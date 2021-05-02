Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week (5/7)

Meet this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday afternoon, when the poll will close.

Connor Dougherty, Charlotte Catholic: The defensive end forced a pair of turnovers that resulted in 14 points in a 24-14 win over Monroe. He also had three quarterback pressures and a sack.

Bryce Dixon, Butler: In a 28-21 loss to Grimsley, Dixon had two sacks, batted down a pair of passes, pressured the quarterback at least three times, and had a tackle for lost yardage.

Vance Honeycutt, Salisbury: Ran for 111 yards and a touchdown and threw for two scores in a 24-21 win over North Davidson in the N.C. 2AA state semifinals. The Hornets won their sixth straight game.

Paul Neel, Charlotte Catholic: He had 28 carries, 168 yards and a touchdown against Monroe.

James Pearce, Vance: Three sacks of Myers Park QB Lucas Lenhoff and a big reason why the Cougars limited Myers Park to just 51 yards rushing. Vance won 42-7.

Daylan Smothers, Vance: ran 13 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the Myers Park win.

