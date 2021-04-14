Here are rosters for the 2021 Queen City Senior Bowl, an all-star prep football game

The rosters for the 2021 Queen City Senior Bowl have been announced.

The East and West teams will have 40 players each. More than 250 senior high school football players submitted their name for consideration to the game, which will be played at Olympic High School May 14.

Tickets are $10 and available at queencityseniorbowl.com

This will be one of the few high school all-star games to be played during the 2020-21 school year. The Shrine Bowl football game, usually held in December, was canceled due to the pandemic.

Queen City Senior Bowl organizers started this game in December of 2019 to honor the top players in Mecklenburg County. This year’s game has been expanded to include seniors from Cabarrus, Cleveland, Gaston and Union Counties.

The East team won the inaugural game 45-22.