Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (4.23.21)

Charlie Barr, Cannon School Golf: The Cougars’ senior shot a 71 to earn medalist honors while leading his Cannon School golf team to victory over Carmel Christian and Forsyth Country Day at River Run Country Club April 13.

Barr, a High Point University commit, had four birdies and an eagle in his round.

Barr is averaging a 36.1 scoring average per nine holes (this season) for a Cannon School (4-1) team that has won the last two NCISAA 4A state championships.

M.C. Eaton, Charlotte Christian Softball: The Knights’ junior went 6-for-10 with three home runs and nine RBI to lead Charlotte Christian to 2-1 record with wins over Charlotte Country Day and Charlotte Latin and a loss to Cannon School.

Eaton was 2-for-2 with a triple, home run and two RBI in a 15-0 win over Charlotte Latin April 13.

She also went 4-for-5 with a single, a double and two home runs in a 12-2 victory over Charlotte Country Day April 15.

Eaton was also 0-for-3 at the plate in a 7-4 loss to Cannon School, April 16.

Eaton, a University of Virginia commit, is batting .806 with eight home runs, five doubles and five triples for Charlotte Christian (8-1 through Sunday).

Timmy Gannon, Charlotte Country Day Golf: The Buccaneers’ senior shot a 2-under par 69 to lead his Charlotte Country Day team to a nine-shot win over Charlotte Latin at Myers Park Country Club April 13.

The Charlotte Country Day golf team is 7-1 through Sunday.

Mary Leise Grier, South Mecklenburg Soccer: The Sabres’ sophomore forward had all four goals in a 4-0 win over Providence (April 15) to help South Mecklenburg stay unbeaten at 6-0-1 through Sunday.

Grier also had a goal and an assist in 6-0 win over Olympic, April 13.

Thomas Hullinger, Charlotte Latin Baseball: The Hawks’ junior outfielder was 3-for-7 at the plate with two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored as Charlotte Latin completed a two-game sweep of CISAA conference rival Cannon School.

Hullinger was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in an 8-6 win at Cannon School April 13.

He was also 1-for-3 with a run scored in a 7-3 victory over Cannon School.

Hullinger is batting .300 with 11 RBI and 11 runs scored for Charlotte Latin (5-8).

Caroline Mills, Cannon School Lacrosse: The Cougars’ sophomore scored five goals to lead the Cannon School girls’ lacrosse team to their first win in program history, a 13-12 win at Greensboro Day April 13.

Mills also scored a goal in a 22-3 loss at Charlotte Latin April 15.

Cannon School also lost to Davidson Day 14-4, April 16.

Mills has 14 goals and three groundballs for Cannon School (1-8, through Sunday).

Maraja Pass, Shelby Soccer: The Golden Lions’ sophomore scored all nine of her teams’ goals last week as Shelby beat Chase, East Gaston and R.S. Central.

Pass had three goals in a 3-1 win at R.S. Central April 12.

She also had all three goals in a 3-0 win over Chase April 14.

Pass finished off the week with three more scores in a 3-1 victory over East Gaston.

Pass has 18 goals and three assists for Shelby (8-2, through Sunday).

Tyler Ramanata, Pine Lake Prep Tennis: The Pride junior won two singles and two doubles’ matches this week to help Pine Lake Prep to back-to-back wins over Community School of Davidson.

Ramanata, who plays No. 1 singles, beat the Spartans’ top player, Luke Breen, 6-1, 6-3, while pairing with teammate Gavin Nazir to win his doubles’ match 8-3, as Pine Lake Prep beat Community School of Davidson April 13.

The next day, Ramanata won his singles’ match 6-1, 6-2, while teaming with Nazir to win 8-6 in doubles’ play as the Pride beat the Spartans again.

Pine Lake Prep also blanked Union Academy 9-0,April 15.

Ramanata is a perfect 7-0 in both singles’ and doubles’ play without losing a set for Pine Lake Prep (7-1, through Sunday).

Addie Riley, Charlotte Country Day Lacrosse: The Buccaneers’ had five goals in a 20-6 win over Providence Day April 13.

Riley, who now has 108 career goals, surpassed the 100-career goal mark last week.

The Charlotte Country Day girls’ lacrosse team is 10-4 through Sunday.

Chesney Stikeleather, Alexander Central Softball: The Cougars’ junior was 6-for-9 with a home run and four doubles as Alexander Central won road games at Freedom and McDowell.

Stikeleather was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, and an RBI in a 22-2 win at Freedom April 15.

She was also 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in a 9-5 victory at McDowell April 12.

Alexander Central is 9-1 through Sunday.

Claudia Winterberg, Hickory Ridge Golf: The Ragin’ Bulls’ senior shot an even part, 36, to earn medalist honors while leading her team to a victory over Butler and South Mecklenburg at Rocky River Golf Club April 15.

Winterberg, a SUNY Cortland University commit, is averaging a 37.5 score per nine holes this season, having earned medalist honors in three of her four matches.

Mitchell Zammitti, Davidson Day Track: The Patriots’ junior won the 800 and 1600-meter runs to help his team to victory at Woodlawn School April 16.

Zammitti also teamed with Cooper Ferguson, Carter Laatsch and Thomas Watson to set a school record time of 3:46.30 in the 4 X 400-meter relay at the same meet.

** Information published today includes statistics through April 17.

** Information published today includes statistics through April 17.

