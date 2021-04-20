High School Sports

Talking Preps: CMS facility inequities, top 100 recruit Shaleak Knotts, NCHSAA Round 2

A new Talking Preps begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This week’s topics:

There are facilities issues at Harding High School again. The school’s track had to be torn up due to drainage issues. We discusses the haves and have nots within CMS.

We break down Round 2 of the NCHSAA playoffs Friday and get you ready for all the big games, including a couple monster matchups in Mecklenburg County: Butler at Providence, and Vance at Hough.

A parent has started a petition to urge CMS to allow more than 500 fans into football games. We discuss.

Top 100 national recruit Shaleak Knotts of Monroe High joins the show to talk Friday’s big game with Kings Mountain and take on coach Greiner on our “Game Show” segment.

Chris Hughes drops new Sweet 16 polls for Raleigh and Charlotte, plus the second Sweet 16 in the Mecklenburg County region. Six new teams are in the Charlotte poll.

Kenzie interviews five seniors from Western Guilford High School.

7 new Fresh Faces: Isiah Trent, Butler; Mayson Finley, Cary; Lenix Martinez, Cleveland; Jordan McInnis, Northern Guilford; Cory Adams, Hunter Huss; Carson Elder, Bunker Hill; Omar Phillips, Shelby

5 new Grices Gems: Zay Davis, North Rowan; Tedric Jenkins, North Davidson; Lucas Lenhoff, Myers Park; Jeiel Melton, Grimsley; Brody Whitson, Roberson

And our High School Heisman watchlist trims to 8.

