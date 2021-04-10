High School Sports

Preliminary pairings for the N.C. High School Athletic Association football playoffs

The N.C. High School Athletic Association high school football playoffs begin Friday, April 16.

The state finals will be held Saturday, May 8

Friday’s high school scores, how the Sweet 16 fared (Vance-Hough video replay)

No. 2 Hough upsets No. 1 Vance with special teams flurry

Myers Park QB, a California transfer, has beat cold weather, led team to league title

On one leg or two, Ardrey Kell QB has had special season, including Friday’s blowout win over Providence

Photos from Providence at Ardrey Kell

Photos from Hough at Vance

