Charlotte regional NCHSAA prep football central: team outlooks, previews, schedule

North Carolina’s public school football playoffs begin Friday night, and one thing is certain: The vast majority of teams’ seasons will end in defeat.

Of the 128 teams named last weekend by the N.C. High School Athletic Association to the playoffs, eight champions will be crowned in four weeks.

Two teams, including North Stanly, already have been sidelined. The Comets won the Yadkin Valley 1A Conference championship and grabbed the No. 1 seed in the 1AA West Region. But COVID-19 protocols forced North Stanly to drop out of postseason play.

The Comets’ scheduled opponent, Polk County, advances to the second round.

The same thing happened to Raleigh’s Leesville Road, in the 4AA East bracket.

So with most teams facing a season-ending loss, what would be a goal to aim for in the playoffs?

Most coaches and players would say “state championship,” but what are more attainable goals. Here are some ideas on what area teams could aim at:

Class 4AA

Ardrey Kell (6-1)

Background: The Knights were part of a three-way tie for the SoMeck 7 4A crown. They are the No. 4 seed and host Vance on Friday.

A playoff goal: Few area teams have a more explosive offense than the Knights. But advancing in this bracket will be tough. First is defending state 4AA champ Vance, followed by a possible meeting with Hough.

Hough (7-0)

Background: The Huskies won the I-Meck 4A title and are the No. 1 seed in the West. They open at home against Green Hope, from the Raleigh suburb of Cary.

A playoff goal: Winning it all. Behind junior QB Tad Hudson, the Huskies have a powerful offense and own a victory over defending state champ Vance. A possible Week 2 rematch with Vance stands in the way of a trip to the finals.

Myers Park (7-0)

Background: The Mustangs had a couple of close games but swept to the Southwestern 4A crown. They are seeded second and open Friday against visiting Northwest Guilford.

A playoff goal: The West finals, or maybe the state finals. Quarterback Lucas Lenhoff leads a strong passing attack, and the Mustangs have won with their defense when needed this spring. They can advance in this bracket.

Olympic (6-1)

Background: The Trojans were part of that three-way tie for first in the SoMeck 7 4A. they are a wild-card entry, the No. 6 seed, and play Friday in Cary at Panther Creek.

A playoff goal: Few teams have as strong a ground game as Olympic. But the Trojans will need stronger play from their secondary to advanced past the pass-happy teams in the 4AA West. Winning Friday will be a tough assignment.

Vance (6-1)

Background: Only a loss to Hough prevented the Cougars from winning the I-Meck 4A. They are fifth-seeded and open Friday at Ardrey Kell.

A playoff goal: Just like Hough – winning it all. But it won’t be easy. Beyond Friday night, Vance could face Hough (the only team to beat the Cougars this season), then Panther Creek or Myers Park.

Class 4A

Butler (6-1)

Background: The Bulldogs finished second in the Southwestern 4A and are seeded sixth. They travel Friday to Glenn.

A playoff goal: A state finals appearance. Butler has improved considerably as the season has unfolded. Their first-round game at Glenn could be a tough test, though.

Hickory Ridge (5-2)

Background: The Ragin’ Bulls finished third in the Southwestern 4A and won a draw with Lake Norman for a wild-card berth. They are seeded seventh and open Friday at Providence.

A playoff goal: The Bulls have the offense to make a deep playoff run, but their defense has been erratic in recent games. Getting through the first two rounds will be a tough test, but they can score enough points to do it.

Providence (6-1)

Background: The Panthers were part of a three-way tie for first in the SoMeck 7 4A. they are seeded second and open Friday at home against Hickory Ridge.

A playoff goal: Until last week’s 41-10 loss to Ardrey Kell, Providence looked like a powerhouse. Now there are doubts. They will be hard-pressed in their opener and would face another tough test next week.

Richmond Senior (3-0)

Background: The Raiders won the Sandhills 4A, grabbed the No. 4 seed in the East, and host Middle Creek on Friday.

A playoff goal: Getting on the field for a game would be a success. COVID issues have kept the Raiders sidelined for three weeks. Waiting for them in Round 2 is a possible meeting with Raleigh power Cardinal Gibbons. That will be a tough test for a team that is probably rusty.

South Caldwell (3-2)

Background: The Spartans finished third in the Northwestern 3A-4A but were the conference’s top 4A team. They’re seeded fourth and host Durham’s Hillside on Friday.

A playoff goal: As a third-place team, outsiders might not expect much from the Spartans. But they are fully capable for advancing late into April.

Class 3AA

Alexander Central (5-2)

Background: The Cougars finished second in the Northwestern 3A-4A. They’re seeded seventh and visit Mount Tabor on Friday.

A playoff goal: A first-round victory at unbeaten Mount Tabor would be a nice start. Weddington likely would await in Week 2.

A.L. Brown (6-1)

Background: The Wonders are champions of the South Piedmont 3A, the No. 4 seed, and open at home against T.C. Roberson.

A playoff goal: A.L. Brown’s powerful offense is enough for reach the West finals (and Weddington), but the Wonders will have to play at their best to survive their opening game.

Watauga (5-1)

Background: The Pioneers are champions of the Northwestern 3A-4A, got the No. 1 seed, and open at home against Dudley.

A playoff goal: Two playoff victories would be a very good run for Watauga. Weddington could be waiting for them in the West finals.

Weddington (7-0)

Background: The Warriors cruised to the Southern Carolina 3A crown. They’re seeded third and open Friday at home against Asheville.

A playoff goal: A fourth straight state championship. At no point this season have the Warriors not looked good enough to win it all again.

Class 3A

Charlotte Catholic (5-1)

Background: The Cougars finished second in the Southern Carolina 3A, are seeded fourth, and host Crest on Friday.

A playoff goal: A third straight state title could be a real challenge. Friday’s game will be tough, and the Cougars have been pushed to the limit the last two weeks. Powerful Kings Mountain could await in the West finals.

Crest (6-1)

Background: The Chargers finished second in the Big South 3A, grabbed the fifth seed, and play Friday at Charlotte Catholic.

A playoff goal: Start with Friday night. Knocking off the two-time defending state champion Cougars would be a huge accomplishment.

Jay M. Robinson (5-2)

Background: The Bulldogs were runners-up in the South Piedmont 3A. Seeded sixth, they play Friday at Kings Mountain.

A playoff goal: Reaching the postseason is a big accomplishment for the Bulldogs. With quarterback Blue Monroe returning and a drop to 2A, the success could continue in the fall.

Kings Mountain (7-0)

Background: The Mountaineers are Big South 3A champs, the No. 3 seed, and host Jay M. Robinson on Friday.

A playoff goal: A run to the state finals. The Mountaineers lost 55-47 to Charlotte Catholic in seven overtimes in 2019, and the teams could meet in a West final this year.

Monroe (5-2)

Background: The Redhawks finished third in the Southern Carolina 3A, got a wild-card berth, are seeded seventh, and play Friday at Statesville.

A playoff goal: Monroe piled up points against everyone except Charlotte Catholic and Weddington this season. They have the offense to beat Statesville but would be hard-pressed against Kings Mountain in Week 2.

Statesville (5-1)

Background: The Greyhounds won the North Piedmont 3A, are seeded second, and host Monroe on Friday.

A playoff goal: Should they win Friday, the Greyhounds could face Kings Mountain next week. Winning that game would be a statement victory.

West Rowan (4-2)

Background: After a second-place finish in the North Piedmont 3A, West Rowan grabbed an at-large berth. They are seeded eighth and open at A.C. Reynolds.

A playoff goal: Winning Friday will be a stern test. The Falcons are a young team and will be even tougher next fall.

Class 2AA

Burns (5-2)

Background: The Bulldogs tied Shelby for first place in the Southwestern 2A. They’re the 6 seed and open Friday at Hibriten.

A playoff goal: Few area teams score points more easily than Burns. But the Bulldog defense will need to step up mightily for the team to advance past Round 1.

Hibriten (7-0)

Background: The Panthers rolled to the Foothills 2A title. They are seeded third and host Burns on Friday.

A playoff goal: The Panthers look like state championship material, but their bracket is absolutely loaded. Burns is capable of knocking them off.

Maiden (7-0)

Background: Maiden won the South Fork 2A crown, is seeded second, and hosts Salisbury on Friday.

A playoff goal: Winning Friday will be tough. But Week 2 could be even tougher, with Hibriten or Burns as the opponent. Maiden is good, but the bracket is loaded.

Salisbury (5-2)

Background: The Hornets finished third in the Central Carolina 2A. They’re seeded seventh and open Friday at Maiden.

A playoff goal: The Hornets might be the most dangerous low-seeded team in the playoffs. They played for the 2AA state title in 2019 and have the ability to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Class 2A

Bunker Hill (6-1)

Background: Bunker Hill finished second in the Foothills 2A, is seeded eighth, and visits Hendersonville on Friday.

A playoff goal: Winning Friday. The top of the 2A West bracket is loaded.

Shelby (5-2)

Background: The Golden Lions tied Burns for first in the Southwestern 2A. They’re seeded fourth and host Walkertown on Friday.

A playoff goal: Winning a second straight 2A title. They played in what was arguably the toughest 2A conference in the state this season.

Class 1AA

Community School of Davidson (5-2)

Background: The Spartans were third in the Southern Piedmont 1A. They’re seeded fifth and travel to North Rowan on Friday.

A playoff goal: This was a good season for a young Spartan team. But they’re capable of winning a couple of playoff games.

North Rowan (4-1)

Background: After a second-place finish in the Yadkin Valley 1A, North Rowan got the No. 4 seed and will host Community School of Davidson on Friday.

A playoff goal: North Stanly’s disappearance from the bracket opens the way for North Rowan to make a deep playoff run.

Pine Lake Prep (7-0)

Background: The Pride tied for the Southern Piedmont 1A title. They’re seeded third and open Friday at home against Mount Airy.

A playoff goal: A run to the West final or even the state title game. The Pride has been dominating this spring.

Class 1A

Christ the King (4-3)

Background: The Crusaders finished fourth in the Southern Piedmont 1A, are seeded sixth, and play Friday at Mitchell County.

A playoff goal: In their third year of varsity football, the Crusaders reached the playoffs. Anything from here is gravy.

Thomas Jefferson Academy (6-0)

Background: The Gryphons tied for the Southern Piedmont 1A crown. They are seeded fifth and play Friday at Murphy.

A playoff goal: Winning at Murphy will be tough, but if the Gryphons accomplish that, they could go a long way. The 1A West bracket is full of offensively explosive teams, though.

Friday prep football preview, schedule

(Observer’s Sweet 16 rankings included)

No. 5 Butler (6-1) at Glenn (5-1), 4A playoffs, 7 p.m. – (coverage on NFHS). QB Camden Coleman has passed for nearly 1,500 yards for Glenn. Butler will try to dominate with its ground game against a Glenn defense which has given up an average of 23 points a game.

No. 8 Crest (6-1) at No. 9 Charlotte Catholic (5-1), 3AA playoffs, 7:30 p.m. – (coverage on Catholic’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/c/CharlotteCatholic?app=desktop, and radio coverage on WOHS, www.ktcbroadcasting.com). It’s a high-level first-round playoff game, with a pair of strong rushing attacks. Crest’s Timothy Ruff II and the Cougars’ Paul Neel and Akil Williams could dominate this game.

Christ the King (4-3) at Mitchell County (6-0), 1A playoffs, 7:30 p.m. – (radio coverage on https://listen.streamon.fm/wtoe). The Crusaders are in the playoffs for the first time and face a very tough test in the mountains. The stout Mountaineer defense has tackled opposing ball-carriers for losses 36 times this season.

Community School of Davidson (5-2) at North Rowan (4-1), 1AA playoffs, 7 p.m. – (no coverage announced). These teams have been regulars in the playoff field in recent years. Both teams have strong defenses, so turnovers could make the difference.

No. 16 Hickory Ridge (5-2) at No. 12 Providence (6-1), 4A playoffs, 7 p.m. – (coverage on NFHS). Providence gave up several big-yardage pass plays last week against Ardrey Kell and face a similar threat from Hickory Ridge QB Alex Bentley.

Green Hope (4-1) at No. 1 Hough (7-0), 4AA playoffs, 7 p.m. – (coverage on NFHS). The Huskies will have to stop Green Hope QB Andrew Wegerski, who threw for three touchdowns last week.

Northwest Guilford (6-1) at No. 4 Myers Park (7-0), 4AA playoffs, 7:30 p.m. – (coverage on NFHS). The tough Myers Park defense faces a Northwest Guilford attack that is the epitome of balance. The Vikings are averaging 176 rushing yards and 176 passing yards per game.

No. 14 Olympic (6-1) at Panther Creek (7-0), 4AA playoffs, 6:30 p.m. – (coverage on NFHS). It’s the Olympic ground game against Panther Creek’s aerial attack, led by QB Amari Odom, who has passed for 1,590 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

No. 2 Vance (6-1) at No. 10 Ardrey Kell (6-1), 4AA playoffs, 7 p.m. – (coverage on NFHS). Yes, Vance is the defending state champion. But Ardrey Kell is on a roll, beating 3A power A.C. Reynolds and Providence in back-to-back weeks.

Steve Lyttle

Class 4AA

Friday’s first round

West

Green Hope (4-1) at Hough (7-0), 7

Vance (6-1) at Ardrey Kell (6-1), 7

Olympic (6-1) at Panther Creek (7-0), 6:30

Northwest Guilford (6-1) at Myers Park (7-0), 7:30

East

Pinecrest (5-2) at Apex Friendship (7-0), 6:30

Wake Forest (5-1) at Millbrook (5-2), 6:30

Leesville Road at Hoggard, canceled (Hoggard wins by forfeit)

Holly Springs (4-3) at Rolesville (6-0), 6:30

Class 4A

Friday’s first round

West

East Forsyth (3-3) at Grimsley (6-0), 7

Hillside (5-1) at South Caldwell (3-2), 7

Butler (6-1) at Glenn (5-1), 7

Hickory Ridge (5-2) at Providence (6-1), 7

East

Pine Forest (4-2) at Cardinal Gibbons (6-0), 7

Middle Creek (6-1) at Richmond Senior (3-0), 7:30

Scotland County (4-1) at New Bern (5-1), 7

Jack Britt (4-1) at South View (6-1), 6:30

Class 3AA

Friday’s first round

West

Dudley (6-1) at Watauga (5-1), 7

T.C. Roberson (6-1) at A.L. Brown (6-1), 7:30

Asheville (5-2) at Weddington (7-0), 7

Alexander Central (5-2) at Mount Tabor (7-0), 7

East

Southern Durham (5-1) at Cleveland (7-0), 7

Lee County (7-0) at J.H. Rose (6-0), 7

Chapel Hill (5-1) at West Brunswick (5-1), 6:30

Clayton (6-1) at Southeast Guilford (6-1), 7

Class 3A

Friday’s first round

West

West Rowan (4-2) at A.C. Reynolds (6-1), 7

Crest (6-1) at Charlotte Catholic (5-1), 7

Jay M. Robinson (5-2) at Kings Mountain (7-0), 7

Monroe (5-2) at Statesville (5-1), 7

East

Eastern Alamance (5-1) at Rocky Mount (6-1), 7

Western Alamance (7-0) at Terry Sanford (6-1), 6:30

Southern Guilford (5-2) at Havelock (7-0), 7

West Carteret (5-2) at Northwood (5-2), 6:30

Class 2AA

Friday’s first round

West

Pisgah (6-1) at North Davidson (6-1), 7:30

Oak Grove (5-2) at Ashe County (7-0), 7

Burns (5-2) at Hibriten (7-0), 7:30

Salisbury (5-2) at Maiden (7-0), 7

East

South Granville (5-2) at Washington (5-1), 6:30

McMichael (2-5) at Croatan (6-1), 6:30

Roanoke Rapids (5-1) at SouthWest Edgecombe (5-2), 6:30

Randleman (7-0) at St. Pauls (5-0), 7

Class 2A

Friday’s first round

West

Bunker Hill (6-1) at Hendersonville (5-2), 7:30

Walkertown (5-0) at Shelby (5-2), 7:30

West Lincoln (5-2) at Mount Pleasant (7-0), 7

Forbush (6-0) at Mountain Heritage (4-1), 7:30

East

Southwest Onslow (4-1) at Reidsville (6-0), 7

Red Springs (4-1) at Wallace-Rose Hill (4-3), 7

Kinston (5-1) at Northeastern (4-0), 7

Eastern Randolph (4-1) at Clinton (7-0), 7

Class 1AA

Friday’s first round

West

Polk County at North Stanly, canceled (Polk County wins by forfeit)

Community School of Davidson (5-2) at North Rowan (4-1), 7

Mount Airy (4-2) at Pine Lake Prep (7-0), 6:30

North Moore (4-1) at East Surry (6-1), 7

East

Manteo (2-4) at Tarboro (5-0), 7

Princeton (7-0) at John A. Holmes (5-0), 7

Hobbton (2-5) at East Carteret (5-2), 7

Lakewood (2-5) at Louisburg (4-2), 7

Class 1A

Friday’s first round

West

Andrews (4-2) at Elkin (5-1), 7

Thomas Jefferson Academy (6-0) at Murphy (6-1), 7:30

Christ the King (4-3) at Mitchell County (6-0), 7:30

Winston-Salem Prep (5-2) at Robbinsville (7-0), 7

East

Pamlico County (4-2) at West Columbus (2-3), 7

Pinetown Northside (5-2) at Rosewood (6-1), 7

Perquimans (4-1) at Bear Grass Charter (3-1), 7

North Duplin (3-4) at Northampton County (1-3), 7