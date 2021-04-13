Talking Preps: the NCHSAA playoffs, the controversy and High School Heisman

Talking Preps moves to Tuesdays, beginning this week. Tune in at 8 p.m.

On tap:

▪ Vance High’s Glenwood Ferebee and Weddington’s Andy Capone, both state championship coaches, join us to discuss the NCHSAA playoffs. The crew will also debate teams that didn’t get in.

▪ Mountain Island Charter junior QB Dylan Bisson takes on coach Greiner on “The Game Show.”

▪ Chris introduces new Sweet 16s in Raleigh and Charlotte, and gives us the “Second Sweet 16” in the Charlotte region.

▪ Kenzie interviews Hough High running back Elijah McWilliams.

▪ Five new Grice’s Gems (top players from Friday): Jaydon Brooks, Princeton; Jamarion Dawkins, Forestview; Mikey DiPasquale, Wake Forest; Sammy Pinckney, East Rowan; Tyrone Slade, Western Alamance.

▪ Seven new “Fresh Faces”: Isaiah Trent, Butler; Mayson Finley, Cary; Lenix Martinez, Cleveland; Jordan McInnis, Northern Guilford; Jaylen Pinkney, Albemarle; Carson Elder, Bunker Hill; Josiah Dow, West Charlotte.

▪ And finally we trim, our high school Heisman watchlist from 16 to 12. Who made the cut?