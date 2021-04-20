High School Sports
Talking Preps: CMS facility inequities, top 100 recruit Shaleak Knotts, NCHSAA Round 2
A new Talking Preps begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
This week’s topics:
▪ There are facilities issues at Harding High School again. The school’s track had to be torn up due to drainage issues. We discusses the haves and have nots within CMS.
▪ We break down Round 2 of the NCHSAA playoffs Friday and get you ready for all the big games, including a couple monster matchups in Mecklenburg County: Butler at Providence, and Vance at Hough.
▪ A parent has started a petition to urge CMS to allow more than 500 fans into football games. We discuss.
▪ Top 100 national recruit Shaleak Knotts of Monroe High joins the show to talk Friday’s big game with Kings Mountain and take on coach Greiner on our “Game Show” segment.
▪ Chris Hughes drops new Sweet 16 polls for Raleigh and Charlotte, plus the second Sweet 16 in the Mecklenburg County region. Six new teams are in the Charlotte poll.
▪ Kenzie interviews five seniors from Western Guilford High School.
▪ 7 new Fresh Faces: Isiah Trent, Butler; Mayson Finley, Cary; Lenix Martinez, Cleveland; Jordan McInnis, Northern Guilford; Cory Adams, Hunter Huss; Carson Elder, Bunker Hill; Omar Phillips, Shelby
▪ 5 new Grices Gems: Zay Davis, North Rowan; Tedric Jenkins, North Davidson; Lucas Lenhoff, Myers Park; Jeiel Melton, Grimsley; Brody Whitson, Roberson
▪ And our High School Heisman watchlist trims to 8.
