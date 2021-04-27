High School Sports

Talking Preps: HS Heisman finalists announced, previewing NCHSAA semifinals

The three finalists for the Talking Preps’ High School Heisman will be announced tonight.

Also on the show:

Charlotte Catholic running back Paul Neel will face off with coach Greiner on the Game Show.

Kenzie sits down with Vance High running back Asauni Allen, and we debut a new segment, “The Grice Is Right.”

We got interviews with Charlotte Catholic’s Mike Brodowicz, Butler’s Brian Hales, Vance’s Glenwood Ferebee and Myers Park’s Mark Harman talking about their NCHSAA semifinal games Friday. And Chris will break down all the games across the state.

There are two new No. 1s in the Charlotte Observer and News & Observer Sweet 16 polls -- and lots of new teams and lots of shuffling.

How to watch

Right here on this page

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3xrEauj

Facebook: https://bit.ly/2PrtzOK

YouTube: https://bit.ly/32ZDk9T

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
