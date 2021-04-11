Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week (4.16.21)

Here are this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer’s high school football player of the week. Readers may vote as often as they want until Friday, around noon, when a winner will be named.

Xavion Brower, Mallard Creek: threw for 282 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-0 win over Mooresville.

Jack Curtis, Ardrey Kell: returning from injury, Curtis completed 18-of-31 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-10 win over previously unbeaten Providence. Coming into the game, Providence had allowed 19 points all season.

Jamarion Dawkins, Forestview: in a 45-19 win over Stuart Cramer, the quarterback ran 22 times for 276 yards He also completed 6-of-10 passes for 60 yards and a score.

Jordan Hanson, Myers Park: sack and an interception in Friday’s 32-22 win over Independence that clinched the outright Southwestern 4A conference championship.

Kyle Kovalchuk, North Lincoln: in a 40-19 wino ver Bandys, Kovalchuk ran 22 times for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Matthew Moonan, Weddington: made a 51-yard field goal in a 54-13 win over Cuthbertson.

Curtis Neal, Hough: junior defensive lineman had 10 tackles, including five tackles for a loss and a sack in Friday’s 29-22 upset of Sweet 16 No. 1 Vance.

Trae Nickelson, Mountain Island Charter: 268 yards, two scores in Thursday’s 60-19 win over Union Academy.

Sammy Pinckney, East Rowan: 393 yards rushing and a school-record six touchdowns in a 51-23 win over North Iredell. It’s ties for the 31st most rushing yards ever by a N.C public school player in a single game.

Luke Shaver, North Stanly: 11-for-19 passing for a career-high 269 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-21 win over Forest Hills. Shaver completed passes to seven different receiver, and North Stanly polished off the first unbeaten regular-season in school history. North Stanly beat Forest Hills for the first time in 38 years.

Cam’ron Sweezy, Burns: threw for three touchdowns and ran for three in a 70-39 win over R-S Central.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here