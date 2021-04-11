Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (4.16.21)

Meet this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Haleigh Elkins, Piedmont Softball: The Panthers’ senior first baseman went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBI to lead Piedmont to a 5-1 win over Cuthbertson April 8.

Elkins is batting .421 with a home run, three doubles, six RBI and eight runs scored for Piedmont (7-0, through Sunday).

Linde Fonville, Charlotte Country Day Track: The Buccaneers’ junior ran a personal-best, 2:18.41, to win the 800-meter run at Charlotte Latin April 7.

Fonville’s 800-meter run time was the No. 2 time run in the event this season in NCISAA competition.

Lexton Ford, West Caldwell Golf: The Warriors’ senior shot an even par 71 to earn co-medalist honors (with teammate, Noah Bumgarner), while leading his West Caldwell team to a 26-shot victory over West Lincoln at Lenoir Golf Club April 5.

Ford also shot a one-over par, 71, to earn medalist honors, while leading his team to victory in an eight-team field at Catawba Country Club, March 8.

Ford, who is a straight-A student, plans to attend Appalachian State University this fall.

Morgan Hart, Providence Day Soccer: The Chargers’ senior had five goals and three assists to lead Providence Day to wins over Cannon School and Charlotte Latin this week.

Hart started her week with two goals and three assists in a 9-0 win over Cannon School April 6.

Two days later, she netted a hat trick (three goals) in a 4-0 win over Charlotte Latin.

Hart, a University of Georgia commit, has nine goals and 14 assists for a Providence Day team (8-0) that is ranked No. 1 in the nation, according to maxpreps.com.

Noah Hathout, Ardrey Kell Tennis: The Knights’ No. 1 player earned four more wins last week, beating his opponents from Myers Park and Providence in both singles and doubles’ play.

Hathout won at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles with teammate Shiven Tiwari in a 5-4 loss to Myers Park, April 6.

He also won both his singles and doubles matches in a 6-3 win over Providence, March 30.

Hathout is a perfect 6-0 in singles’ play for Ardrey Kell (6-1, through Sunday).

Mackenzie Hayes, Crest Softball: The Chargers’ senior had a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts in four innings as Crest won 18-0 at Forestview April 7. She also had two walks at the plate in the same game.

Hayes hit a grand slam home run, while tossing a complete-game with 16 strikeouts on the mound while giving up only three hits in a 5-1 victory at Kings Mountain April 5.

Hayes, a Charleston Southern commit, is 4-0 on the mound with 71 strikeouts in 30 innings of work without giving up an earned run, and is also batting .684 with four home runs, five doubles and 16 RBI for Crest (6-0, through Sunday).

Taylor Lafar, Charlotte Country Day Lacrosse: The Bucs’ senior midfielder had five goals, two assists and nine groundballs this week as Charlotte Country Day beat both Charlotte Latin and Durham Academy.

Lafar had three goals, two assists and five groundballs in a 13-5 win over rival, Charlotte Latin April 6.

He came back with two more goals and four groundballs in a 12-7 victory at Durham Academy April 9.

Lafar, a U.S. Naval Academy (Navy) commit, has 30 goals, eight assists and 49 groundballs for Charlotte Country Day (8-4, through Sunday).

Drew Lanzo, Hickory Grove Baseball: The Lions’ junior tossed a complete-game, four-hitter while striking out 10 batters in a 4-1 win over the Carolina Royals April 8. Lanzo was also 1-for-2 at the plate in the same game.

He was 1-for-3 with an RBI in a 8-6 win at Asheville Christian April 6.

Lanzo, a UNC Wilmington commit, finished off his week going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI in a 9-1 victory at Providence Day April 9.

Lanzo is 3-0 on the mound with 42 strikeouts while boasting a 2.07 earned-run average, and is also hitting .421 with a home run, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored and five stolen bases for Hickory Grove (14-2, through Sunday).

Mya Manivanh, Union Academy Soccer: The Cardinals’ senior defender got offensive with two goals and an assist in just one half of play in Union Academy’s 7-0 win over Arborbrook Christian April 8.

Manivanh was also key to a Union Academy defense that allowed only one shot on goal in the first half.

Manivanh has seven goals and two assists for Union Academy (5-1, through Sunday).

Elizabeth Rose, Charlotte Latin Lacrosse: The Hawks’ midfielder scored three goals and had three assists to lead Charlotte Latin to a 20-11 win over Charlotte Country Day April 6.

Rose, an Amherst College (MA) commit, has 24 goals and eight assists for Charlotte Latin (7-1, through Sunday)..

Lauren Skolaris, Cannon School Softball: The Cougars’ senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored, while also drawing two walks at the plate to lead Cannon School to a 9-2 win at Providence Day, April 6, to remain a perfect 8-0 through Sunday

Skolaris is batting .485 for Cannon School this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through April 10.

