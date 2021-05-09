Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week (5.14.21)

Here are the nominees for the final Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week for the spring 2021 season.

Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday, when a winner will be announced.

Asauni Allen, Vance: senior running back had five carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in Vance’s 35-14 win over Rolesville in Saturday’s N.C. 4AA state championship game. He also caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Liam Barbee, Charlotte Catholic: Named championship MVP of Catholic’s 14-7 win over Rolesville in Friday’s N.C. 4A state championship game. Barbee had a team-high 13 tackles.

Connor Dougherty, Charlotte Catholic: the winner of last week’s player of the week award, Dougherty had 11 tackles in Friday’s state championship and was named the Cougars’ outstanding defensive player.

Austin Grier, Vance: named championship MVP of Vance’s 35-14 win over Rolesville in Saturday’s N.C. 4AA state final. Grier ran 11 times for 86 yards and completed 14-of-19 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Vance Honeycutt, Salisbury: Championship MVP of Salisbury’s N.C. 2AA state title win over St. Pauls, Honeycutt ran 17 times for 110 yards and four touchdowns. He completed 8-of-12 passes for 105 yards and another score.

Ryan Henley, Charlotte Catholic: freshman ran 10 times for a team-high 85 yards in a 14-7 win over Havelock in Friday’s N.C. 3A state championship game.

Jalen Swindell, Vance: team-high six tackles in Saturday’s 35-14 win over Rolesville in the N.C. 4AA state final. He had one sack and 2.5 tackles for losses. Vance allowed less than 70 yards total offense.

Jalon Walker, Salisbury: Team-high 12 tackles for the Georgia recruit in Thursday’s 2AA state championship win over St. Pauls.

JyMikaah Wells, Salisbury: Sophomore ran 22 times for 144 yards and a touchdown in Thursday’s 2AA state championship win over St. Pauls.

