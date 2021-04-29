High School Sports

High school athletes don’t have to wear masks while playing outside anymore

High school athletes playing outdoor sports can take off their masks beginning Friday.

Earlier this week, N.C. Gov Roy Cooper and Mandy Cohen, secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, eased coronavirus restrictions. Among the changes: they were no longer requiring masks for youth sports outdoors.

That change begins Friday.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association and the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, the two largest governing bodies for state high school athletics, will follow those guidelines.

“Governor Cooper said Friday,” NCISAA executive director Homar Ramirez said, “and we’re starting Friday.”

This is a developing story

