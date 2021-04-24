Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (4.30.21)

Meet the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Charlie Barr, Cannon School Golf: The Cougars’ senior shot an even par 72 to earn medalist honors while leading his Cannon School team to victory in the inaugural Wesleyan Golf Tournament at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro April 23.

Barr’s play help the Cannon School boys’ golf team to a 19-shot victory over second-place Providence Day.

Barr is High Point University golf commit.

Nicholas Clementi, Charlotte Catholic Tennis: The Cougars’ senior won two singles and one doubles’ match to help Charlotte Catholic to wins over Piedmont and Weddington.

Clementi won his singles match, 6-1, 6-0, in an 8-1 win over Weddington April 20.

The next day, Clementi won his singles’ match 6-0, 6-0, while also winning in doubles with sophomore Karl Kaufmann.

Charlotte Catholic also blanked Sun Valley 9-0 April 22.

Clementi is also the lead actor in the school musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” according to Charlotte Catholic tennis coach Jo Cabana.

The Charlotte Catholic boys’ tennis team is 10-1 through Saturday.

Maya Douglas, Independence Softball: The Patriots’ senior was 8-for-12 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBI as Independence split games with rival Butler, while also beating Olympic.

Douglas started the week by going 2-for-4 with a single, a home run and three RBI in a 9-6 win at Butler April 19.

She followed that up going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, a triple and a home run with two RBI in a 16-15 loss to Butler April 21.

Douglas finished off her week by going 3-for-4 with a single, a triple and two RBI in a 12-1 win over Olympic.

Douglas, a Harvard University commit, is batting .636 with three triples, seven home runs and 19 RBI for Independence (4-5, through Saturday).

Anna Hinde, Charlotte Christian Softball: The Knights’ 8th-grader had a big week at the plate going 5-for-7 with a home run and six RBI as Charlotte Christian beat Charlotte Country Day and Providence Day.

Hinde was 4-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored in 10-5 win at Charlotte Country Day April 19.

The next day, she was 1-for-3 with a three-run, home run in a 10-3 victory over Providence Day.

Hinde is batting .562 with four home runs and 24 RBI for Charlotte Christian (10-1, through Saturday).

Jordan Little, Hickory Grove Baseball: The Lions’ senior had another big week at the plate and on the mound as Hickory Grove beat Gaston Day and Providence Day.

Little was 1-for-2 with a triple, a RBI and a run scored in an 8-1 win at Gaston Day April 20.

He followed that up by going 2-for-3 with a home run and RBI at the plate while striking out 10 batters in five innings of work to earn the victory on the mound in a 8-1 win over Providence Day.

Little was also 0-for-1 at the plate in an 11-4 victory at Gaston Christian April 19.

Little, an East Carolina commit, is 6-1 on the mound with 1.14 earned-run average (ERA) with 74 strikeouts in 37 innings pitched, while batting .333 with seven home runs and 23 RBI at the plate for Hickory Grove (21-2, through Saturday).

Ella Page, Myers Park Field Hockey: The Mustangs’ senior scored the lone goal as Myers Park won at Charlotte Catholic, 1-0, April 23.

Myers Park lost to Charlotte Catholic in the state championship game, 1-0, the last time they played in 2019.

Myers Park (2-0) also beat Ardrey Kell, 7-0, April 19.

Page is a Franklin & Marshall College field hockey commit.

Soham Pradhan, Marvin Ridge Tennis: The Mavericks’ junior won two singles’ and one doubles’ match this week as Marvin Ridge beat Ardrey Kell, Parkwood and Weddington to remain a perfect 13-0 this season.

Pradhan won 6-4, 7-5 in singles’ and 8-5 in doubles with sophomore, teammate, Harrison Williams in a 7-2 win at Ardrey Kell, April 19.

He also won his singles’ match against Weddington, 6-1, 6-0 in a 8-1 victory at Weddington, April 22.

Marvin Ridge also blanked Parkwood, 9-0, April 20.

Pradhan has not lost a set in singles or doubles’ play this season.

Ethan Robinette, Providence Day Lacrosse: The Chargers’ senior midfielder had five goals and five assists to lead Providence Day to wins over Cannon School and Covenant Day.

Robinette had three goals and three assists in a 16-6 win at Covenant Day April 20.

He followed that up with two more goals and two more assists in a 10-6 win over Cannon School April 22.

Robinette, a Randolph Macon College commit, has 21 goals and 25 assists for Providence Day (13-1, through Saturday).

Katie Sanger, Charlotte Latin Soccer: The Hawks’ senior midfielder had three assists to lead Charlotte Latin to wins over Charlotte Country Day and Covenant Day.

Sanger had two assists on corner kicks in a 6-1 victory at Covenant Day April 20.

She had another corner kick assist in a 3-1 win over Charlotte Country Day April 22.

Sanger dominated the midfield both offensively and defensively in both games, according to Charlotte Latin soccer coach, Lee Horton.

Sanger, a Wofford College commit, has three goals and 12 assists for Charlotte Latin (10-1, through Saturday).

Luke Shamblin, Metrolina Christian Golf: The Warriors’ senior shot a four-under par 68, to earn medalist honors while also leading his team to victory at the Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) Championships at Verdict Ridge Golf Club in Denver (NC) April 21.

Shamblin had six birdies and two bogeys in his round.

Shamblin will go to Hawaii Pacific University to study Exercise Science this coming summer.

Russell Tabor, Charlotte Country Day Lacrosse: The Buccaneers’ senior midfielder had 12 goals this week as Charlotte Country Day beat Charlotte Latin and SouthLake Christian and lost to Cannon School.

Tabor had four goals in an 11-10 overtime loss to Cannon School April 20.

He also had four goals in a 10-0 victory at Charlotte Latin April 22.

The next day, Tabor had four goals and four groundballs in a 15-3 win at SouthLake Christian.

Tabor, a University of North Carolina football preferred walk-on, has 46 goals for Charlotte Country Day (11-7) this season.

Cassidy Wall, Cox Mill Softball: The Chargers’ senior catcher was 8-for-9 with a double, three triples, seven RBI and seven runs scored as Cox Mill beat Jay M. Robinson and Northwest Cabarrus while losing to Central Cabarrus this week.

Wall started the week going 1-for-2 at the plate with a triple and two RBI in a 16-1 win at Northwest Cabarrus, April 19.

The next day, Wall was 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBI in a 16-1 over Jay M. Robinson.

Wall finished off her week going 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, a triple and a RBI in an 11-7 loss to Central Cabarrus.

Wall, a Lenoir Rhyne University commit, is batting .562 with a home run, four triples, four doubles, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored for Cox Mill (7-3) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through April 24..

