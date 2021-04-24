Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week (4.30.21)

Here are this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school football athlete of the week.

Readers may vote as often as they like until Friday, around noon, will the poll will close.

Player of the week nominees

Sean Boyle, Charlotte Catholic: QB threw two touchdown passes in a 27-0 win at Asheville Reynolds. Catholic, a three-time reigning N.C. 3A champion, will try to return to the state finals next week against Monroe.

Ayden Burkey, Myers Park: junior wide receiver returned a kickoff 35 yards in the final minutes, giving the Mustangs good field position after Panther Creek had taken a 21-20 fourth quarter lead. He later caught a crucial fourth-down pass to keep the game-winning drive alive.

Shaleak Knotts, Monroe: Junior receiver caught three touchdown passes as Monroe upset previously unbeaten Kings Mountain 35-21 in the N.C. 3A state quarterfinals.

Davion Nelson, Butler: ran for 239 yards, three touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Providence

Wade Robins, Salisbury: made a 39-yard field goal on the final play of the game to lift Salisbury to a 10-7 win over Burns. Salisbury will play Central Carolina conference rival North Davidson in next week’s state semifinal on the road. North Davidson beat Salisbury 34-23 March 19 (Burns played Friday without starting QB Cam’Ron Sweezy who injured his hamstring against Hibriten last week).

Kyrie Sims, North Rowan: threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 state quarterfinal loss to Polk County.

Jalen Swindell, Vance: a 6-foot-2, 260-pound junior, Swindell was a force all night on the defensive line. He lived in the Hough backfield and had a huge stop on third and goal at the 2, when Vance was leading 17-7. Hough settled for a field goal on that possession.

