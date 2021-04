NCHSAA announces state football championship venues, dates

The N.C. state football championships will be held May 6-8 at UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State.

Each venue will host four games and classifications will be assigned to a venue following Friday’s regional championship games.

On Thursday, May 6, the 2AA and 3AA finals will be held at 7 p.m.

The 3A and 4A finals will be Friday at 7 p.m.

The 1A, 2AA, 2A and 4AA finals will be played at noon or 5 p.m.

Regional Finals Schedule

1A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

EAST

#2 Northampton Co. (3-3) vs. #5 Northside-Pinetown (7-2)

WEST

#2 Robbinsville (8-0) vs. #4 Murphy (8-1)

1AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Tarboro (7-0) vs. #2 Louisburg (6-2)

WEST

#2 East Surry (8-1) vs. #8 Polk County (5-1)

2A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Reidsville (8-0) vs. #3 Northeastern (6-0)

WEST

#1 Hendersonville (7-2) vs. #2 Mountain Heritage (6-1)

2AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Washington (7-1) vs. #2 St. Pauls (7-0)

WEST

#1 North Davidson (8-1) vs. #7 Salisbury (7-2)

3A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

EAST

#3 Havelock (9-0) vs. #5 Western Alamance (9-0)

WEST

#4 Charlotte Catholic (8-1) vs. #7 Monroe (7-2)

3AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Cleveland (9-0) vs. #7 Clayton (8-1)

WEST

#2 Mount Tabor (9-0) vs. #8 Dudley (8-1)

4A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Cardinal Gibbons (8-0) vs. #3 New Bern (7-1)

WEST

#1 Grimsley (8-0) vs. #6 Butler (8-1)

4AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

EAST

#2 Rolesville (8-0) vs. #5 Wake Forest (7-1)

WEST

#5 Z.B. Vance (8-1) vs. #2 Myers Park (9-0)