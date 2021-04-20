Petition calls for new attendance policy at Charlotte-area high school football games

A Providence High School parent has started a petition asking Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to allow more fans into high school football games.

CMS currently allows 300 fans on the home side, and 200 for the visitors.

In February, Governor Roy Cooper began to allow more fans at sporting events, with many outdoor sports venues allowed to hold up to 30 percent of capacity. At Myers Park High, 30 percent capacity would be 1,500 fans, athletic director Brian Poore told the Observer recently.

All schools in CMS are not the same size, so strictly using a percentage would allow some schools to have more fans than others.

When Cooper made the change, CMS said it would allow 500 spectators at outdoor athletic events beginning March 1. It has kept that policy since that time.

Late last month, Cooper increased fan attendance to allow 50 percent capacity at outdoor venues.

Providence parent Monique Parker started a petition Monday hoping to get CMS to change. Her son, Jamar Price, plays for the Panthers.

“We are still well below the state and local capacity limit of 50 (percent),” the petition reads. “Many teams have large rosters and when you add cheer and band it is impossible for even (two) parents per student participant to attend, let alone the student body. We are asking during these playoff games to please allow more fans in attendance, our students are currently in school four days a week in an increased capacity. We feel the outdoor games deserve the opportunity to also have more in attendance, while still adhering to the social distancing and mask mandates currently in place.”

Hough coach Matthew Jenkins said ticket allotments is one of his biggest concerns during the postseason. The Huskies host reigning N.C. 4AA state champ Vance Friday.

“I wish CMS would increase ticket allotment,” Jenkins said Sunday. “We only get so many tickets and we have (junior varsity) call ups and their parents want to come to game, too? It’s a pain in the butt. But I can you this, there will be 500 tickets sold Friday night.”