbertson, 6:30
Rocky River 2A-3A
Montgomery Central at Central Academy, 6:30
West Stanly at Mount Pleasant, 6:30
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson at West Davidson, 6:30
East Davidson at Ledford, 7
Lexington at Thomasville, 6:30
Oak Grove at North Davidson, 7
Salisbury at South Rowan, 7
Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 7
Draughn at East Burke, 7
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 7
Hibriten at Patton, 7
South Fork 2A
Bandys at North Lincoln, 7
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 7
Southwestern 2A
Burns at R-S Central, 7
Chase at South Point, 7
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Alleghany at Elkin, 7
East Wilkes at Wilkes Central, 6:30
Starmount at Ashe County, 6:30
West Wilkes at North Wilkes, 6:30
Western Highlands 1A-2A
C.D. Owen at Madison County, 7
Mitchell County at Avery County, 7
Mountain Heritage at Polk County, 7
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Cherryville, 6:30
Highland Tech at Christ the King, 6:30
Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy, 6:30
Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson, 6:30
Yadkin Valley 1A
Chatham Central at North Moore, 6:30
North Rowan at South Davidson, 6:30
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 6
East Gaston at North Gaston, 7
Forest Hills at North Stanly, 6:30
Northwest Guilford at Hoke County, 6
Olympic at West Cabarrus, 6
Watauga at T.C. Roberson, 6:30
West Lincoln at Cherokee, 7
Canceled
Richmond Senior at Purnell Swett
Anson County at Forest Hills
Lumberton at Hoke County
South Stanly at North Stanly
Conference Standings
I-Meck 4A
Conference
All
Hough
6-0
203
50
6-0-0
203
50
Vance
6-0
271
37
6-0-0
271
37
Lake Norman
4-2
155
97
4-2-0
155
97
Mallard Creek
3-3
175
135
3-3-0
175
135
Mooresville
2-4
118
141
2-4-0
118
141
Hopewell
1-5
42
181
1-5-0
42
181
North Mecklenburg
1-5
68
213
1-5-0
68
213
West Charlotte
1-5
64
242
1-5-0
64
242
Friday’s games
Hopewell vs. West Charlotte, at Waddell field
Hough at Vance
Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg
Mooresville at Mallard Creek
SoMeck 7 4A
Conference
All
Providence
5-0
154
13
6-0-0
189
19
Olympic
5-1
186
80
5-1-0
186
80
Ardrey Kell
4-1
217
56
5-1-0
240
56
South Mecklenburg
2-3
100
92
3-3-0
117
106
Berry Academy
1-4
73
205
2-4-0
104
218
West Mecklenburg
1-4
86
152
1-5-0
86
186
Harding
0-5
14
232
0-6-0
34
314
Friday’s games
Harding at Berry Academy
Providence at Ardrey Kell
West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg
Olympic at West Cabarrus (nonconference)
Southwestern 4A
Conference
All
Myers Park
6-0
196
44
6-0-0
196
44
Butler
5-1
267
67
5-1-0
267
57
Hickory Ridge
4-2
171
90
4-2-0
171
90
Porter Ridge
4-2
167
87
4-2-0
167
87
Independence
2-4
80
103
2-4-0
80
103
Rocky River
2-4
107
173
2-4-0
107
173
East Mecklenburg
1-5
36
216
1-5-0
36
216
Garinger
0-6
14
263
0-6-0
14
263
Friday’s games
East Mecklenburg at Butler
Garinger at Rocky River
Independence at Myers Park
Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge
Sandhills 4A
Conference
All
Fayetteville Britt
4-0
88
9
4-0-0
88
9
Richmond Senior
3-0
142
57
3-0-0
142
57
Scotland County
3-1
145
41
3-1-0
145
41
Pinecrest
4-2
160
102
4-2-0
160
102
Fayetteville 71st
2-3
116
117
2-3-0
116
117
Hoke County
2-4
88
151
2-4-0
88
151
Lumberton
0-3
42
148
0-3-0
42
148
Purnell Swett
0-5
32
188
0-5-0
32
188
Friday’s games
Jack Britt at Scotland County
Pinecrest at Seventy-First
Northwest Guilford at Hoke County (nonconference
Postponed/canceled
Richmond Senior at Purnell Swett
Lumberton at Hoke County
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference
All
Watauga (3A)
5-0
140
38
5-0-0
140
38
South Caldwell (4A)
3-0
138
27
3-1-0
156
54
Alexander Central (3A)
4-1
182
68
4-2-0
184
75
Freedom (3A)
2-1
58
83
2-2-0
64
131
McDowell (4A)
2-3
61
140
2-3-0
61
140
St. Stephens (3A)
0-5
86
167
1-5-0
116
167
Hickory (3A)
0-5
43
164
0-6-0
55
184
Friday’s games
McDowell at Freedom
St. Stephens at Hickory
South Caldwell at Alexander Central
Watauga at T.C. Roberson (nonconference)
Big South 3A
Conference
All
Crest
5-0
202
52
6-0-0
239
66
Kings Mountain
5-0
208
14
6-0-0
244
49
Ashbrook
3-2
83
143
3-3-0
96
174
Forestview
2-3
93
129
3-3-0
113
141
Hunter Huss
2-3
109
99
2-3-0
102
99
Stuart Cramer
1-4
121
186
1-5-0
145
228
North Gaston
0-6
47
233
0-6-0
47
233
Friday’s games
Hunter Huss at Ashbrook
Crest at Kings Mountain
Forestview at Stuart Cramer
East Gaston at North Gaston (nonconference)
North Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Statesville
4-0
151
68
5-1-0
185
100
West Rowan
4-0
139
63
4-2-0
146
134
South Iredell
2-2
95
75
3-3-0
118
121
Jesse Carson
1-3
137
144
2-4-0
199
171
East Rowan
1-3
96
140
1-5-0
116
181
North Iredell
0-4
33
161
0-5-0
40
180
Friday’s games
East Rowan at North Iredell
South Iredell at Jesse Carson
West Rowan at Statesville
South Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
A.L. Brown
5-0
192
90
5-1-0
206
107
Jay M. Robinson
4-1
142
71
5-1-0
186
77
West Cabarrus
3-3
54
116
3-3-0
54
116
Central Cabarrus
2-3
89
93
2-4-0
95
128
Cox Mill
2-3
79
106
2-4-0
79
133
Concord
1-4
104
119
2-4-0
145
126
Northwest Cabarrus
1-4
81
146
1-5-0
107
188
Friday’s games
A.L. Brown at Concord
Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus
Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Olympic at West Cabarrus (nonconference)
Southern Carolina 3A
Conference
All
Weddington
5-0
151
26
5-0-0
151
26
Charlotte Catholic
4-1
151
47
4-1-0
151
47
Marvin Ridge
4-1
107
60
4-1-0
107
60
Monroe
4-2
155
123
4-2-0
155
123
Cuthbertson
2-3
132
102
2-3-0
132
102
Parkwood
2-4
90
199
2-4-0
90
199
Piedmont
0-5
31
102
0-5-0
31
102
Sun Valley
0-5
34
192
0-5-0
34
192
Friday’s games
Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic
Parkwood at Monroe
Sun Valley at Piedmont
Weddington at Cuthbertson
Rocky River 2A-3A
Conference
All
Mount Pleasant (2A)
4-0
137
21
6-0-0
184
56
West Stanly (2A)
3-0
93
0
3-0-0
93
0
Anson County (2A)
2-1
80
26
2-3-0
114
80
Forest Hills (2A)
1-2
32
72
2-3-0
52
110
Central Academy (2A)
0-3
0
140
0-4-0
7
181
Montgomery Central (3A)
0-4
24
107
1-4-0
48
107
Friday’s games
Montgomery Central at Central Academy
West Stanly at Mount Pleasant
North Stanly at Forest Hills (nonconference)
Canceled-postponed
Anson County at Forest Hills
Central Carolina 2A
Conference
All
North Davidson
5-0
189
58
5-1-0
198
70
Oak Grove
5-0
150
65
5-1-0
171
109
Central Davidson
3-2
190
111
4-2-0
216
117
Salisbury
3-2
148
53
4-2-0
184
153
Ledford
2-3
135
163
3-3-0
196
169
East Davidson
2-3
61
105
2-3-0
61
105
South Rowan
2-3
93
161
2-4-0
93
202
West Davidson
1-4
65
126
2-4-0
65
126
Thomasville
1-3
98
114
1-3-0
98
114
Lexington
0-5
34
207
0-6-0
41
237
Friday’s games
Central Davidson at West Davidson
East Davidson at Ledford
Lexington at Thomasville
Oak Grove at North Davidson
Salisbury at South Rowan
Foothills 2A
Conference
All
Hibriten
5-0
276
26
6-0-0
310
26
Bunker Hill
5-1
229
69
5-1-0
229
69
Draughn
4-2
111
148
4-2-0
111
148
East Burke
4-2
134
135
4-2-0
134
115
West Caldwell
3-3
110
130
3-3-0
110
130
Fred T. Foard
1-4
66
106
1-4-0
66
106
Patton
1-5
88
190
1-5-0
88
190
West Iredell
0-6
37
238
0-6-0
37
238
Friday’s games
Bunker Hill at West Caldwell
Draughn at East Burke
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell
Hibriten at Patton
South Fork 2A
Conference
All
Maiden
5-0
161
100
5-0-0
161
100
West Lincoln
4-2
128
78
4-2-0
128
78
East Lincoln
3-2
164
127
4-2-0
192
150
North Lincoln
2-3
119
125
3-3-0
153
125
Newton-Conover
2-3
105
117
2-3-0
105
117
Bandys
1-4
100
112
1-4-0
100
112
Lincolnton
1-4
47
169
1-4-0
47
169
(a) Lake Norman Charter
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not playing football this spring
Friday’s games
Bandys at North Lincoln
Lincolnton at Maiden
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln
West Lincoln at Cherokee (nonconference)
Southwestern 2A
Conference
All
Burns
4-1
163
60
4-2-0
177
97
Shelby
4-1
167
115
4-2-0
202
151
Chase
3-2
197
130
4-2-0
253
139
R-S Central
3-2
195
134
4-2-0
243
176
South Point
3-2
163
71
4-2-0
205
95
East Gaston
1-5
111
267
1-5-0
111
267
East Rutherford
0-5
28
251
0-6-0
42
303
Thursday’s game
Shelby at East Rutherford
Friday’s games
Burns at R-S Central
Chase at South Point
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Conference
All
Ashe County (2A)
6-0
245
40
6-0-0
245
40
Elkin (1A)
5-1
177
76
5-1-0
177
76
Wilkes Central (2A)
4-2
200
89
4-2-0
200
89
Starmount (1A)
3-3
80
97
3-3-0
80
97
East Wilkes (1A)
2-4
81
106
2-4-0
81
106
West Wilkes (2A)
2-4
50
201
2-4-0
50
201
Alleghany (1A)
1-5
38
135
1-5-0
38
135
North Wilkes (2A)
1-5
36
163
1-5-0
36
163
Friday’s games
Alleghany at Elkin
East Wilkes at Wilkes Central
Starmount at Ashe County
West Wilkes at North Wilkes
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Conference
All
Polk County (1A)
3-0
117
27
4-1-0
193
76
Mitchell County (1A)
2-0
77
28
5-0-0
131
49
Mountain Heritage (2A)
2-1
102
52
4-1-0
150
85
Avery County (1A)
1-2
107
106
2-2-0
149
126
C.D. Owen (2A)
1-3
78
141
3-3-0
153
155
Madison County (1A)
0-3
29
151
0-5-0
58
253
Friday’s games
C.D. Owen at Madison County
Mitchell County at Avery County
Mountain Heritage at Polk County
Southern Piedmont 1A
Conference
All
Pine Lake Prep
5-0
260
53
6-0-0
280
59
Thomas Jefferson Acad.
5-0
201
52
6-0-0
222
58
Comm. School of Davidson
4-1
147
65
5-1-0
182
71
Christ the King
3-3
88
239
3-3-0
88
239
Highland Tech
1-3
78
109
1-3-0
78
109
Mtn. Island Charter
1-3
111
94
1-4-0
180
170
Union Academy
1-4
52
161
1-4-0
52
161
Bessemer City
1-4
68
165
1-5-0
68
195
Cherryville
1-4
84
151
1-5-0
93
207
Friday’s games
Bessemer City at Cherryville
Highland Tech at Christ the King
Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy
Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson
(Thomas Jefferson Academy, bye)
Yadkin Valley 1A
Conference
All
North Stanly
5-0
169
29
5-0-0
169
29
North Rowan
3-1
136
41
3-2-0
136
84
South Stanly
2-2
110
114
2-2-0
110
114
North Moore
2-3
113
116
3-3-0
161
132
Chatham Central
1-2
22
90
1-2-0
22
90
Albemarle
0-2
7
49
0-2-0
7
49
South Davidson
0-3
32
150
1-4-0
78
204
Friday’s games
Chatham Central at North Moore
North Rowan at South Davidson
Forest Hills at North Stanly (nonconference)
(Albemarle, bye)
Canceled
South Stanly at North Stanly
