High School Sports

Charlotte Prep Football Central: Friday’s previews, schedule, conference standings

(Observer’s Sweet 16 rankings included)

East Mecklenburg (1-5, 1-5 Southwestern 4A) at No. 6 Butler (5-1, 5-1), 7 p.m. – The host Bulldogs have wrapped up the No. 2 playoff berth in the conference and will be hoping to avoid injuries and fine-tune their attack for the postseason. QB Corey Hoke has run for three of East Mecklenburg’s five touchdowns this season.

Garinger (0-6, 0-6 Southwestern 4A) at Rocky River (2-4, 2-4), 7 p.m. – Senior RB Kalib Jennings (575 rushing yards, six touchdowns) leads a strong Rocky River ground game. Garinger has played well at times, but the Wildcats lack depth and have been tiring late in their games.

Harding (0-6, 0-5 SoMeck 7 4A) at Berry Academy (2-4, 1-4), 7 p.m. – Harding is playing mostly freshmen and sophomores this season under new head coach Van Smith. Berry Academy is 2-1 this season against teams with non-winning records.

Hopewell (1-5, 1-5 I-Meck 4A) vs. West Charlotte (1-5, 1-5), at Waddell field, 7 p.m. – Each of these teams has had its moments this season. The visiting Titans lost only 7-0 to Hough, after all. West Charlotte’s defense has sagged down the stretch, and the Lions have given up an average of 47 points over the last four games.

No. 2 Hough (6-0, 6-0 I-Meck 4A) at No. 1 Vance (6-0, 6-0), 7 p.m. – What’s at stake here? Not much, except the area’s No. 1 ranking, a conference championship, and a very high seed in the playoff bracket. Vance is averaging 45 points a game, Hough is scoring 36 a contest. And both defenses are among the area’s best. It’s a game being followed across the state.

Independence (2-4, 2-4 Southwestern 4A) at No. 4 Myers Park (6-0, 6-0), 7 p.m. – Independence QB Anthony Taylor is a running-passing threat, and the Patriots have played well at times this season. Their pass defense faces a stern test from Mustangs’ QB Lucas Lenhoff, who is averaging about 200 passing yards per contest.

No. 15 Lake Norman (4-2, 4-2 I-Meck 4A) at North Mecklenburg (1-5, 1-5), 7 p.m. – The host Vikings know what’s coming. Lake Norman, behind QB Anthony Limon, will try to run the ball and control the game. More often than not, that has worked this season. A victory is vital for the Wildcats’ playoff hopes.

Marvin Ridge (4-1, 4-1 Southern Carolina 3A) at No. 9 Charlotte Catholic (4-1, 4-1), 7 p.m. – The conference’s race for the No. 2 playoff berth is a mess, but Charlotte Catholic coach Mike Brodowicz believes his team must win to get in. Mavericks’ QB Cole Delissio leads an offense that is explosive but also has been hurt at times by turnovers this spring.

Mooresville (2-4, 2-4 I-Meck 4A) at Mallard Creek (3-3, 3-3), 7 p.m. – Mooresville is closing with a flourish, as its young roster has produced two straight victories. The host Mavericks had their three-game winning streak snapped last week against Hough and hope to close with a winning record.

No. 12 Olympic (5-1) at West Cabarrus (3-3), 6 p.m. – The Trojans can’t afford a slip-up here, to guard their playoff hopes. West Cabarrus has done quite well for a first-year program. The Wolverines, who have no seniors on the team, featured three good RB’s, led by Ross Vazquez.

Pine Lake Prep (6-0, 5-0 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Community School of Davidson (5-1, 4-1), 6:30 p.m. – The visiting Pride clinches at least a share of the conference title (with Thomas Jefferson Academy) by winning here. But the Spartans have won five straight since losing 25-9 to Thomas Jefferson Academy in Week 1. Both teams are likely to land playoff berths.

No. 10 Providence (6-0, 5-0 SoMeck 7 4A) at No. 13 Ardrey Kell (5-1, 4-1), 7 p.m. – The conference’s best defense faces its best offense. Providence has allowed only 19 points this season. Ardrey Kell is averaging 40 points a game, and the Knights are coming off a shutout last Friday of mountain power A.C. Reynolds. Playoff seeding is at stake here.

West Mecklenburg (1-5, 1-4 SoMeck 7 4A) at South Mecklenburg (3-3, 2-3), 7 p.m. – the host Sabres aim for their fourth straight victory and a winning season under head coach Joe Evans. The visiting Hawks are extremely young, with freshman RB Beady Waddell IV as their top threat.

Outside Mecklenburg

Burns (4-2, 4-1 Southwestern 2A) at R-S Central (4-2, 3-2), 7 p.m. – Five teams are within a game of the conference lead, but Burns can grab a playoff berth with a victory. If the host Hilltoppers win, the standings could be a mess. Burns sophomore RB Lemont Wilson is averaging nearly 100 rushing yards a game.

No. 7 Crest (6-0, 5-0 Big South 3A) at No. 8 Kings Mountain (6-0, 5-0), 7 p.m. – The conference title and a high seed in the 3A playoffs awaits the winner of this Cleveland County rivalry. RB Timothy Ruff II (798 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns) leads the visiting Chargers. Mountaineers’ QB Ethan Reid has thrown 70 passes this season without an interception.

Porter Ridge (4-2, 4-2 Southwestern 4A) at No. 16 Hickory Ridge (4-2, 4-2), 7 p.m. – The winner is a strong candidate for a 4A playoff berth. It’s the Porter Ridge ground game against the tough Hickory Ridge defense. Both teams have given conference champion Myers Park a scare this season.

West Stanly (3-0, 3-0 Rocky River 2A-3A) at Mount Pleasant (6-0, 4-0), 6:30 p.m. – COVID-19 protocols have cut West Stanly’s schedule this season, but the Colts and perennial rivals Mount Pleasant battle for the conference title. West Stanly is unscored-upon this season. Mount Pleasant is averaging 30 points a game. Something gives.

-- Steve Lyttle

This week’s schedule

Thursday

North Piedmont 3A

West Rowan at Statesville, 6:30

South Fork 2A

Lincolnton at Maiden, 7

Southwestern 2A

Shelby at East Rutherford, 7

Friday

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell vs. West Charlotte, at Waddell field, 7

Hough at Vance, 7

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg, 7

Mooresville at Mallard Creek, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Harding at Berry Academy, 7

Providence at Ardrey Kell, 7

West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg, 7

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg at Butler, 7

Garinger at Rocky River, 7

Independence at Myers Park, 7

Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge, 7

Sandhills 4A

Jack Britt at Scotland County, 6

Pinecrest at Seventy-First, 7

Northwestern 3A-4A

McDowell at Freedom, 7

St. Stephens at Hickory, 7

South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 7

Big South 3A

Hunter Huss at Ashbrook, 7

Crest at Kings Mountain, 7

Forestview at Stuart Cramer, 7

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at North Iredell, 6:30

South Iredell at Jesse Carson, 6:30

West Rowan at Statesville, 6:30

South Piedmont 3A

A.L. Brown at Concord, 6

Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus, 6

Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill, 6

Southern Carolina 3A

Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic, 7

Parkwood at Monroe, 7

Sun Valley at Piedmont, 7

Weddington at Cuthbertson, 6:30

Rocky River 2A-3A

Montgomery Central at Central Academy, 6:30

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant, 6:30

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at West Davidson, 6:30

East Davidson at Ledford, 7

Lexington at Thomasville, 6:30

Oak Grove at North Davidson, 7

Salisbury at South Rowan, 7

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 7

Draughn at East Burke, 7

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 7

Hibriten at Patton, 7

South Fork 2A

Bandys at North Lincoln, 7

Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 7

Southwestern 2A

Burns at R-S Central, 7

Chase at South Point, 7

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Alleghany at Elkin, 7

East Wilkes at Wilkes Central, 6:30

Starmount at Ashe County, 6:30

West Wilkes at North Wilkes, 6:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A

C.D. Owen at Madison County, 7

Mitchell County at Avery County, 7

Mountain Heritage at Polk County, 7

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Cherryville, 6:30

Highland Tech at Christ the King, 6:30

Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy, 6:30

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson, 6:30

Yadkin Valley 1A

Chatham Central at North Moore, 6:30

North Rowan at South Davidson, 6:30

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 6

East Gaston at North Gaston, 7

Forest Hills at North Stanly, 6:30

Northwest Guilford at Hoke County, 6

Olympic at West Cabarrus, 6

Watauga at T.C. Roberson, 6:30

West Lincoln at Cherokee, 7

Canceled

Richmond Senior at Purnell Swett

Anson County at Forest Hills

Lumberton at Hoke County

South Stanly at North Stanly

Conference Standings

I-Meck 4A



Conference

All

Hough

6-0

203

50



6-0-0

203

50

Vance

6-0

271

37



6-0-0

271

37

Lake Norman

4-2

155

97



4-2-0

155

97

Mallard Creek

3-3

175

135



3-3-0

175

135

Mooresville

2-4

118

141



2-4-0

118

141

Hopewell

1-5

42

181



1-5-0

42

181

North Mecklenburg

1-5

68

213



1-5-0

68

213

West Charlotte

1-5

64

242



1-5-0

64

242

Friday’s games

Hopewell vs. West Charlotte, at Waddell field

Hough at Vance

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg

Mooresville at Mallard Creek

SoMeck 7 4A



Conference

All

Providence

5-0

154

13



6-0-0

189

19

Olympic

5-1

186

80



5-1-0

186

80

Ardrey Kell

4-1

217

56



5-1-0

240

56

South Mecklenburg

2-3

100

92



3-3-0

117

106

Berry Academy

1-4

73

205



2-4-0

104

218

West Mecklenburg

1-4

86

152



1-5-0

86

186

Harding

0-5

14

232



0-6-0

34

314

Friday’s games

Harding at Berry Academy

Providence at Ardrey Kell

West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg

Olympic at West Cabarrus (nonconference)

Southwestern 4A



Conference

All

Myers Park

6-0

196

44



6-0-0

196

44

Butler

5-1

267

67



5-1-0

267

57

Hickory Ridge

4-2

171

90



4-2-0

171

90

Porter Ridge

4-2

167

87



4-2-0

167

87

Independence

2-4

80

103



2-4-0

80

103

Rocky River

2-4

107

173



2-4-0

107

173

East Mecklenburg

1-5

36

216



1-5-0

36

216

Garinger

0-6

14

263



0-6-0

14

263

Friday’s games

East Mecklenburg at Butler

Garinger at Rocky River

Independence at Myers Park

Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge

Sandhills 4A



Conference

All

Fayetteville Britt

4-0

88

9



4-0-0

88

9

Richmond Senior

3-0

142

57



3-0-0

142

57

Scotland County

3-1

145

41



3-1-0

145

41

Pinecrest

4-2

160

102



4-2-0

160

102

Fayetteville 71st

2-3

116

117



2-3-0

116

117

Hoke County

2-4

88

151



2-4-0

88

151

Lumberton

0-3

42

148



0-3-0

42

148

Purnell Swett

0-5

32

188



0-5-0

32

188

Friday’s games

Jack Britt at Scotland County

Pinecrest at Seventy-First

Northwest Guilford at Hoke County (nonconference

Postponed/canceled

Richmond Senior at Purnell Swett

Lumberton at Hoke County

Northwestern 3A-4A



Conference

All

Watauga (3A)

5-0

140

38



5-0-0

140

38

South Caldwell (4A)

3-0

138

27



3-1-0

156

54

Alexander Central (3A)

4-1

182

68



4-2-0

184

75

Freedom (3A)

2-1

58

83



2-2-0

64

131

McDowell (4A)

2-3

61

140



2-3-0

61

140

St. Stephens (3A)

0-5

86

167



1-5-0

116

167

Hickory (3A)

0-5

43

164



0-6-0

55

184

Friday’s games

McDowell at Freedom

St. Stephens at Hickory

South Caldwell at Alexander Central

Watauga at T.C. Roberson (nonconference)

Big South 3A



Conference

All

Crest

5-0

202

52



6-0-0

239

66

Kings Mountain

5-0

208

14



6-0-0

244

49

Ashbrook

3-2

83

143



3-3-0

96

174

Forestview

2-3

93

129



3-3-0

113

141

Hunter Huss

2-3

109

99



2-3-0

102

99

Stuart Cramer

1-4

121

186



1-5-0

145

228

North Gaston

0-6

47

233



0-6-0

47

233

Friday’s games

Hunter Huss at Ashbrook

Crest at Kings Mountain

Forestview at Stuart Cramer

East Gaston at North Gaston (nonconference)

North Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Statesville

4-0

151

68



5-1-0

185

100

West Rowan

4-0

139

63



4-2-0

146

134

South Iredell

2-2

95

75



3-3-0

118

121

Jesse Carson

1-3

137

144



2-4-0

199

171

East Rowan

1-3

96

140



1-5-0

116

181

North Iredell

0-4

33

161



0-5-0

40

180

Friday’s games

East Rowan at North Iredell

South Iredell at Jesse Carson

West Rowan at Statesville

South Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

A.L. Brown

5-0

192

90



5-1-0

206

107

Jay M. Robinson

4-1

142

71



5-1-0

186

77

West Cabarrus

3-3

54

116



3-3-0

54

116

Central Cabarrus

2-3

89

93



2-4-0

95

128

Cox Mill

2-3

79

106



2-4-0

79

133

Concord

1-4

104

119



2-4-0

145

126

Northwest Cabarrus

1-4

81

146

1-5-0

107

188

Friday’s games

A.L. Brown at Concord

Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus

Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Olympic at West Cabarrus (nonconference)

\u0009\u0009

Southern Carolina 3A



Conference

All

Weddington

5-0

151

26



5-0-0

151

26

Charlotte Catholic

4-1

151

47



4-1-0

151

47

Marvin Ridge

4-1

107

60



4-1-0

107

60

Monroe

4-2

155

123



4-2-0

155

123

Cuthbertson

2-3

132

102



2-3-0

132

102

Parkwood

2-4

90

199



2-4-0

90

199

Piedmont

0-5

31

102



0-5-0

31

102

Sun Valley

0-5

34

192



0-5-0

34

192

Friday’s games

Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic

Parkwood at Monroe

Sun Valley at Piedmont

Weddington at Cuthbertson

\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009

Rocky River 2A-3A



Conference

All

Mount Pleasant (2A)

4-0

137

21



6-0-0

184

56

West Stanly (2A)

3-0

93

0



3-0-0

93

0

Anson County (2A)

2-1

80

26



2-3-0

114

80

Forest Hills (2A)

1-2

32

72



2-3-0

52

110

Central Academy (2A)

0-3

0

140



0-4-0

7

181

Montgomery Central (3A)

0-4

24

107



1-4-0

48

107

Friday’s games

Montgomery Central at Central Academy

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant

North Stanly at Forest Hills (nonconference)

Canceled-postponed

Anson County at Forest Hills

Central Carolina 2A



Conference

All

North Davidson

5-0

189

58



5-1-0

198

70

Oak Grove

5-0

150

65



5-1-0

171

109

Central Davidson

3-2

190

111



4-2-0

216

117

Salisbury

3-2

148

53



4-2-0

184

153

Ledford

2-3

135

163



3-3-0

196

169

East Davidson

2-3

61

105



2-3-0

61

105

South Rowan

2-3

93

161



2-4-0

93

202

West Davidson

1-4

65

126



2-4-0

65

126

Thomasville

1-3

98

114



1-3-0

98

114

Lexington

0-5

34

207



0-6-0

41

237

Friday’s games

Central Davidson at West Davidson

East Davidson at Ledford

Lexington at Thomasville

Oak Grove at North Davidson

Salisbury at South Rowan

Foothills 2A



Conference

All

Hibriten

5-0

276

26



6-0-0

310

26

Bunker Hill

5-1

229

69



5-1-0

229

69

Draughn

4-2

111

148



4-2-0

111

148

East Burke

4-2

134

135



4-2-0

134

115

West Caldwell

3-3

110

130



3-3-0

110

130

Fred T. Foard

1-4

66

106



1-4-0

66

106

Patton

1-5

88

190



1-5-0

88

190

West Iredell

0-6

37

238



0-6-0

37

238

Friday’s games

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell

Draughn at East Burke

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell

Hibriten at Patton

South Fork 2A



Conference

All

Maiden

5-0

161

100



5-0-0

161

100

West Lincoln

4-2

128

78



4-2-0

128

78

East Lincoln

3-2

164

127



4-2-0

192

150

North Lincoln

2-3

119

125



3-3-0

153

125

Newton-Conover

2-3

105

117



2-3-0

105

117

Bandys

1-4

100

112



1-4-0

100

112

Lincolnton

1-4

47

169



1-4-0

47

169

(a) Lake Norman Charter

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

  1. – not playing football this spring

Friday’s games

Bandys at North Lincoln

Lincolnton at Maiden

Newton-Conover at East Lincoln

West Lincoln at Cherokee (nonconference)

Southwestern 2A



Conference

All

Burns

4-1

163

60



4-2-0

177

97

Shelby

4-1

167

115



4-2-0

202

151

Chase

3-2

197

130



4-2-0

253

139

R-S Central

3-2

195

134



4-2-0

243

176

South Point

3-2

163

71



4-2-0

205

95

East Gaston

1-5

111

267



1-5-0

111

267

East Rutherford

0-5

28

251



0-6-0

42

303

Thursday’s game

Shelby at East Rutherford

Friday’s games

Burns at R-S Central

Chase at South Point

Mountain Valley 1A-2A



Conference

All

Ashe County (2A)

6-0

245

40



6-0-0

245

40

Elkin (1A)

5-1

177

76



5-1-0

177

76

Wilkes Central (2A)

4-2

200

89



4-2-0

200

89

Starmount (1A)

3-3

80

97



3-3-0

80

97

East Wilkes (1A)

2-4

81

106



2-4-0

81

106

West Wilkes (2A)

2-4

50

201



2-4-0

50

201

Alleghany (1A)

1-5

38

135



1-5-0

38

135

North Wilkes (2A)

1-5

36

163



1-5-0

36

163

Friday’s games

Alleghany at Elkin

East Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Starmount at Ashe County

West Wilkes at North Wilkes

Western Highlands 1A-2A



Conference

All

Polk County (1A)

3-0

117

27



4-1-0

193

76

Mitchell County (1A)

2-0

77

28



5-0-0

131

49

Mountain Heritage (2A)

2-1

102

52



4-1-0

150

85

Avery County (1A)

1-2

107

106



2-2-0

149

126

C.D. Owen (2A)

1-3

78

141



3-3-0

153

155

Madison County (1A)

0-3

29

151



0-5-0

58

253

Friday’s games

C.D. Owen at Madison County

Mitchell County at Avery County

Mountain Heritage at Polk County

Southern Piedmont 1A



Conference

All

Pine Lake Prep

5-0

260

53



6-0-0

280

59

Thomas Jefferson Acad.

5-0

201

52



6-0-0

222

58

Comm. School of Davidson

4-1

147

65



5-1-0

182

71

Christ the King

3-3

88

239



3-3-0

88

239

Highland Tech

1-3

78

109



1-3-0

78

109

Mtn. Island Charter

1-3

111

94



1-4-0

180

170

Union Academy

1-4

52

161



1-4-0

52

161

Bessemer City

1-4

68

165



1-5-0

68

195

Cherryville

1-4

84

151



1-5-0

93

207

Friday’s games

Bessemer City at Cherryville

Highland Tech at Christ the King

Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson

(Thomas Jefferson Academy, bye)

Yadkin Valley 1A



Conference

All

North Stanly

5-0

169

29



5-0-0

169

29

North Rowan

3-1

136

41



3-2-0

136

84

South Stanly

2-2

110

114



2-2-0

110

114

North Moore

2-3

113

116



3-3-0

161

132

Chatham Central

1-2

22

90



1-2-0

22

90

Albemarle

0-2

7

49



0-2-0

7

49

South Davidson

0-3

32

150



1-4-0

78

204

Friday’s games

Chatham Central at North Moore

North Rowan at South Davidson

Forest Hills at North Stanly (nonconference)

(Albemarle, bye)

Canceled

South Stanly at North Stanly

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service