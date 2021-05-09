Vote for the Charlotte Observer girls athlete of the week l 05.14.21

Meet this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school girls athlete of the week. Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday afternoon when the poll will close.

Caileen Almeida, Myers Park Soccer: The Mustangs’ senior scored a goal in each of Myers Park’s three playoff wins over Green Hope, Hough and Panther Creek.

Almeida started the week with a goal in Myers Park’s 3-0 victory over Panther Creek May 3.

Two days later, she had another goal in a 2-0 win over Green Hope.

Almeida finished off the week with a goal in a 2-1 win over Hough, May 7.

Almeida, a Wofford College commit, has 23 goals and eight assists for Myers Park (16-0-1).

Almeida was invited to train with the U17 Puerto Rican National team earlier this year, according to Myers Park soccer coach, Bucky McCarley.

Kadie Becker, South Caldwell Softball: The Spartans’ sophomore pitcher worked 17 innings, striking out 14 batters while allowing only 10 hits in three playoff wins this over, Hickory Ridge, Providence and West Forsyth.

Becker struck six batters, earning the victory on the mound, while going 2-for-2 with two home runs and five RBI in a 9-1 win over West Forsyth in the first round of the 4A playoffs, May 5.

The next day, Becker had two strikeouts and the win on the mound in a 12-2 victory over Providence.

Becker closed out the week with six more strikeouts and a win on the mound, while going 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run in a 16-0 victory at Hickory Ridge, May 7.

Becker is 11-1 on the mound with 90 strikeouts, while hitting .488 with nine home runs and 25 RBI for South Caldwell (15-1, through Sunday).

Jaynissa Cauthen, West Cabarrus Track: The Wolverines’ junior had personal-bests to win the high jump (4-6), 100-meter hurdles (18.61) and 4 X 100-meter relay (52.56) at the 1st Annual, West Cabarrus Friday Night Heat meet May 7.

Cauthen also finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-record, 53.30 seconds.

Katelynn Crowe, East Lincoln Softball: The Mustangs’ senior went 6-for-10 at the plate with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, two stolen bases and four runs scored to lead East Lincoln to playoffs wins over Mountain Heritage, North Davidson and Oak Grove.

Crowe went 1-for-3 with two runs scored in an 11-0 win over Mountain Heritage May 5.

The next day, she was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in a 3-2 victory over Oak Grove.

Crowe finished off her week going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in a 6-4 win over North Davidson.

Crowe is batting .358 with four doubles, four triples, two home runs, 17 RBI and six stolen bases for East Lincoln (16-1, through Sunday).

Macey Dulaney, Mallard Creek Track: The Mavericks’ freshman had personal-best throws to win the discus (104-4) and shot put (35-6) in a quad meet with Hopewell, Mooresville and West Charlotte at Hopewell May 5.

Dulaney also helped the Mallard Creek girls’ track team to victory in the same meet.

Mary Gale Godwin, Charlotte Latin Soccer: The Hawks’ senior forward had four goals and three assists to help Charlotte Latin to playoff victories over Charlotte Country Day and Metrolina Christian.

Godwin had four goals and two assists in a 9-1, second round win over Metrolina Christian May 5.

She came back with game’s lone assist to help Latin to a 1-0, state quarterfinal win over rival, Charlotte Country Day May 8.

Godwin, a Rhodes College (TN) commit, has 21 goals and 12 assists for Charlotte Latin (15-2, through Sunday).

Kylie LaRousa, Hickory Ridge Softball: The Ragin’ Bulls’ senior went 5-for-9 with a home run and seven RBI as Hickory Ridge beat both Lake Norman and South Mecklenburg before losing to South Caldwell in the 4A state playoffs.

LaRousa went 4-for-4 with a home run and five RBI to lead her team to a 14-4 win over South Mecklenburg in the opening round of the playoffs May 3.

She was also 1-for-2 with two RBI in a 8-3 win over Lake Norman May 6.

The next day, LaRousa went 0-for-3 in a 16-0 loss to South Caldwell.

LaRousa hit .509 with three home runs, seven doubles and 30 RBI for Hickory Ridge (14-3, through Sunday).

Maggie Magner, South Mecklenburg Golf: The Sabres’ shot a four-over par, 75, to tie first-place individually at the 4A West Regional match at Salem Glen Golf Club May 4.

Magner had three birdies and eight pars in her round.

Magner has been the medalist in six of the eight matches she has played in for South Mecklenburg (8-4, through Sunday).

McKynzie Mauney, Gaston Day Track: The Spartans’ junior had personal bests to win both the discus (145-03) and shot put (39-09) at the Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) Championships at Gaston Christian May 6.

Gaston Day’s girls’ track squad also finished sixth in the conference championships as a team.

Annie Miller, Metrolina Christian Track: The Warriors’ 8th-grader won all four events that she competed in at the Metrolina Athletic Conference Championships at Gaston Christian May 6.

Miller won the 800-meter run (2:37.06), the 1600-meter run (5:51.74), while helping the 4 X 400-meter relay (4:36.53) and 4 X 800-meter relay (13:02.60) to victory at the MAC Championships.

Miller also helped the Metrolina Christian girls’ track team to their 5th straight MAC (team) title in the process.

Katerina Peroulas, Providence Day Soccer: The Chargers’ senior had four goals and one assist as Providence Day beat Charlotte Christian and Covenant Day in playoff games.

Peroulas had two goals in an 8-0, second round win over Covenant Day May 6.

She accounted for all three goals, with two goals and one assist in a 3-0, state quarterfinal win over Charlotte Christian May 8.

Peroulas, a University of Pennsylvania commit, has 26 goals and 21 assists for a Providence Day team that is still perfect at 17-0 through Sunday

Addie Riley, Charlotte Country Day Lacrosse: The Buccaneers’ senior midfielder had six goals in a 20-9, NCISAA state quarterfinal win over rival, Providence Day, May 7.

Riley also had three goals in a 22-4 win over Cannon School, May 5.

Riley, who has 58 goals this year, has 117 career scores for a Charlotte Country Day team that is 13-3 through Sunday.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 8.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

If you cannot see the poll on mobile, click here