Talking Preps: CMS facility inequities, top 100 recruit Shaleak Knotts, NCHSAA Round 2

A new Talking Preps begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This week’s topics:

▪ There are facilities issues at Harding High School again. The school’s track had to be torn up due to drainage issues. We discusses the haves and have nots within CMS.

▪ We break down Round 2 of the NCHSAA playoffs Friday and get you ready for all the big games, including a couple monster matchups in Mecklenburg County: Butler at Providence, and Vance at Hough.

▪ A parent has started a petition to urge CMS to allow more than 500 fans into football games. We discuss.

▪ Top 100 national recruit Shaleak Knotts of Monroe High joins the show to talk Friday’s big game with Kings Mountain and take on coach Greiner on our “Game Show” segment.

▪ Chris Hughes drops new Sweet 16 polls for Raleigh and Charlotte, plus the second Sweet 16 in the Mecklenburg County region. Six new teams are in the Charlotte poll.

▪ Kenzie interviews five seniors from Western Guilford High School.

▪ 7 new Fresh Faces: Isiah Trent, Butler; Mayson Finley, Cary; Lenix Martinez, Cleveland; Jordan McInnis, Northern Guilford; Cory Adams, Hunter Huss; Carson Elder, Bunker Hill; Omar Phillips, Shelby

▪ 5 new Grices Gems: Zay Davis, North Rowan; Tedric Jenkins, North Davidson; Lucas Lenhoff, Myers Park; Jeiel Melton, Grimsley; Brody Whitson, Roberson

▪ And our High School Heisman watchlist trims to 8.

