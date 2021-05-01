High School Sports
NCHSAA girls soccer, softball playoffs begin Monday. Here are the pairings.
Here are pairings for the N.C. High School Athletic Association girls soccer and softball playoffs, which begin Monday
Girls Soccer
Class 4A
Monday’s first round
West
Panther Creek (9-4) at Myers Park (13-0-1)
Green Hope (10-2-1) at Porter Ridge (8-3)
Hickory Ridge (11-3) at Hough (14-0)
Jordan (9-3-1) at Reagan (11-0-1)
Ardrey Kell (8-3-2) at Northwest Guilford (11-1)
West Forsyth (8-1-3) at Athens Drive (12-1-1)
Lake Norman (12-2) at South Mecklenburg (11-0-1)
Page (9-3) at South Caldwell (4-8)
East
Hoggard (12-1-1) at Apex Friendship (10-2-1)
Holly Springs (8-2-3) at Richmond Senior (12-2)
Laney (11-3) at New Bern (8-2-2)
South Central (8-3-1) at Cardinal Gibbons (9-1)
Wake Forest (8-1-2) at Pinecrest (14-0)
Broughton (8-4-1) at Pine Forest (10-1-1)
Leesville Road (6-4-1) at Heritage (9-1-1)
Middle Creek (9-2-2) at Ashley (12-1-1)
Class 3A
Monday’s first round
West
Watauga (9-4) at Crest (12-1)
Asheville (12-2) at Northwest Cabarrus (10-2)
St. Stephens (10-3) at Southwest Guilford (11-1-2)
Jesse Carson (10-3) at A.C. Reynolds (12-2)
T.C. Roberson (11-2) at South Iredell (12-1)
Cuthbertson (10-2-1) at Cox Mill (13-0-1)
Forestview (10-1-1) at Charlotte Catholic (11-1-1)
Marvin Ridge (10-3-1) at Hickory (12-1)
East
Clayton (7-5) at Hunt (10-0-1)
South Brunswick (7-7) at Northern Guilford (14-0)
Eastern Alamance (11-3) at Jacksonville (8-0-1)
Fike (7-2) at Union Pines (13-0)
Swansboro (8-2-2) at Southern Alamance (9-0-1)
East Chapel Hill (13-1) at D.H. Conley (14-0)
Cape Fear (6-2-1) at Cleveland (11-0-1)
Gray’s Creek (7-3-1) at Chapel Hill (13-1)
Class 2A
Monday’s first round
West
Central Davidson (7-3) at South Point (12-0)
Hendersonville (12-0-1) at Fred T. Foard (12-0-1)
East Lincoln (11-3) at North Davidson (11-1)
Forbush (10-1-1) at Central Academy (12-2)
Salisbury (10-1) at Madison County (10-1)
Shelby (10-2) at Atkins (12-0-2)
Hibriten (12-1-1) at Lake Norman Charter (14-0)
Pisgah (9-2) at Wilkes Central (14-0)
East
Richlands (9-3) at Roanoke Rapids (10-0)
McMichael (4-9-1) at Carrboro (9-2-1)
Durham School of Arts (6-2) at East Bladen (12-0)
South Columbus (9-2) at Farmville Central (9-2)
Dixon (8-2-2) at First Flight (10-0)
Clinton (11-2) at Washington (9-1)
East Duplin (11-2) at Wheatmore (10-0)
SouthWest Edgecombe (8-2) at Croatan (12-0-1)
Class 1A
Monday’s first round
West
South Stokes (11-2) at Christ the King (9-2)
Uwharrie Charter (6-3) at Bishop McGuinness (11-3)
Woods Charter (6-2) at Elkin (8-5-1)
South Stanly (6-3) at Polk County (10-2-1)
Lincoln Charter (7-3) at Highlands (10-0)
Swain County (8-3) at Community School of Davidson (13-0)
Pine Lake Prep (10-2) at Gray Stone Day (8-1-1)
Thomas Jefferson Academy (8-3) at Raleigh Charter (8-0)
East
Rosewood (5-3-1) at East Carteret (5-7-1)
East Wake Academy (6-2) at Southside (2-7-3)
Hobbton (5-1-2) at Manteo (8-4)
Vance Charter (3-4-2) at Granville Central (8-2)
John A. Holmes (11-2) at Franklin Academy (8-0)
Princeton (5-4-1) at Bear Grass Charter (4-3-2)
Roxboro Community (6-3) at Neuse Charter (9-2)
Voyager Academy (7-3) at East Columbus (5-5-1)
SOFTBALL
Class 4A
Monday’s first round
West
South Mecklenburg (7-4) at Hickory Ridge (12-2)
Porter Ridge (8-4) at Lake Norman (11-2)
High Point Central (8-4) at Providence (10-1)
West Forsyth (6-7) at South Caldwell (12-1)
Hough (7-6) at Panther Creek (13-0)
Green Level (9-4) at East Forsyth (14-0)
Cary (9-4) at Mooresville (13-1)
Davie County (9-5) at Northwest Guilford (9-1)
East
Sanderson (7-7) at South View (7-4)
Fuquay-Varina (10-3) at Millbrook (9-3)
Apex Friendship (8-4) at Wake Forest (10-1)
Pine Forest (5-3) at Purnell Swett (10-2)
Laney (9-5) at Cardinal Gibbons (12-0)
Scotland County (9-3) at New Bern (8-5)
Jack Britt (9-3) at Hoggard (14-0)
Wakefield (7-5) at Holly Springs (11-1)
Class 3A
Monday’s first round
West
West Rowan (9-2) at Crest (12-0)
Kings Mountain (8-4) at Piedmont (14-0)
Cox Mill (9-3) at North Buncombe (12-0)
Enka (10-4) at Southwest Guilford (11-3)
Tuscola (9-5) at Alexander Central (11-3)
Marvin Ridge (12-2) at Jesse Carson (11-2)
West Henderson (10-4) at Montgomery Central (7-5)
East Rowan (7-3) at Central Cabarrus (10-1)
East
Franklinton (8-2) at Topsail (12-2)
Triton (10-2) at D.H. Conley (14-0)
Havelock (9-3) at Eastern Alamance (12-2)
Cleveland (10-2) at Southern Alamance (10-3)
Western Alamance (11-3) at Gray’s Creek (9-2)
Northern (11-3) at West Carteret (9-2)
Clayton (11-2) at Southern Nash (10-0)
Southwest Randolph (8-3) at Orange (12-0)
Class 2A
Monday’s first round
West
Franklin (9-3) at Hibriten (14-0)
West Stokes (12-1) at West Stanly (14-0)
Surry Central (10-4) at Smoky Mountain (9-1)
Burns (8-4) at West Wilkes (14-0)
Bandys (10-4) at East Rutherford (11-2)
Bunker Hill (10-4) at North Davidson (13-2)
Oak Grove (10-4) at Madison County (9-3)
Mountain Heritage (8-2) at East Lincoln (13-1)
East
East Bladen (7-6) at Currituck County (10-3)
Bartlett-Yancey (8-0) at Midway (12-1)
Randleman (10-2) at South Lenoir (12-2)
Washington (11-3) at Richlands (9-5)
East Duplin (12-2) at North Johnston (12-2)
West Bladen (10-4) at Eastern Randolph (13-1)
Morehead (5-9) at South Columbus (12-0)
First Flight (8-4) at South Granville (10-0)
Class 1A
Monday’s first round
West
Cherryville (7-6) at South Stanly (11-2)
Union Academy (11-3) at Chatham Central (10-2)
Hiwassee Dam (10-4) at East Surry (11-2)
Queens Grant Charter (10-4) at Alleghany (9-5)
Swain County (8-5) at Mountain Island Charter (12-0)
Uwharrie Charter (6-3) at Polk County (5-8)
Murphy (12-1) at Chatham Charter (8-3)
South Stokes (9-4) at Robbinsville (13-1)
East
Perquimans (9-3) at Pinetown Northside (13-1)
Pamlico County (11-2) at Vance Charter (13-0)
East Carteret (11-3) at Camden County (9-0)
Falls Lake Academy (9-4) at North Duplin (11-0)
Rosewood (7-4) at Pender (14-0)
Princeton (9-2) at Louisburg (3-7)
Roxboro Community (11-2) at Bear Grass Charter (11-2)
Martin Riverside (10-4) at East Columbus (8-5)
