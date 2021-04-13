High School Sports

Talking Preps: the NCHSAA playoffs, the controversy and High School Heisman

Talking Preps moves to Tuesdays, beginning this week. Tune in at 8 p.m.

On tap:

Vance High’s Glenwood Ferebee and Weddington’s Andy Capone, both state championship coaches, join us to discuss the NCHSAA playoffs. The crew will also debate teams that didn’t get in.

Mountain Island Charter junior QB Dylan Bisson takes on coach Greiner on “The Game Show.”

Chris introduces new Sweet 16s in Raleigh and Charlotte, and gives us the “Second Sweet 16” in the Charlotte region.

Kenzie interviews Hough High running back Elijah McWilliams.

Five new Grice’s Gems (top players from Friday): Jaydon Brooks, Princeton; Jamarion Dawkins, Forestview; Mikey DiPasquale, Wake Forest; Sammy Pinckney, East Rowan; Tyrone Slade, Western Alamance.

Seven new “Fresh Faces”: Isaiah Trent, Butler; Mayson Finley, Cary; Lenix Martinez, Cleveland; Jordan McInnis, Northern Guilford; Jaylen Pinkney, Albemarle; Carson Elder, Bunker Hill; Josiah Dow, West Charlotte.

And finally we trim, our high school Heisman watchlist from 16 to 12. Who made the cut?

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service