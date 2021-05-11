All-Observer Girls Basketball: Cannon’s Reigan Richardson is player of the year

Cannon School’s Reigan Richardson, a McDonald’s All-American, is the 2020-21 Charlotte Observer girls basketball player of the year.

Richardson, a 6-foot guard, led Cannon to a 53-39 win over North Raleigh Christian in the N.C. 4A state championship game.

Richardson averaged 27 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.2 steals this season. She has signed with Georgia.

▪ The Charlotte Observer coach of the year is Vance High’s Donnell Rhyne, who led the Cougars to a 12-0 record and a second straight N.C. 4A state championship.

Vance Cougars head coach Donnell Rhyne yells instructions to his team during second half action of the 4A State Championship against Garner at Wheatmore High School in Trinity, NC on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Vance defeated Garner 74-38. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

All-Observer First Team

Reigan Richardson, Cannon, 6-0, Sr., G: McDonald’s All-American averaged 27 points, 10.4 rebounds for the N.C. Independent Schools 4A state champions.

Jessica Timmons, Independence, 5-9, Sr., G: N.C. State recruit broke a 28-year-old Mecklenburg County public school career scoring record in February. Averaged 29 ppg.

Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day, 5-10, Sr., G: Davidson recruit averaged 26 points, five rebounds and four steals. A three-time NCISAA all-state pick.

Amhiya Moreland, Vance, 6-1, Sr, F: 4-time I-MECK all-conference star and 2021 I-MECK player of the year averaged 18.3 points, 7.4 rebounds for the 4A state champs.

Nevaeh Caldwell, Hopewell, 5-7, Sr., G: All-district and all-conference star averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 steals and one block. Set school-record with 34 points against Mooresville.

All-Observer Second Team

Blanca Thomas, Charlotte Catholic, 6-4, Fr, C

Saniya Wilson, Kings Mountain, 5-7, Jr., G

Maraja Pass, Shelby, 5-4, So, PG

Nyla McGill, Providence, 5-9, Sr., PG

Braylyn Milton, Independence, 5-11, Sr., G

HONORABLE MENTION

Colbie Perry, Carson, 5-8, Sr., G

Ella Hobbs, Robinson, 6-4, Fr, C

Finley Lefevers, Hickory, 6-0, Sr, G/F

Aly Wadkovsky, Lake Norman, 6-3, JR, F

Ally Hollifield, Shelby, 5-8, So., G

Tanaja Hayes, Vance, 5-6, Sr, G

Zaria Clark, Gaston Day, 5-8, Sr, G

Kennedy Calhoun, Hickory Ridge, 5-5, Sr., G

Janiya Adams, Bessemer City, 5-5, So, g

Leah Barringer, Vance, 5-8, Sr., G