Charlotte Catholic stops Monroe, will try to win fourth straight football state title

Connor Daugherty makes a habit of getting to the right place at the right time.

The Charlotte Catholic defensive end was there early and often Friday in the Cougars’ 24-14 win against Monroe in the N.C. 3A West Region final by imposing his will as a pass rusher to force a pair of turnovers that resulted in 14 points.

He also had three quarterback pressures and a sack that led to the Cougars getting their final turnover.

“I’m just trying to come out here and dominate every week,” said Daugherty, a senior. “That’s what I’m focused on.”

Daugherty made his presence felt early when he tipped a Monroe pass that Liam Barbee intercepted. Paul Neel turned that opportunity into a 7-0 Cougars advantage they’d never relinquish.

“I just knew I had to get my hands up and tip the ball,” Daugherty said. “Barbee came down with it, and it was a heck of a play. It got everyone excited, and we scored right after that, so we started off great.”

Said Cougars coach Mike Brodowicz: “He’s phenomenal. Why he’s not signed anywhere, don’t ask me. He’s 6-3, 235, can run, jump. He’s big, strong, fast and he just plays great for us. That kid, he comes out to practice every day and loves the game of football and plays so hard, and he and Liam just fortified what we did tonight.”

Daugherty wasn’t finished. His fourth-quarter strip-sack in the end zone was recovered by defensive tackle Austin Alexander for a 24-0 lead that effectively closed the door on the Red Hawks, who lost to Catholic 27-0 during the regular season.

“I just came around the edge and I saw the ball cocked back,” Daugherty said. “I hit it down and my D-tackle, Austin Alexander, was there to fall on it. Perfect.”

Catholic, which finished with three turnovers, also stopped Monroe three times inside the Cougars’ 30 in the first half, setting the tone for what was to come.

“That was the strongest unit we had coming back with the seniors,” said Brodowicz, who is also Catholic’s defensive coordinator. “They have played well all year, and we’ve leaned on them a lot. Our team identifies that. Going back to coach (Jim) Oddo, he loved the wing-T, but he loved a physical, hard, aggressive defense and that’s what we did out here all year with these guys.”

Said Daugherty: “All week our coaches had us prepared. We just came out, dominated and got the job done.”

Monroe 0 0 0 14 —14

Charlotte Catholic 7 7 3 7 — 24

CC: Paul Neel 1-yard run (Jack Jones kick)

CC: Sean Boyle 1-yard run (Jones kick)

CC: Jones 30-yard field goal

CC: Austin Alexander 0-yard fumble recovery

M: Shaleak Knotts 24-yard pass from Khamoni Robinson (pass failed)

M: Jordan Black 28-yard pass from Robinson (Knotts reception from Robinson)