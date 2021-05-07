Charlotte Catholic beats Havelock for fourth NCHSAA state title in a row

Catholic did it again.

The Charlotte Catholic Cougars won their fourth straight N.C. 3A state championship Friday night, winning a tight game with Havelock, 14-7.

Havelock shut down the Cougars run game all night, but the Cougars’ defense did just enough in the second half, as neither team scored.

Catholic’s defense was tested throughout the second half, as Havelock mounted several drives in attempt to tie the game, or take the lead, but the Cougars kept making enough plays.

Three of Havelock’s first four possessions of the second half took the Rams into Catholic territory.

None bore points.

Catholic’s Chase Fuller got an interception with 1:59 to play at the Havelock 45. That sealed the game.

Offensively, Catholic did its damage in the first half.

Catholic got an early lead, scoring on its first drive, thanks to a surprise 36-yard scoring pass from running back Paul Neel to Adam Franek.

UNC recruit Kamarro Edmonds (15 carries, 61 yards) later tied the game for Havelock on a 1-yard run, finishing off a drive where he and receiver Kamron Hoover made several big plays.

But after Catholic answered Edmonds’ score with a 81-yard drive, Edmonds went down with an injury and had to be helped off the field. He later returned to the game but was clearly not 100 percent.

Havelock 0 7 0 0 -- 7

Catholic 7 7 0 0 -- 14

CC: Adam Franek 36 pass from Paul Neel (Jack Jones kick)

H: Kamarro Edmonds 1 run (William Ferry kick)

CC: Jack Larsen 20 pass from Sean Boyle (Jones kick)