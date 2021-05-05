High School Sports

Vance High’s Daylan Smothers wins NC High School Heisman award

Vance High School sophomore Daylan Smothers is the N.C. High School Heisman award winner.

Smothers was a finalist for the award along with Kings Mountain defensive lineman Javari Rice-Wilson and Rolesville quarterback Byrum Brown.

Heading into Saturday’s state championship game against Rolesville, Smothers has rushed 133 times for 1,206 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games. He has caught 13 passes for 201 yars and two scores.

Smothers was announced as the winner during Tuesday’s “Talking Preps” streaming show.

