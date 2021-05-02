Vote for Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (5.7.21)

Charlotte Observer athlete of the week vote Staff

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday afternoon, when the poll will close.

Owen Clark, Newton Conover Wrestling: The Red Devils’ sophomore was 4-0 on the mat and led Newton Conover to a 4-0 start as well.

Clark beat his opponents from Bunker Hill and North Gaston April 27.

Two days later, Clark beat his opponents at 195 pounds from both Hibriten and Patton as the Red Devils also won both matches as a team.

Isis Covington, Richmond Senior Track: The Raiders’ sophomore won all four events that she competed in at quad-meet at Scotland County April 28.

Covington ran a personal-best 12.66 to win the 100-meter dash; a 26.22 to win the 200-meter dash; and she anchored the 4 X 100 and 4 X 200-meter relays to victory.

Chris Culliver, Maiden Track: The Blue Devils’ sophomore won all four events he competed in, with personal bests in all four performances in two different meets.

Culliver won the 100- dash (11.14) and 200-meter dash (23.14) and 4 X 100-meter relay (44.64) at Maiden April 26.

He also jumped 6-0 to win the high jump at Bandys in his first ever competition in that event April 28.

Culliver is also an all-conference performer for both the Maiden basketball and football teams.

Katie Dann, Charlotte Catholic Golf: The Cougars’ sophomore shot a 1-over par 73, to win the Southern Carolinas’ conference golf title at Emerald Lake Golf Course April 28.

Dann, who had four birdies in her round, also led her Charlotte Catholic team to a three-shot victory.

Dann earned SCC player of the year for her efforts as she averaged a 36.1 per nine holes this season.

Oriana Espinoza, Hough Tennis: The Huskies’ senior played nearly three-hour match to outlast Hopewell’s Caroline Myers 7-6 (8-6), 6-0 to lead Hough to a 9-0 win April 27.

Espinoza also teamed with sophomore Miera Volk to win 4-0 in doubles’ play in the same match to help Hough start the season.

Will Farrell, Charlotte Christian Baseball: The Knights’ senior went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in a 17-5 win at Charlotte Latin April 27.

Charlotte Christian also beat Charlotte Latin 5-4 April 29.

Farrell is batting .438 for a Charlotte Christian team that won the CISAA conference title for the 21st time in the last 25 years this season.

Michael Forret, Providence Baseball: The Panthers’ junior pitcher went six innings allowing just two hits and one run while striking out 12 batters to earn the victory in a 3-1 win over West Forsyth April 30.

Providence (1-1) also lost 15-2 at Ronald Reagan April 27.

Forret is an East Carolina commit.

Wynne Gore, Charlotte Christian Softball: The Knights’ junior was 8-for-11 at the plate with two home runs, while also going 3-0 on the mound with a no-hitter as Charlotte Christian beat Cannon School, Charlotte Latin and Providence Day.

Gore was 3-for-5 with a double, home run and five RBI, while tossing a one-hitter with nine strikeouts on the mound in a 15-1 win at Providence Day April 26.

The next day, Gore was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, while striking out seven batters as the Knights won at previously unbeaten Cannon School, 15-4.

Gore finished off the week by tossing a no-hitter with seven strikeouts, while going 2-for-2 at the plate with a home run and three RBI in an 18-0 win at Charlotte Latin.

Gore, a N.C. State commit, is batting .653 with three home runs, 11 doubles and 30 RBI, while going 13-1 on the mound with 125 strikeouts in 75.2 innings of work for Charlotte Christian (13-1, through Sunday).

Grant Howlett, Lake Norman Charter Track: The Knights’ senior ran a personal-best 4:19.30 to win the 1,600-meter run at Bandys, April 26.

Howlett’s time was the fifth fastest 1,600-meter run in the state regardless of classification.

Kate Ison, Ardrey Kell Field Hockey: The Knights’ junior scored the game-winning goal with less than a minute to play in Ardrey Kell’s 2-1 overtime win over South Mecklenburg April 26.

Ison also had six interceptions in the same game.

She had one goal and nine interceptions in a 7-0 win over Hough April 30.

Maddie Milliron, Hickory Ridge Soccer: The Ragin’ Bulls’ junior had four goals and two assists as Hickory Ridge beat East Mecklenburg twice and Porter Ridge.

Milliron had one goal and one assist in a 5-0 win at East Mecklenburg April 26.

The next day, she had two goals in another 5-0 win over East Mecklenburg.

Milliron finished off the week with another goal and assist in a 2-1 win at Porter Ridge to help Hickory Ridge tie the Pirates for second-place in the Southwestern 4A conference standings.

Milliron, an East Carolina University commit, has 16 goals and six assists for Hickory Ridge (10-3, through Sunday).

Soham Pradhan, Marvin Ridge Tennis: The Mavericks’ junior won three matches to claim the Southern Carolinas’ conference singles’ title without losing a single game at Sun Valley April 29.

Pradham beat his opponents from Cuthbertston, Weddington and Charlotte Catholic all by the same 8-0 score to claim the SCC singles’ title.

Pradham also won his singles match, 6-2, 6-0 in an 8-1 win over Charlotte Catholic April 27 to help Marvin Ridge finish the regular season 14-0.

Philip Riddle, North Iredell Track: The Raiders’ sophomore ran a personal-best 10:11.30 to win the 3,200-meter run at Statesville April 29.

Riddle won the race by 1:48, running the No. 1 time in the North Piedmont conference and No. 4 time in the 3,200-meter run in the 3A West Region to date this season.

Jillian Thomas, Piedmont Softball: The Panthers’ junior pitcher struck out a career-best 19 batters to lead her team to a 5-0 win over Sun Valley April 30 to cap a perfect 14-0 regular season.

Thomas was also 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI in the same game.

Thomas had 11 strikeouts in a 14-0 victory at Cuthbertson April 28.

Thomas, a Wingate University commit, is 12-0 with 151 strikeouts in 75 innings, through Sunday.

Taliyah Thomas, East Lincoln Softball: The Mustangs’ junior outfielder was 6-for-7 with three singles, three home runs and six RBI as East Lincoln swept Lake Norman Charter in a two-game series.

Thomas was 3-for-3 with a home run and a RBI in a 11-0 win over Lake Norman Charter April 27.

Two days later, Thomas went 3-for-4 with two home runs, including a grand slam with five RBI in a 15-0 victory at Lake Norman Charter.

Thomas is batting .562 with five home runs, 16 RBI and 18 stolen bases for East Lincoln (13-1, through Sunday).

** Information published today includes statistics through May 1.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

if you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here