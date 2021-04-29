Charlotte-area teams will face familiar opponents in Friday’s NCHSAA football semifinals

Charlotte-area teams hoping to grab a spot in next week’s high school state football championships will find their paths blocked by a common hurdle this week –familiar opponents.

Two of the four West Regional finals involving Observer-area teams Friday night are rematches of games played earlier this season.

The third brings together two teams that have been dominant Charlotte football forces for several years and met in a regional final 2½ years ago.

The fourth contest is a rematch, although it’s a bit of a stretch. More about that later.

Friday night’s winners will play for state titles next week.

The 2AA and 3AA finals will be Thursday; the 3A and 4A title games Friday; and the 4AA, 2A, 1AA and 1A next Saturday.

Here’s a look at Observer-area games for Friday night.

It’s 2018 again

Vance (8-1), the top-ranked team in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, visits second-rated Myers Park (9-0) in the 4AA West finals.

Vance is the defending 4AA state champion and is seeking a berth in the 4AA title game for the third straight year. Its first championship appearance, which ended with a loss to Wake Forest, came in 2018.

The Cougars reached the finals that year by beating Myers Park 21-13, in a game matching teams that entered withy 12-1 records. The Vance defense stifled quarterback Drake Maye and the explosive Mustang offense that night.

It’s a similar story this year. Myers Park’s junior quarterback, Lucas Lenhoff, has thrown for more than 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns, with only three interceptions. He has big-play targets in junior receivers Isaac Hill and Camarion Thornton.

Vance’s offense is fueled by a pair of sophomores, receiver Daylan Smothers, who had two long-yardage touchdowns last week in the Cougars’ victory over Hough; and receiver Kevin Concepcion.

Vance leads the series between the teams 3-2.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Coverage: NFHS Network.

15 years later …

Third-ranked Butler (8-1) hits the road Friday night, visiting Greensboro power Grimsley (8-0) in the 4A West finals.

The host Whirlies are loaded with talented juniors, but Butler’s biggest challenge might be to move the ball against the Grimsley defense.

Junior defensive tackle Travis Shaw, a five-star recruit, has 59 tackles, 24 tackles for losses, five sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. Junior defensive tackle Tamarye Thompson has 10 sacks.

Butler counters with a strong defense of its own, along with the rushing of senior Davion Nelson, who has carried for nearly 1,200 yards this season.

A pair of strong quarterbacks will be featured here.

Butler senior Parish Metzger has thrown for 1,324 yards and 19 touchdowns. Grimsley junior Alonza Barnett III has passed for 1,469 yards and 20 touchdowns, with just one interception.

OK, so it’s a bit of a stretch to call this a rematch – but the teams have met before in the playoffs.

That happened in November 2006, when Butler went to Greensboro and knocked off an unbeaten Grimsley team 20-8.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Coverage: NFHS Network.

A really old rivalry

Charlotte Catholic and Monroe were rivals 40 years ago, as members of the Rocky River 2A Conference. Now they’re both in the Southern Carolina 3A, and they’ll meet Friday night at Charlotte Catholic in the 3A West finals.

Sixth-ranked Charlotte Catholic (7-1) is the defending 3A state champion and blanked No. 7 Monroe (7-2) 27-0 on opening night, Feb. 26.

Cougars’ coach Mike Brodowicz says Monroe is a different team from two months ago. A lot of that has to do with sophomore quarterback Khamoni Robinson. In that Feb. 26 game, Robinson’s first as a starter, he completed just 2-of-12 passes. Junior receiver Shaleak Knotts, a top 100 national recruit, who is getting interest from numerous colleges, had one reception that night.

Since then, Robinson has passed for more than 1,400 yards, and Knotts has 23 more receptions for 511 yards and six touchdowns.

The Cougars dominated Monroe in the Feb. 26 game with their ground game, as Paul Neel ran for 152 yards, and the team totaled 349 rushing yards.

Of note: Charlotte Catholic is 7-0 against Monroe since the turn of the century.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Coverage: Charlotte Catholic’s YouTube channel.

A different result?

Eighth-ranked Salisbury (7-2) and North Davidson (8-1) met March 19, with North Davidson posting a 21-14 victory. These two Central Carolina 2A Conference teams will square off again Friday, at North Davidson, in the 2A West regional finals.

The big question is what to make of that earlier meeting this season?

North Davidson jumped to a 21-0 lead, taking advantage of big plays and mistakes by the Hornets, who are seeking a second straight appearance in the state championship game.

But Salisbury made second-half changes and came back. Jalon Walker was moved to cornerback and largely shut down quarterback Tedric Jenkins and the North Davidson attack.

Sophomore running back JyMikaah Wells has emerged as a big-time threat for Salisbury, rushing for 1,156 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had 124 rushing yards in that first North Davidson game.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Coverage: Video on NFHS Network. Radio on www.1280wsat.com

Friday’s Schedule

(state championship games will be at either Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill; or Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh)

Class 4AA

Friday’s semifinals

West

Vance (8-1) at Myers Park (9-0), 7

East

Wake Forest (7-1) at Rolesville (8-0), 7

Championship

Saturday, May 8, noon or 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s semifinals

West

Butler (8-1) at Grimsley (8-0), 7:30

East

New Bern (7-1) at Cardinal Gibbons (8-0), 7

Championship

Friday, May 7, 7 p.m.

Class 3AA

Friday’s semifinals

West

Dudley (8-1) at Mount Tabor (9-0), 7:30

East

Clayton (8-1) at Cleveland (9-0), 7

Championship

Thursday, May 6, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s semifinals

West

Monroe (7-2) at Charlotte Catholic (7-1), 7:30

East

Western Alamance (9-0) at Havelock (9-0), 7

Championship

Friday, May 7, 7 p.m.

Class 2AA

Friday’s semifinals

West

Salisbury (7-2) at North Davidson (8-1), 7:30

East

St. Pauls (7-0) at Washington (7-1), 7

Championship

Thursday, May 6, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s semifinals

West

Mountain Heritage (6-1) at Hendersonville (7-2), 7:30

East

Northeastern (6-0) at Reidsville (8-0), 7

Championship

Saturday, May 8, at noon or 5 p.m.

Class 1AA

Friday’s semifinals

West

Polk County (6-1) at East Surry (8-1), 7:30

East

Louisburg (6-2) at Tarboro (7-0), 7

Championship

Saturday, May 8, at noon or 5 p.m.

Class 1A

Friday’s semifinals

West

Murphy (8-1) at Robbinsville (9-0), 7:30

East

Pinetown Northside (7-2) at Northampton (3-3), 7

Championship

Saturday, May 8, at noon or 5 p.m.