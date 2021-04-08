Charlotte Prep Football Central: Friday’s previews, schedule, conference standings

(Observer’s Sweet 16 rankings included)

East Mecklenburg (1-5, 1-5 Southwestern 4A) at No. 6 Butler (5-1, 5-1), 7 p.m. – The host Bulldogs have wrapped up the No. 2 playoff berth in the conference and will be hoping to avoid injuries and fine-tune their attack for the postseason. QB Corey Hoke has run for three of East Mecklenburg’s five touchdowns this season.

Garinger (0-6, 0-6 Southwestern 4A) at Rocky River (2-4, 2-4), 7 p.m. – Senior RB Kalib Jennings (575 rushing yards, six touchdowns) leads a strong Rocky River ground game. Garinger has played well at times, but the Wildcats lack depth and have been tiring late in their games.

Harding (0-6, 0-5 SoMeck 7 4A) at Berry Academy (2-4, 1-4), 7 p.m. – Harding is playing mostly freshmen and sophomores this season under new head coach Van Smith. Berry Academy is 2-1 this season against teams with non-winning records.

Hopewell (1-5, 1-5 I-Meck 4A) vs. West Charlotte (1-5, 1-5), at Waddell field, 7 p.m. – Each of these teams has had its moments this season. The visiting Titans lost only 7-0 to Hough, after all. West Charlotte’s defense has sagged down the stretch, and the Lions have given up an average of 47 points over the last four games.

No. 2 Hough (6-0, 6-0 I-Meck 4A) at No. 1 Vance (6-0, 6-0), 7 p.m. – What’s at stake here? Not much, except the area’s No. 1 ranking, a conference championship, and a very high seed in the playoff bracket. Vance is averaging 45 points a game, Hough is scoring 36 a contest. And both defenses are among the area’s best. It’s a game being followed across the state.

Independence (2-4, 2-4 Southwestern 4A) at No. 4 Myers Park (6-0, 6-0), 7 p.m. – Independence QB Anthony Taylor is a running-passing threat, and the Patriots have played well at times this season. Their pass defense faces a stern test from Mustangs’ QB Lucas Lenhoff, who is averaging about 200 passing yards per contest.

No. 15 Lake Norman (4-2, 4-2 I-Meck 4A) at North Mecklenburg (1-5, 1-5), 7 p.m. – The host Vikings know what’s coming. Lake Norman, behind QB Anthony Limon, will try to run the ball and control the game. More often than not, that has worked this season. A victory is vital for the Wildcats’ playoff hopes.

Marvin Ridge (4-1, 4-1 Southern Carolina 3A) at No. 9 Charlotte Catholic (4-1, 4-1), 7 p.m. – The conference’s race for the No. 2 playoff berth is a mess, but Charlotte Catholic coach Mike Brodowicz believes his team must win to get in. Mavericks’ QB Cole Delissio leads an offense that is explosive but also has been hurt at times by turnovers this spring.

Mooresville (2-4, 2-4 I-Meck 4A) at Mallard Creek (3-3, 3-3), 7 p.m. – Mooresville is closing with a flourish, as its young roster has produced two straight victories. The host Mavericks had their three-game winning streak snapped last week against Hough and hope to close with a winning record.

No. 12 Olympic (5-1) at West Cabarrus (3-3), 6 p.m. – The Trojans can’t afford a slip-up here, to guard their playoff hopes. West Cabarrus has done quite well for a first-year program. The Wolverines, who have no seniors on the team, featured three good RB’s, led by Ross Vazquez.

Pine Lake Prep (6-0, 5-0 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Community School of Davidson (5-1, 4-1), 6:30 p.m. – The visiting Pride clinches at least a share of the conference title (with Thomas Jefferson Academy) by winning here. But the Spartans have won five straight since losing 25-9 to Thomas Jefferson Academy in Week 1. Both teams are likely to land playoff berths.

No. 10 Providence (6-0, 5-0 SoMeck 7 4A) at No. 13 Ardrey Kell (5-1, 4-1), 7 p.m. – The conference’s best defense faces its best offense. Providence has allowed only 19 points this season. Ardrey Kell is averaging 40 points a game, and the Knights are coming off a shutout last Friday of mountain power A.C. Reynolds. Playoff seeding is at stake here.

West Mecklenburg (1-5, 1-4 SoMeck 7 4A) at South Mecklenburg (3-3, 2-3), 7 p.m. – the host Sabres aim for their fourth straight victory and a winning season under head coach Joe Evans. The visiting Hawks are extremely young, with freshman RB Beady Waddell IV as their top threat.

Outside Mecklenburg

Burns (4-2, 4-1 Southwestern 2A) at R-S Central (4-2, 3-2), 7 p.m. – Five teams are within a game of the conference lead, but Burns can grab a playoff berth with a victory. If the host Hilltoppers win, the standings could be a mess. Burns sophomore RB Lemont Wilson is averaging nearly 100 rushing yards a game.

No. 7 Crest (6-0, 5-0 Big South 3A) at No. 8 Kings Mountain (6-0, 5-0), 7 p.m. – The conference title and a high seed in the 3A playoffs awaits the winner of this Cleveland County rivalry. RB Timothy Ruff II (798 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns) leads the visiting Chargers. Mountaineers’ QB Ethan Reid has thrown 70 passes this season without an interception.

Porter Ridge (4-2, 4-2 Southwestern 4A) at No. 16 Hickory Ridge (4-2, 4-2), 7 p.m. – The winner is a strong candidate for a 4A playoff berth. It’s the Porter Ridge ground game against the tough Hickory Ridge defense. Both teams have given conference champion Myers Park a scare this season.

West Stanly (3-0, 3-0 Rocky River 2A-3A) at Mount Pleasant (6-0, 4-0), 6:30 p.m. – COVID-19 protocols have cut West Stanly’s schedule this season, but the Colts and perennial rivals Mount Pleasant battle for the conference title. West Stanly is unscored-upon this season. Mount Pleasant is averaging 30 points a game. Something gives.

-- Steve Lyttle

This week’s schedule

Thursday

North Piedmont 3A

West Rowan at Statesville, 6:30

South Fork 2A

Lincolnton at Maiden, 7

Southwestern 2A

Shelby at East Rutherford, 7

Friday

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell vs. West Charlotte, at Waddell field, 7

Hough at Vance, 7

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg, 7

Mooresville at Mallard Creek, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Harding at Berry Academy, 7

Providence at Ardrey Kell, 7

West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg, 7

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg at Butler, 7

Garinger at Rocky River, 7

Independence at Myers Park, 7

Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge, 7

Sandhills 4A

Jack Britt at Scotland County, 6

Pinecrest at Seventy-First, 7

Northwestern 3A-4A

McDowell at Freedom, 7

St. Stephens at Hickory, 7

South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 7

Big South 3A

Hunter Huss at Ashbrook, 7

Crest at Kings Mountain, 7

Forestview at Stuart Cramer, 7

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at North Iredell, 6:30

South Iredell at Jesse Carson, 6:30

West Rowan at Statesville, 6:30

South Piedmont 3A

A.L. Brown at Concord, 6

Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus, 6

Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill, 6

Southern Carolina 3A

Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic, 7

Parkwood at Monroe, 7

Sun Valley at Piedmont, 7

Weddington at Cuthbertson, 6:30

Rocky River 2A-3A

Montgomery Central at Central Academy, 6:30

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant, 6:30

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at West Davidson, 6:30

East Davidson at Ledford, 7

Lexington at Thomasville, 6:30

Oak Grove at North Davidson, 7

Salisbury at South Rowan, 7

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 7

Draughn at East Burke, 7

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 7

Hibriten at Patton, 7

South Fork 2A

Bandys at North Lincoln, 7

Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 7

Southwestern 2A

Burns at R-S Central, 7

Chase at South Point, 7

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Alleghany at Elkin, 7

East Wilkes at Wilkes Central, 6:30

Starmount at Ashe County, 6:30

West Wilkes at North Wilkes, 6:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A

C.D. Owen at Madison County, 7

Mitchell County at Avery County, 7

Mountain Heritage at Polk County, 7

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Cherryville, 6:30

Highland Tech at Christ the King, 6:30

Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy, 6:30

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson, 6:30

Yadkin Valley 1A

Chatham Central at North Moore, 6:30

North Rowan at South Davidson, 6:30

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 6

East Gaston at North Gaston, 7

Forest Hills at North Stanly, 6:30

Northwest Guilford at Hoke County, 6

Olympic at West Cabarrus, 6

Watauga at T.C. Roberson, 6:30

West Lincoln at Cherokee, 7

Canceled

Richmond Senior at Purnell Swett

Anson County at Forest Hills

Lumberton at Hoke County

South Stanly at North Stanly

Conference Standings

I-Meck 4A





Conference All Hough 6-0 203 50



6-0-0 203 50 Vance 6-0 271 37



6-0-0 271 37 Lake Norman 4-2 155 97



4-2-0 155 97 Mallard Creek 3-3 175 135



3-3-0 175 135 Mooresville 2-4 118 141



2-4-0 118 141 Hopewell 1-5 42 181



1-5-0 42 181 North Mecklenburg 1-5 68 213



1-5-0 68 213 West Charlotte 1-5 64 242



1-5-0 64 242

Friday’s games

Hopewell vs. West Charlotte, at Waddell field

Hough at Vance

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg

Mooresville at Mallard Creek

SoMeck 7 4A





Conference All Providence 5-0 154 13



6-0-0 189 19 Olympic 5-1 186 80



5-1-0 186 80 Ardrey Kell 4-1 217 56



5-1-0 240 56 South Mecklenburg 2-3 100 92



3-3-0 117 106 Berry Academy 1-4 73 205



2-4-0 104 218 West Mecklenburg 1-4 86 152



1-5-0 86 186 Harding 0-5 14 232



0-6-0 34 314

Friday’s games

Harding at Berry Academy

Providence at Ardrey Kell

West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg

Olympic at West Cabarrus (nonconference)

Southwestern 4A





Conference All Myers Park 6-0 196 44



6-0-0 196 44 Butler 5-1 267 67



5-1-0 267 57 Hickory Ridge 4-2 171 90



4-2-0 171 90 Porter Ridge 4-2 167 87



4-2-0 167 87 Independence 2-4 80 103



2-4-0 80 103 Rocky River 2-4 107 173



2-4-0 107 173 East Mecklenburg 1-5 36 216



1-5-0 36 216 Garinger 0-6 14 263



0-6-0 14 263

Friday’s games

East Mecklenburg at Butler

Garinger at Rocky River

Independence at Myers Park

Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge

Sandhills 4A





Conference All Fayetteville Britt 4-0 88 9



4-0-0 88 9 Richmond Senior 3-0 142 57



3-0-0 142 57 Scotland County 3-1 145 41



3-1-0 145 41 Pinecrest 4-2 160 102



4-2-0 160 102 Fayetteville 71st 2-3 116 117



2-3-0 116 117 Hoke County 2-4 88 151



2-4-0 88 151 Lumberton 0-3 42 148



0-3-0 42 148 Purnell Swett 0-5 32 188



0-5-0 32 188

Friday’s games

Jack Britt at Scotland County

Pinecrest at Seventy-First

Northwest Guilford at Hoke County (nonconference

Postponed/canceled

Richmond Senior at Purnell Swett

Lumberton at Hoke County

Northwestern 3A-4A





Conference All Watauga (3A) 5-0 140 38



5-0-0 140 38 South Caldwell (4A) 3-0 138 27



3-1-0 156 54 Alexander Central (3A) 4-1 182 68



4-2-0 184 75 Freedom (3A) 2-1 58 83



2-2-0 64 131 McDowell (4A) 2-3 61 140



2-3-0 61 140 St. Stephens (3A) 0-5 86 167



1-5-0 116 167 Hickory (3A) 0-5 43 164



0-6-0 55 184

Friday’s games

McDowell at Freedom

St. Stephens at Hickory

South Caldwell at Alexander Central

Watauga at T.C. Roberson (nonconference)

Big South 3A





Conference All Crest 5-0 202 52



6-0-0 239 66 Kings Mountain 5-0 208 14



6-0-0 244 49 Ashbrook 3-2 83 143



3-3-0 96 174 Forestview 2-3 93 129



3-3-0 113 141 Hunter Huss 2-3 109 99



2-3-0 102 99 Stuart Cramer 1-4 121 186



1-5-0 145 228 North Gaston 0-6 47 233



0-6-0 47 233

Friday’s games

Hunter Huss at Ashbrook

Crest at Kings Mountain

Forestview at Stuart Cramer

East Gaston at North Gaston (nonconference)

North Piedmont 3A





Conference All Statesville 4-0 151 68



5-1-0 185 100 West Rowan 4-0 139 63



4-2-0 146 134 South Iredell 2-2 95 75



3-3-0 118 121 Jesse Carson 1-3 137 144



2-4-0 199 171 East Rowan 1-3 96 140



1-5-0 116 181 North Iredell 0-4 33 161



0-5-0 40 180

Friday’s games

East Rowan at North Iredell

South Iredell at Jesse Carson

West Rowan at Statesville

South Piedmont 3A





Conference All A.L. Brown 5-0 192 90



5-1-0 206 107 Jay M. Robinson 4-1 142 71



5-1-0 186 77 West Cabarrus 3-3 54 116



3-3-0 54 116 Central Cabarrus 2-3 89 93



2-4-0 95 128 Cox Mill 2-3 79 106



2-4-0 79 133 Concord 1-4 104 119



2-4-0 145 126 Northwest Cabarrus 1-4 81 146 1-5-0 107 188

Friday’s games

A.L. Brown at Concord

Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus

Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Olympic at West Cabarrus (nonconference)

\u0009\u0009

Southern Carolina 3A





Conference All Weddington 5-0 151 26



5-0-0 151 26 Charlotte Catholic 4-1 151 47



4-1-0 151 47 Marvin Ridge 4-1 107 60



4-1-0 107 60 Monroe 4-2 155 123



4-2-0 155 123 Cuthbertson 2-3 132 102



2-3-0 132 102 Parkwood 2-4 90 199



2-4-0 90 199 Piedmont 0-5 31 102



0-5-0 31 102 Sun Valley 0-5 34 192



0-5-0 34 192

Friday’s games

Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic

Parkwood at Monroe

Sun Valley at Piedmont

Weddington at Cuthbertson

\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009

Rocky River 2A-3A





Conference All Mount Pleasant (2A) 4-0 137 21



6-0-0 184 56 West Stanly (2A) 3-0 93 0



3-0-0 93 0 Anson County (2A) 2-1 80 26



2-3-0 114 80 Forest Hills (2A) 1-2 32 72



2-3-0 52 110 Central Academy (2A) 0-3 0 140



0-4-0 7 181 Montgomery Central (3A) 0-4 24 107



1-4-0 48 107

Friday’s games

Montgomery Central at Central Academy

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant

North Stanly at Forest Hills (nonconference)

Canceled-postponed

Anson County at Forest Hills

Central Carolina 2A





Conference All North Davidson 5-0 189 58



5-1-0 198 70 Oak Grove 5-0 150 65



5-1-0 171 109 Central Davidson 3-2 190 111



4-2-0 216 117 Salisbury 3-2 148 53



4-2-0 184 153 Ledford 2-3 135 163



3-3-0 196 169 East Davidson 2-3 61 105



2-3-0 61 105 South Rowan 2-3 93 161



2-4-0 93 202 West Davidson 1-4 65 126



2-4-0 65 126 Thomasville 1-3 98 114



1-3-0 98 114 Lexington 0-5 34 207



0-6-0 41 237

Friday’s games

Central Davidson at West Davidson

East Davidson at Ledford

Lexington at Thomasville

Oak Grove at North Davidson

Salisbury at South Rowan

Foothills 2A





Conference All Hibriten 5-0 276 26



6-0-0 310 26 Bunker Hill 5-1 229 69



5-1-0 229 69 Draughn 4-2 111 148



4-2-0 111 148 East Burke 4-2 134 135



4-2-0 134 115 West Caldwell 3-3 110 130



3-3-0 110 130 Fred T. Foard 1-4 66 106



1-4-0 66 106 Patton 1-5 88 190



1-5-0 88 190 West Iredell 0-6 37 238



0-6-0 37 238

Friday’s games

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell

Draughn at East Burke

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell

Hibriten at Patton

South Fork 2A





Conference All Maiden 5-0 161 100



5-0-0 161 100 West Lincoln 4-2 128 78



4-2-0 128 78 East Lincoln 3-2 164 127



4-2-0 192 150 North Lincoln 2-3 119 125



3-3-0 153 125 Newton-Conover 2-3 105 117



2-3-0 105 117 Bandys 1-4 100 112



1-4-0 100 112 Lincolnton 1-4 47 169



1-4-0 47 169 (a) Lake Norman Charter 0-0 0 0



0-0-0 0 0

– not playing football this spring

Friday’s games

Bandys at North Lincoln

Lincolnton at Maiden

Newton-Conover at East Lincoln

West Lincoln at Cherokee (nonconference)

Southwestern 2A





Conference All Burns 4-1 163 60



4-2-0 177 97 Shelby 4-1 167 115



4-2-0 202 151 Chase 3-2 197 130



4-2-0 253 139 R-S Central 3-2 195 134



4-2-0 243 176 South Point 3-2 163 71



4-2-0 205 95 East Gaston 1-5 111 267



1-5-0 111 267 East Rutherford 0-5 28 251



0-6-0 42 303

Thursday’s game

Shelby at East Rutherford

Friday’s games

Burns at R-S Central

Chase at South Point

Mountain Valley 1A-2A





Conference All Ashe County (2A) 6-0 245 40



6-0-0 245 40 Elkin (1A) 5-1 177 76



5-1-0 177 76 Wilkes Central (2A) 4-2 200 89



4-2-0 200 89 Starmount (1A) 3-3 80 97



3-3-0 80 97 East Wilkes (1A) 2-4 81 106



2-4-0 81 106 West Wilkes (2A) 2-4 50 201



2-4-0 50 201 Alleghany (1A) 1-5 38 135



1-5-0 38 135 North Wilkes (2A) 1-5 36 163



1-5-0 36 163

Friday’s games

Alleghany at Elkin

East Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Starmount at Ashe County

West Wilkes at North Wilkes

Western Highlands 1A-2A





Conference All Polk County (1A) 3-0 117 27



4-1-0 193 76 Mitchell County (1A) 2-0 77 28



5-0-0 131 49 Mountain Heritage (2A) 2-1 102 52



4-1-0 150 85 Avery County (1A) 1-2 107 106



2-2-0 149 126 C.D. Owen (2A) 1-3 78 141



3-3-0 153 155 Madison County (1A) 0-3 29 151



0-5-0 58 253

Friday’s games

C.D. Owen at Madison County

Mitchell County at Avery County

Mountain Heritage at Polk County

Southern Piedmont 1A





Conference All Pine Lake Prep 5-0 260 53



6-0-0 280 59 Thomas Jefferson Acad. 5-0 201 52



6-0-0 222 58 Comm. School of Davidson 4-1 147 65



5-1-0 182 71 Christ the King 3-3 88 239



3-3-0 88 239 Highland Tech 1-3 78 109



1-3-0 78 109 Mtn. Island Charter 1-3 111 94



1-4-0 180 170 Union Academy 1-4 52 161



1-4-0 52 161 Bessemer City 1-4 68 165



1-5-0 68 195 Cherryville 1-4 84 151



1-5-0 93 207

Friday’s games

Bessemer City at Cherryville

Highland Tech at Christ the King

Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson

(Thomas Jefferson Academy, bye)

Yadkin Valley 1A





Conference All North Stanly 5-0 169 29



5-0-0 169 29 North Rowan 3-1 136 41



3-2-0 136 84 South Stanly 2-2 110 114



2-2-0 110 114 North Moore 2-3 113 116



3-3-0 161 132 Chatham Central 1-2 22 90



1-2-0 22 90 Albemarle 0-2 7 49



0-2-0 7 49 South Davidson 0-3 32 150



1-4-0 78 204

Friday’s games

Chatham Central at North Moore

North Rowan at South Davidson

Forest Hills at North Stanly (nonconference)

(Albemarle, bye)

Canceled

South Stanly at North Stanly