NCHSAA to allow more JV football players flexibility, starts committee to aid with finances

Next season, 3A and 4A high school football coaches throughout North Carolina can choose up to 10 athletes to play junior and varsity football games in the same week.

At its annual spring meeting, the NCHSAA Board of Directors made a change in response to declining numbers of junior varsity teams. The new policy is double the current number of players -- five -- that can take advantage of the “eight quarter rule.”

Currently, 1A and 2A coaches can chose up to 10 players to use that rule -- which allows each junior varsity player to play an additional 10 quarters of varsity football during the course of the season. For 3A and 4A schools, only five players can use the eight quarter rule currently.

Generally, junior varsity games are played on Thursdays with varsity on Fridays.

“That means a great deal for schools,” West Charlotte coach Sam Greiner said, “because we have a lot of kids who need to get reps on JV, and we might not have a lot of depth on varsity. When you normally have five it’s very limited and you have to be cautious. This allows younger guys to get more experience, by bringing them up and seeing the game speed of varsity games and it and might make them better years down the road.”

In other action:

▪ The Board also established an Endowment Review Committee to work with the Board’s Finance & Personnel Committee in directing the Association’s endowed investments. State lawmakers have challenged the NCHSAA in recent weeks over its large endowment, calling the NCHSAA the wealthiest state association in the nation, and whether or not it’s doing enough to help member schools during the pandemic.

▪ The Board passed a motion that will see the NCHSAA assume responsibility for payment of catastrophic insurance premiums for sports in which it offers a sanctioned championship and each member school’s cheerleading program.

Those sports include basketball, cross-country, football, golf, lacrosse, softball, swimming, tennis, track, volleyball and wrestling.

“In reviewing goals set by previous Boards along with the Association’s financial position and understanding our member schools’ strained resources due to the pandemic,” commissioner Que Tucker said, “the Board of Directors made the decision to assume the cost of catastrophic insurance premiums as a benefit of membership in the NCHSAA.”

▪ The Board affirmed the Association’s suspension of the endowment game concept while revising the NCHSAA’s share of playoff gate receipts in Lacrosse, Dual Team Wrestling and Dual Team Tennis. Stopping endowment games means schools will get to keep more gate money.

▪ The Board adopted a Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommendation to not require fully vaccinated student-athletes, coaches or staff members who have had direct COVID-19 exposure to quarantine or test unless that person exhibits symptoms.

▪ The group also elected to put a measure in place that will not allow teams to wear protective equipment for skill development and workouts during the week of June 28. This decision allows a chance for the Licensed Athletic Trainers and First Responders responsible for medical coverage of any football skill development where protective equipment is being worn to have an additional week to recover from the compressed sport season.