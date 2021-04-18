Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week (4.23.21)

Meet this week’s candidates for Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week. Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday.

The poll will close around noon.

Tyler Arrington, Shelby: ran for 100 yards and had an interception in a 42-6 win over Walkertown. It was the first interception of his high school career.

Jaron Coleman, Richmond Senior: 24 carries, 237 yards and two touchdowns in a 51-27 win over Middle Creek.

Eddie Czaplicki, Providence: senior kicker, headed to Arizona State, made 5-of-6 extra points against Hickory Ridge Friday, and had a 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give his team a two-score lead.

Zay Davis, North Rowan: In a 66-26 win over Community School of Davidson, North Rowan intercepted six passes. Davis had three of the picks, plus 156 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Vance Honeycutt, Salisbury: ran 20 times for 236 yards in a 52-12 win over Maiden. Salisbury had three interceptions on Maiden’s first seven passes, and had five interceptions for the game.

Lucas Lenhoff, Myers Park: completed 14-of-18 passes for 327 yards and a school-record seven touchdowns in Friday’s 63-22 win over Northwest Guilford. Lenhoff broke Drake Maye’s school-record of six passing touchdowns in a game.

Jamar Price, Providence: ran 25 times for 161 yards and three touchdowns in Friday’s 44-34 come-from-behind win over Hickory Ridge. Price also caught four passes for 39 yards.

Ethan Reid, Kings Mountain: completed 9-of-14 passes for 197 yards and three scores in a 49-6 win over Jay M. Robinson.

Jeremiah Smith, Vance: had a 59-yard punt return to set up a score as Vance rallied to beat Ardrey Kell 44-28. He also a fourth quarter interception.

Riley Stubbs, Hickory Ridge: senior kicker, heading to Bluefield College, made all four PAT kicks against Providence and had field goals of 27- and 38-yards.

Ryan Tyson, Mount Pleasant: threw touchdown pass to Hank Allen with 26 seconds left in a 21-20 win over West Lincoln. Tyson hit Allen with a 2-point conversion pass to win it. For the game, Tyson threw for 173 yards and ran for 25.

